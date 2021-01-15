GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Cross leads THS to win over VHS, 46-33

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High girls basketball coach Kim Bright issued a challenge to sophomore Kendall Cross before the start of this season.
“We put Kendall in as starter at point guard,” Bright said. “It’s a big role for a sophomore, but she’s done well.”
The progress of the 5-foot-5 Cross was evident Friday, as she scored a career-high 14 points to guide the Vikings to a 46-33 win over the crosstown rival Virginia High Bearcats.
The Tennessee High and Virginia High players were dressed in the school colors of the Slater Wolves and the Douglass Demons, the two Black schools in Bristol before integration in 1965.
According to Cross, she had a big incentive to perform well in her new position after starting a few games as a freshman.
“I knew that my teammates were depending on me,” Cross said.
With Cross slicing through the VHS defense and making wise decisions on passes, THS built a 21-12 lead with 1:15 left in the first half.
“That’s my job pretty much, to attack the basket,” Cross said.
At the urging of her head coach, Cross displayed some versatility by hitting a 3-pointer from the corner early in the third quarter to give the Vikings a 27-14 margin.
“I yelled at Kendall to shoot that one,” Bright said. “Every time [Virginia High] made a run, Kendall came up with a basket.”
The long-range hoop brought a smile from Cross.
“I don’t really shoot outside much, so that three was very surprising,” Cross said. “I was wide open and I just took it.”
After falling behind 32-16 with 4:13 left in the third quarter, VHS closed to within 32-27 when junior guard Maria Wilson connected on a 3-pointer with 6:32 left in the game.
Cross answered with another bold drive, and the Vikings pulled away from there.
“Kendall has been penetrating a lot and working on finishing around the basket,” Bright said. “Her teammates just kept believing in her and her coaches kept telling to her to go. She’s believing in herself and making things happen.”
Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons was not pleased with the effort or production from his squad.
“We looked bad and played bad. That’s just what it was,” Timmons said. “We’re searching for a lot of things – including offense and leadership.”
Wilson paced VHS (4-4, 4-2) with 11 points, while junior forward Dianna Spence added nine points.
According to Timmons, his team is a work-in-progress.
“This group is different in so many ways,” Timmons said. “The players have a lot of given talent, but they’ve got to believe in themselves first.
“We need some toughness and consistency. We’re going to keep stressing that to the players, and hopefully it will get through the minds.”
Cross learned toughness and competition from her father, Adam, and older brothers, Gavin and Garrett.
Adam played in the minor league system with the Atlanta Braves after starring at Tennessee High. Gavin is a sophomore pitcher and outfielder at Virginia Tech, while Garrett is a junior baseball player at THS.
“Dad didn’t play basketball, but we have backyard games and he makes me work hard,” Kendall said.
Senior forward Tori Ryan contributed 13 points and interior defense for THS, while senior guard Riley Fritts (nine points) contributed defense along with 5-6 sophomore Madison Blair and 5-7 senior Annie Hayes.
Bright thinks the best is yet to come from her first-year point guard.
“Kendall will come early and stay late to work on her shots. Her success is well deserved,” Bright said.
Cross is anxious for more challenges.
“I feel like I truly stepped it up tonight, but there’s a lot more to work on,” Cross said.
