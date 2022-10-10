Scarlet Hurricanes finish unforgettable season second in state

LAUREL FORK, Va. – The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes golf team arrived at the scenic Olde Mill Golf Resort on Saturday.

Thanks to a fundraising effort within the program, Marion’s players and coaches spent two nights in four-room cottage located just off the 13th hole.

“We had a trip that this group will never forget,” Marion coach Jason McClure said. “We were able to get in a practice round on Sunday, and we had more fun today.”

Behind the work of senior Tyler Sayers and sophomore Grayson Sheets, the Scarlet Hurricanes earned a second-place finish in Monday’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

“Obviously, we wanted to win. But just reaching this point was our main goal this season,” McClure said.

Marion posted a team score of 338, with Floyd County earning its third straight title at 313. Olde Mill is located just 30 miles from the Floyd County campus.

Sheets and Sayers tied for third in the individual standings with rounds of 75. Bruton’s Dylan Olinger grabbed the championship with an even-par 72.

Monday was the latest addition to the extensive scrapbook for Sayers. He was the top seed for Marion all four years and advanced to the 2021 state tournament at Olde Mill as an individual.

“Last year’s tournament was a learning experience for me, especially with the mental aspect,” Sayers said.

What did Sayers learn from last year’s event?

“You can’t let a few bad holes ruin your round,” Sayers said. “Sunday’s practice round helped a lot. I figured out what clubs to hit and just how to approach each hole. My score could have been have been better today but I’m happy for my team.”

While Sayers had played at Olde Mill four times, Sheets had never seen the layout until Saturday.

“This is a tough course that requires good tee shots,” Sheets said. “I was happy with my score. I had a couple rough holes, but I kept it together.”

Those tough holes included a triple bogey on the ninth hole and a double double bogey on No. 6.

“I birdied the 10th hole, so that kind of got me back on track,” Sheets said.

It was also a day to remember for Lee High, as the Generals competed in their first state tournament since the winning the 1990 Class 2 crown.

“Everybody seems amazed by that,” Lee coach Barry Audia said. “These kids just love each other. That’s probably the greatest thing about this season.”

The Lee High roster includes three freshmen and senior Caleb Leonard, who finished in the No. 16 spot Monday with an 86.

“This was our first time playing this course,” Leonard said. “It was pretty tough, but I think we played okay.”

Leonard was not pleased with his round.

“I shot 75 here on Saturday, but I just couldn’t stay away from the bogeys today,” Leonard said. “But this whole year has been awesome. I loved every minute of it.”

Graham freshman McCartney Hinkle, who won last week’s Region D tournament, finished eighth Monday with a 78.

Tyler Stanley of Virginia High and Luke Slagle of Union were both among the top 20 with rounds of 85.

The Marion contingent also included Parker Wolfe, Isaac Roberson, Ethan Baggett and Reid Osborne.

“This whole experience has been like the Wheel of Fortune,” McClure said. “We won the trip over here and we did our thing today.”

The Marion players learned of their cozy lodging plans one day after last week’s regional tournament.

“That was pretty exciting,” Sayers said. “This is a great group of guys who love the game. It was good to be able to spend some time with each other.”