GOLF: Former ETSU standout Seamus Power gets first PGA win
GOLF: Former ETSU standout Seamus Power gets first PGA win

Barbasol Championship Golf

Seamus Power holds up the trophy following his victory in the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, July 18, 2021. Power's victory over J.T. Poston came after six playoff holes. 

 Timothy D. Easley

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff.

Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.

Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, with the 34-year-old Irishman who attended East Tennessee State University posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.

Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70.

On the first extra hole, Power holed an 18-foot birdie chip from the collar of the 18th green and Poston matched him with a 10-foot putt. They matched pars on the next four holes, on No. 18 again, then twice on the par-3 17th, and again on 18.

Because the tournament was played opposite the British Open, Power did not earn a spot in Masters with the victory.

The 28-year-old Poston missed a chance for his second PGA Tour title. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina.

Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished a stroke out of the playoff, each shooting 65.

James Hahn followed a career-best 70 with a 70 to tie for fifth at 19 under with Patrick Rodgers (67), Henrik Norlander (67), Ryan Armour (68), Mito Pereira (67) and Luke List (71). Hahn bogeyed the final two holes.

