Golden Wave follows Plymal's lead into semis

When practice commenced at 8 a.m. last Thursday, some members of Grundy High School’s football team tried their best to stifle a yawn, others perhaps yearned to be in a tree stand hunting some wild game and a few were already craving the turkey and all the fixings that would be piled high on their plate later that day.

There was one individual, however, who was as chipper as could be as he glided across the frozen playing surface of grass and mud with an extra bounce in his step and some additional volume in his voice.

For Golden Wave head coach Craig Plymal, this preparation for the VHSL Region 1D finals was the highlight of the holiday.

“He was just screaming and hollering the whole practice,” said Grundy center Cameron Keene. “Talking about how much he loved playing football on Thanksgiving.”

He also enjoys it in the heat of August, the dawning of autumn in September and any other time on the calendar when Grundy is on the gridiron.

The 56-year-old has dedicated more than half his life to the football program at his alma mater and those who know him will tell you that his enthusiasm hasn’t waned.

It was evident last week in the aftermath of Grundy’s 30-19 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels that gave the Golden Wave their first regional championship in 20 years.

“I’ve never seen him so excited,” said senior lineman Jacob Deel. “He hugged me tighter than my dad did.”

The adrenaline will be pumping even more for the veteran coach on Saturday when Grundy (8-4) faces the George Wythe Maroons (9-3) in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals at Pendleton Field in Wytheville.

As that showdown looms, Plymal is moving at full tilt and putting in the work as he’s done for decades at Grundy: as a player, assistant coach and now head coach.

“It’s like anything you are doing,” Plymal said. “Give it your all and give it everything you’ve got every day. I tell the kids that all the time.”

Those kids have gotten the message loud and clear.

“Coach Plymal makes everything more enjoyable,” said Grundy running back/defensive back Ethan Roberts. “He likes to have a good time, but at the same time he’s all business. … He takes care of his players and always puts them first.”

***

Plymal was a heck of a player back in the day.

He was a productive running back/defensive back and Grundy’s team MVP during his senior season in 1983, starring in a golden era of the Southwest District.

Plymal became a NAIA All-American and the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the year at Concord College in 1987.

His name appears frequently in Concord’s record book as his 11 career interceptions are tied for the fifth-most in program history and his 105 punt returns for 1,161 yards trail only the marks established in those categories by Virginia High legend Carlos Lee at the school in Athens, West Virginia.

Yet, ask Plymal to relive some of those glory days and he doesn’t mention a particular game or spew some statistics.

“The highlight of my career was the people I played with,” Plymal said. “I tell the kids that every day. The people I played with are on our chain gang on Friday nights or they come by the house. That’s what I take most from my days playing was my teammates.”

Plymal is a people person and being a coach was a natural choice as an occupation. He joined Greg Rowe’s staff in 1988 as an assistant at Grundy.

“The man was born to coach and has a gift for motivating everyone he is around,” said Scotty Bostic, a former player for the Golden Wave and currently an assistant coach. “It doesn’t matter if you are on the field, in the hallway or wherever you meet Coach Plymal, he is going to be upbeat and you are going to get a hug, high five or compliment and you are going to feel better just by being around him. He really enjoys life and wants everybody to be happy.”

Plymal played in the old-school era when coaches used tactics and words to motivate players that wouldn’t fly today.

However, he is also able to connect to kids of the current generation.

“He listens to us,” said Grundy sophomore Logan Lester. “If we see something on the field, he trusts our judgment and we trust his.”

Plymal holds kids accountable and it’s why things didn’t go off the rails when the team’s record was 2-3 midway through the regular season.

“He’s always loud and makes sure you know when you mess up,” Deel said. “Which only makes you want to make sure you have it right the first time.”

Plymal seems to find the perfect balance of discipline and fun in his seventh season as a head coach.

“Coach Plymal is hard on us on the field, but shows he cares about us off the field,” said Grundy senior Logan Looney. “When players are sick, hurt or just don’t show up for practice in some way, he checks on them. When a coach cares like that, the team is going to do whatever it takes to win. Every player and student at Grundy knows if they need help with something you can go to Coach Plymal.”

His team is blue-collar tough as Grundy teams always are.

George Wythe coach Brandon Harner played at Carroll County when the Cavaliers were a Southwest District rival of Grundy and remembers how physical those Friday night games with the Golden Wave were.

His Maroons suffered a 42-28 loss at Grundy back in October.

“They always ran a ton of unorthodox formations to run toss sweep, toss sweep pass, counter, trap, power, etcetera,” Harner said. “It takes a lot of time to prepare for them and to get your kids ready for all the different formations and have them recognize that during the game. They do a lot of great things on the offensive side of the ball and have five to six kids that can play any spot on his offense. They have done a great job this year and have very good football players on their team. “

***

Scotty Bostic, the Grundy assistant, knows how those Golden Wave players felt during that Thanksgiving morning practice when Plymal was pumped up.

He was once in their shoes.

“During the 1990s we would have 6 a.m. Monday morning workouts during the season. We would get started down in the dungeon, that’s what we called the weight room that was in the basement of the high school before the fieldhouse was built,” Bostic said. “The upperclassmen would be fighting over the benches and the leg press machine trying to get an extra wink of sleep in before we got started. Then we would hear what we called the Coach Plymal whistle and footsteps sprinting down the stairs. He always hit the ground running.”

Plymal has been known to say on multiple occasions, “There is no putting time back on the clock.”

The clock is ticking on Grundy High School as consolidation looms in Buchanan County and who knows when Plymal might hang up the whistle.

The coach does grasp how hard it is to reach the state semifinals and also how difficult it is to get past this point.

He was an assistant coach when the Golden Wave lost semifinal games in 1995, 1996 and 2002.

That is why he is relishing the moment and making sure his players do the same.

All with a smile on his face and with the energy of an individual half his age.