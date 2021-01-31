GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Hurley's Krista Endicott is a scoring machine

On three occasions she has recorded a triple-double.

In a season that was shortened due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Endicott has made the most of every opportunity.

“The only other senior on the team, Emma Justus; we were both worried, because we wanted to play this season more than anything, considering it’s our last year,” Endicott said. “Not seeing the stands packed out like usual when all teams are playing really made me realize how much things have changed due to COVID. It has affected us in many ways.”

Hurley has also had to put an inexperienced team on the floor as seven of the 10 players on the squad entered the season without varsity experience. That led to some early-season frustration for Endicott.

“After the first couple of games, everything turned around for her,” Webb said. “She completely changed as a player. Instead of ‘I can’t do it, I’m done,’ it turned into ‘I can do this, let me try this, how about we try this play?; how can I fix this?’ She’s confident in herself and her team now and is a leader.”

Endicott has started every game of her varsity career over the past four years and has gotten better each season.