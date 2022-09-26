Coley conquers course to become Chilhowie's first regional golf champ

TAZEWELL, Va. – On a day when an unrelenting breeze, fast greens and tough pin placements frustrated many participants in the VHSL Region 1D golf tournament, Chase Coley remained calm, cool and confident.

The Chilhowie High School senior earned medalist honors with a seven-over par 78 Monday at Tazewell County Country Club, adding an elusive prize to his impressive resume.

According to Chilhowie coach Gary Arnold, Coley became the first regional golf champion in school history and the first Warriors’ golfer to be a four-time qualifier for the state tournament.

Coley edged Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel (79) by one stroke for the top spot, while Jon Kern of Rye Cove placed third carding an 80.

Playing in the final regional tourney of his high school career, Coley was focused.

“Oh yeah,” Coley said. “I thought I was going to win.”

Coley’s all-around skills helped him prevail.

“His ball-striking is one of his strengths and his putter also helped him today,” Arnold said. “To shoot 78 in these conditions says a lot. To watch him play is a pleasure.”

Coley was one-under near the midway point of his round and overcame some bad luck near the end to keep the lead. He shot an 87 at the same facility as a freshman during the 2019 regional tournament.

“It’s a tough course and not my favorite,” Coley said. “I’ve only played here a few times.”

Speaking of favorites, Castlewood’s Abby Bradley faltered in her bid for a third straight Region 1D individual title Monday. She fired an 88 to finish tied for fifth.

She did help the Blue Devils claim a third third consecutive team title, however.

“It was just tough,” Bradley said. “But I’m just happy we came with the win.”

Jacob Lasley set the pace for the Blue Devils with an 86. Bradley, Maddox Barnette (90), Bailee Varney (92), Connor Robinette (93) and Payton King (98) also avoided triple digits as Castlewood beat runner-up Patrick Henry by 28 strokes.

“I feel like at some point in time, you’re going to have a bad round and this was probably the worst round we’ve had this year,” Castlewood coach Bob Ramey said. “Even on a day like that, we did pretty good and came out of here with a W. I’m proud of these kids. These five seniors I have, for the most part, have been playing golf together for six years. We’re going to go to the state tournament and try to represent the Cumberland District and Southwest Virginia the very best we can.”

While heading to the state tourney has become an annual occurrence for Castlewood, Patrick Henry is enjoying a milestone season and clinched a state bid on Monday.

The Rebels won the Hogoheegee District tournament last week and were pleased with hauling the Region 1D runner-up trophy back to Washington County.

Juniors Savannah Riley (92), Carter Lester (94) and Keagan Hutton (99) and senior Hamilton Addair (99) comprised the top four golfers for the Rebels.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but the kids played the course the best they could,” PH coach Thomas Larimer said. “It’s a big moment for these kids.”

The biggest moment of the season will come Oct. 11 during the VHSL Class 1 state tournament at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Castlewood finished third in the team standings last season and runner-up the season before that.

“We’re chasing that one goal,” Bradley said. “I think that we all know we are much better than we played today and we’re excited to see how it goes in two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Coley will once again take aim at the top of the leaderboard.

“I’m pretty confident right now,” he said.