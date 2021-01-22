GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kimberlin leads Marion over VHS, 52-32

The only double figure scorer for VHS (6-5, 5-3) was Wilson with 16 points.

“Marion is a well-coached team and they knew that we couldn’t handle pressure, so they took it to us from the start and we couldn’t match their energy,” Timmons said.

The Bearcats are working without senior post Kloe Leonard, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of the season.

“Kloe would give anything to be on the court, and I just don’t how bad some of our players want to be out there,” Timmons said. “We’re searching for somebody who is going to be vocal and lead by example, and we need more people who want to play defense.”

Balance is a strength for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“We’re so diverse that any of us can play any position,” Kimberlin said. ‘It’s awesome to have a record like we have. This is what we’ve worked, so we deserve it.”

Marion’s unbeaten mark is especially impressive considering that the Scarlet Hurricanes were unable to even start practice until Dec. 28, roughly three weeks behind every other team in far Southwest Virginia.

“We’ve never been 8-0 while I’ve been coaching, but these girls are fun to coach and they get after it every game,” Moss said. “They want to be pushed, and they know that I’m not going to take it easy on them.”

