Gobble leads Battle past VHS, 12-2; Trojans will face Gate City in regional finals

BRISTOL, Va. – Porter Gobble might have some noteworthy baseball bloodlines, but he had ice water pumping through his veins on Tuesday night.

Starting in a win-or-go-home game with a state tournament bid on the line, the freshman right-hander showed plenty of poise as he rapped out two hits and combined to pitch a three-hitter with Evan Hankins and Gavin Ratliff as the Trojans earned a 12-2 triumph over Virginia High in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament at DeVault Stadium.

The Trojans (17-8) play the Gate City Blue Devils on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the regional championship game.

The son of Battle head coach and former MLB pitcher Jimmy Gobble, Porter Gobble has grown up around the game and he took a major step in his own maturation process on Tuesday Porter Gobble was far from efficient as he issued four walks in his four innings of work on the mound, but he allowed just two hits and registered five strikeouts as the Bearcats failed to get a timely knock.

“I was just thinking command the strike zone,” Gobble said. “If I was nervous, it probably would have been a lot worse than that. Baseball is a pretty big mindset game, so I tried to stay calm, work my counts and try to confuse the batters.”

A wild pitch by Gobble allowed Lucas Whitt to scoot home and give Virginia High a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning, but the advantage was short-lived.

The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning with JonAlan Richardson delivering a game-tying RBI single and Gobble unknotted the score by smacking a two-run single that gave John Battle a lead they didn’t relinquish.

“I felt like that helped us get energy to do what we did,” Porter Gobble said. “After that, we were just smoking balls. Everyone was hitting great tonight. It was fun to see. The energy level was really high.”

Battle had eight hits off VHS ace Isaac Berry in chasing him from the game in the fifth inning and added five more hits against reliever Brody Jones. A six-run sixth inning sealed the deal for the Trojans, who are 5-0 all-time in regional tournament games against their biggest rivals.

A three-hit performance by Eli Childress and two strong innings of relief from Hankins also helped. Those two guys are ninth-graders as well.

“In a competitive ballgame you are going to have some emotions,” Jimmy Gobble said. “You just have to be able to ride that wave and not get too emotion. We knew the leash was short [for Porter Gobble] and we needed four innings and that’s what we gave us. We have nine arms on this team and it’s hard sometimes to find them innings.”

Jones, Witt and Connor Davidson had Virginia High’s hits.

“The better team won tonight,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels. “They beat us in every aspect of the game. [Porter Gobble] did a great job on the mound and they picked up the hits when they needed to get them.”

Virginia High (12-13) won the Southwest District title and came within one victory of the state tournament in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

“It’s not an attribute to me, but to these young men who have stayed the course, learned the game and competed all year for us,” Daniels said. “A lot of people say they were shocked we were here, but we came into this game thinking we had a chance to win.”

The game ended at 10:46 p.m., but most of the large crowd stuck around.

“Bristol, Virginia – Virginia High and John Battle; This place was full and it was exciting,” Gobble said.

Despite beating Wise County Central in two of the three meetings between the clubs and placing higher than the Warriors in the Mountain 7 District tournament, Battle did not get the league’s No.1 seed for the Region 2D tournament.

The Trojans seemed to use that as motivation and have scored 25 runs in their first two regional tournament games.

“For us to have to take the road we’ve had to take in a massively flawed [regional seeding] system,” Jimmy Gobble said. “I’m proud of them.”

Gate City 8, Wise County Central 7

The biggest play to date of John Little’s high school baseball career didn’t turn the Gate City junior’s legs rubbery, make his glove too heavy or cause a lapse in concentration.

“That was the end,” Little said. “I knew it.”

He handled the final out like the routine play it was as the lazy flyball settled in the webbing of his glove and set off a celebration for his teammates as the Blue Devils clinched a state tournament berth with a win over Wise County Central in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

The bases were loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Wise County Central slugger Logan Sartin lofted the offering from Carter Babb into right field for the final out and capped a long game that featured plenty of momentum shifts.

Gate City led 3-0, fell behind 4-3, took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and then held off every rally by the Warriors the rest of the way.

This is a Gate City team that had lost three times to Wise County Central earlier in 2022.

This is a Gate City team that finished fourth in the Mountain 7 District standings and had to rally to beat Lee High in the first round of the district tourney.

This is a squad that will play in the regional finals with a record of 12-13.

“This was the one that matters,” said Blue Devils coach Jonathon Salyer. “If we come out and win today, it doesn’t matter what happened the rest of the season. We played like we were capable of except for one inning. … We may not have won the battle, but we won the war.”

Babb had a RBI double, walked three times and was also the winning pitcher with four gutsy innings of relief. Trevor Herron had two hits, including driving in a key insurance run in the top of the seventh inning as well for the Blue Devils.

“I took this personal,” Babb said.

Ashton Bolling led Wise County Central (17-7) with three hits.

Denied the first state tournament berth in program history, it was a frustrating night in every sense of the word for the Warriors.

“No question about it,” said Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “Gate City simply outplayed us today. We were very flat and uncharacteristically made a lot of odd mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Gate City is playing its best ball at the right time after opening the regional tournament with a 6-4 win over Marion.

“That was a confidence booster,” Little said. “We’ve seen this bunch three times and we just knew we had to come in here and do a job.”

