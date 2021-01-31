GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Hurley's Krista Endicott is a scoring machine

Krista Endicott has scored a lot this season for the Hurley Rebels, but she saved her best point producing performance for Saturday.
The senior guard poured in 47 points as Hurley notched a 50-45 non-district girls basketball win over the Northwood Panthers.
Endicott tallied all 22 of Hurley’s first-half points and didn’t let up over the game’s final 16 minutes. She shot 17-for-29 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free throw line, while also hauling down 13 rebounds.
“She was determined to win her last game at home,” said Hurley coach Loni Webb. “She came in with the mentality that they were not going to stop her and she was going to do whatever we needed her to do to help us win. … Even though they came out and double-teamed her the entire second half, she didn’t let that frustrate her and she continued playing hard. She played great defense, pushed the ball and finished at the goal better than I’ve seen her do all year. She never slowed down.”
Endicott has been making plays at a rapid pace all season and has been a one-girl wrecking crew.
Hurley has totaled 311 points in its 11 games this season and Endicott has scored 224 of them.
She is averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.0 steals per game.
There was a 41-point, 21-steal performance against Council earlier this season as well. Those 21 steals are believed to be a VHSL single-game record.
On three occasions she has recorded a triple-double.
In a season that was shortened due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Endicott has made the most of every opportunity.
“The only other senior on the team, Emma Justus; we were both worried, because we wanted to play this season more than anything, considering it’s our last year,” Endicott said. “Not seeing the stands packed out like usual when all teams are playing really made me realize how much things have changed due to COVID. It has affected us in many ways.”
Hurley has also had to put an inexperienced team on the floor as seven of the 10 players on the squad entered the season without varsity experience. That led to some early-season frustration for Endicott.
“After the first couple of games, everything turned around for her,” Webb said. “She completely changed as a player. Instead of ‘I can’t do it, I’m done,’ it turned into ‘I can do this, let me try this, how about we try this play?; how can I fix this?’ She’s confident in herself and her team now and is a leader.”
Endicott has started every game of her varsity career over the past four years and has gotten better each season.
She averaged five points as a ninth-grader, 11.5 points as a sophomore and 15.2 points last winter. Webb has seen Endicott transform from a player who had trouble remembering plays to one who has a firm grasp on the offense and has grown in confidence.
“Looking back at my freshman season,” Endicott said. “I did not expect myself to be where I am at today.”
What is the scouting report on Endicott?
“I like to run the floor and push the ball up the court,” she said. “The faster the game, the better. I would say I’m an explosive player. Even though I like shooting from the outside more, driving the ball and finishing at the goal is my strength.”
While Honaker rolled to the Black Diamond District regular-season title and is a favorite to win the Class 1 state championship, head coach Misty Davis Miller of the Tigers respects what Endicott has done for fourth-place Hurley.
“She plays extremely hard and carries a big role for Hurley,” Miller said. “She is a very athletic young lady.”
Endicott is also a cheerleader at Hurley and while the Rebels have compiled just a 2-9 record on the hardwood, Endicott has given the program’s supporters something to cheer about.
“I am very blessed to play the game that I love the most,” Endicott said. “I am thankful for my coaches, all my past and present teammates, and the laughs, memories and bonds that we shared to together to make my high school basketball career something that I will never forget.”
