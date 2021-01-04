GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Hogoheegee/Mountain Empire 2020-21 Capsules

Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Pete Fiscus
Last season: 15-9
Key returners: Madison Fiscus, G, jr.; Delanie Trivitt, G, jr.; Candice Miller, F, jr.; Emily Williams, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Grace Evans, jr.; Breyln Moore, soph.; Jenna Mutter, soph.; Sydney Fortuner, soph.; Annabelle Fiscus, fr.; Caroline Cox, fr.; Olivia Crigger, fr.; Olivia Bailey, fr.
Key losses: Michaela Fiscus; Lexy Nowers
Outlook: Rural Retreat made its third straight trip to the regional tournament last season, dropping a 58-43 decision at Thomas Walker in the opening round.
While the Indians must replace Michaela Fiscus, who wound up with 1,382 career points and is now playing at Emory & Henry College, they are still the preseason favorites in the Hogoheegee District.
A big reason why is a core group of juniors who are back in the fold in Delanie Trivitt (10.6 points per game last season), Madison Fiscus (5.5 points, 2.8 steals, 2.7 assists per ga game), Candice Miller (4.5 rpg) and Emily Williams (1.7 spg).
Athleticism and quickness are strengths for Rural Retreat and the Indians also have depth with Annabelle Fiscus, Caroline Cox, Olivia Bailey, Breyln Moore, Olivia Crigger, Jenna Mutter, Grace Evans and Sydney Fortuner rounding out the roster.
Coach’s Quote: “Great group of girls. It is an absolute pleasure to coach all the fine young ladies that make up Rural Retreat basketball.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Mark Halsey
Last season: 10-15
Key returners: Katie Barr, jr.; Samantha Fox, sr.; Hannah Ballenger, jr.; Josie Sheets, soph.; Shayla Roland, jr.
Promising newcomers: Madison Lane, jr.; Kayla Roland, soph.; Hannah Goodwin, soph,; Caitlin Pierce, sr.
Key losses: none
Outlook: Chilhowie returns all its major contributors from last season’s squad, which finished as runner-up to Patrick Henry in the Hogoheegee District tournament with a roster having no seniors.
Katie Barr averaged 18 points per game last season and leads the group of returnees.
Hannah Ballenger, Madison Lane, Shayla Roland, Josie Sheets and Samantha Fox also gained experience last year as the Warriors improved as the season progressed.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a young team that has a lot of varsity experience. All of these girls played significant minutes and challenged each other for starting positions each week. This is a very competitive group of girls. I look forward to seeing how well they do this year.”
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Tommy Thomas
Last season: 25-3
Key returners: Natalie Strait; Fallyn Daniels; Ella Jackson; Maddie Fore
Promising newcomer: Shaina Addair
Key losses: Kaycee Deskins; Anna Hahn; Breanna Yarber
Outlook: Patrick Henry won the VHSL Region 1D tournament and advanced to the state semifinals last year, but the Rebels experienced some major upheaval in the offseason that now has them facing the prospects of rebuilding.
Three-time Hogoheegee District player of the year and Campbell University signee Breanna Yarber transferred to Sullivan Central in Northeast Tennessee, while Payton Monahan is recovering from an ACL injury.
PH used just five players in Saturday’s 39-33 season-opening loss to Twin Springs as Natalie Strait, Fallyn Daniels, Ella Jackson, Maddie Fore and Shaina Addair took the floor.
Strait is a solid 3-point shooter and Daniels is a three-year starter.
Jackson and Fore both have varsity experience, while Addair is a talented ninth-grader.
Coach’s Quote: “With a lot of losses from last year’s team, I am excited to watch some talented young ladies find new roles and fulfill their potential on this team.”
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: John Hubbard
Last season: 9-13
Key returners: Brianna Bailey, F, jr.; Lexie Lane, F, sr.; Emma Bishop, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Cortlyn Keith G, sr.; Raelin Bowman, G/F, soph.; Kennedy Morgan, F, soph.; Ashton Keith, G, soph.; Bailey Widener, G/F, soph.; Amanda Stiltner, C, soph.; Molly Turner, G, soph.
Outlook: Holston has a new look for the 2020-21 season as John Hubbard takes over as head coach for a team with seven sophomores on the roster.
Liyah French graduated and signed to play at Southwest Virginia Community College, so somebody will have to step up and carry the scoring load in her absence.
Hubbard had a two-year run as the boys coach at Abingdon High School and is a former player at Montreat College. He won his debut with the Cavaliers on Friday, a 52-9 win over Council as senior Cortlyn Keith led the Cavaliers with 11 points.
Hubbard likes his team’s versatility, but some growing pains are expected as many of his players make their first foray into varsity competition.
Coach’s Quote: “I am really looking forward to this season to see how our young ladies grow and compete. This season will be a great test to see the health of the culture we are working to build here at Holston.”
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Emily Porter
Last season: 3-20
Key returners: Magan Frye, G, sr.; KarLeigh Stephenson, G, sr.; Tia Crowgy, F, sr.; Caroline Hayden, C, jr.; Amy Harris, F/C, sr.; Lexie Crusenberry, F, sr.; Caroline Roberts, G/F, sr.; McKayla Olinger, F, sr.; Cami DeBusk, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Chelsi Jones, jr.
Key losses: none
Outlook: Emily Porter should put a much improved team on the floor in her fifth season as the head coach of the Northwood Panthers.
The senior trio of Magan Frye, KarLeigh Stephenson and Tia Crowgey, along with junior Caroline Hayden are varsity veterans.
Frye averaged seven points and two steals per game, Crowgey put up five points and five rebounds per contest and Hayden averaged six points and 10 boards per game.
Porter likes her team’s work ethic and the experience will only help the Panthers in a league where several of the squads are lacking in that department.
Coach’s Quote: “This group of girls was my first group to have all the way through, many of them since the eighth grade. They have battled and overcame adversity each year. This is the year for them to shine and show all the work they have put in.”
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Doug Campbell
Last season: 24-5
Key returners: Meleah Kirtner, G, sr.; Autumn Guthrie, F, sr.; Hailey Patel, F, sr.; McKenzie Tate, G, soph.; Paeton Phillippi, G/F, sr.; Maria Malavolti, F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Amarrah Carter-Bennett; Jasmine Faulkner; Jordan Cannoy; Camille Wolfe
Key losses: McKenzie Ingo; Kaylee Lefler; Drea Betts
Outlook: George Wythe will put one of the state’s top Class 1 teams on the court with an experienced squad led by East Tennessee State University signee Meleah Kirtner.
Kirtner averaged 12 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, while also racking up 68 assists, 58 steals and 26 blocks.
Autumn Guthrie, Hailey Patel, Mckenzie Tate, Paeton Phillippi and Maria Malavolti are the other returnees for a team that won the Region 1C championship and lost to Honaker in the state quarterfinals.
The Maroons have plenty of speed and athleticism, but not much size inside.
Coach’s Quote: “This year will be very challenging from day to day. I’m just happy that the girls have some sense of normalcy in coming to practice each day and having fun. Making the best out of this short season is my priority for this team. Rather that be a few games here and there or the full 14, we will cherish each opportunity that we have together.”
