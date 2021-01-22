GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kimberlin leads Marion over VHS, 52-32

MARION, Va. – Marion junior Amber Kimberlin knows toughness.
Form the first through sixth grade, Kimberlin played quarterback and running back in the Marion recreation department football league.
That background came in handy Friday night, as the 5-foot-6 junior guided the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 52-32 win over the Virginia High Bearcats in a Southwest District showdown on senior night.
Kimberlin overcame several tumbles on the night, including one fall that left a prominent floor burn on her arm.
“It was a tough game, but I like to be physical and play hard defense,” Kimberlin said. “Against Virginia High, you have to play physical because they are always up in your face on defense.”
Following a close first quarter, Marion relied on its pressure defense to open a 30-14 halftime lead.
“We’ve all been focusing more on defense this season, and it’s paid off,” Kimberlin said.
VHS closed within 36-25 with 3:40 left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from junior guard Maria Wilson, but Marion (8-0, 7-0) pulled away quickly from that point.
“This team have the best chemistry of any group I’ve been on,” said Kimberlin, a three-year varsity starter and veteran of the travel ball circuit. “We’ve all been playing together since around the first grade and we’re always together off the court.”
Junior guard Anna Hagy led Marion with a season-high 21 points, while 5-10 junior Hayley Farris (eight points, 12 rebounds) and Kimberlin (eight points) also played well.
From defense to ballhandling and assists, Kimberlin displayed a range of skills. The right-hander also converted a couple of difficult running drives with her left hand.
“That’s taken a lot of practice,” Kimberlin said. “Passing is my favorite part of basketball. Every now and then, I will hit some shots.”
According to Marion coach Sallie Moss, Kimberlin can be counted on to fill any role.
“Amber handles the ball about as well as any player I’ve seen, and she knows how to get in position,” Moss said. “Virginia High played tough defense on Amber tonight, but Amber responded with great team ball and did everything we needed to win.”
Marion edged VHS 46-44 in Bristol on Jan. 9, but the Bearcats made 16 turnovers Friday and never found a flow on offense.
VHS coach Kevin Timmons pointed to several key elements that are absent with his team.
“Offense, toughness, leadership, grit – we’re missing everything that has been the backbone of our program,” Timmons said. “Hopefully, we can find those things down the stretch.”
The only double figure scorer for VHS (6-5, 5-3) was Wilson with 16 points.
“Marion is a well-coached team and they knew that we couldn’t handle pressure, so they took it to us from the start and we couldn’t match their energy,” Timmons said.
The Bearcats are working without senior post Kloe Leonard, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of the season.
“Kloe would give anything to be on the court, and I just don’t how bad some of our players want to be out there,” Timmons said. “We’re searching for somebody who is going to be vocal and lead by example, and we need more people who want to play defense.”
Balance is a strength for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
“We’re so diverse that any of us can play any position,” Kimberlin said. ‘It’s awesome to have a record like we have. This is what we’ve worked, so we deserve it.”
Marion’s unbeaten mark is especially impressive considering that the Scarlet Hurricanes were unable to even start practice until Dec. 28, roughly three weeks behind every other team in far Southwest Virginia.
“We’ve never been 8-0 while I’ve been coaching, but these girls are fun to coach and they get after it every game,” Moss said. “They want to be pushed, and they know that I’m not going to take it easy on them.”
