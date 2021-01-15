GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Cross leads THS to win over VHS, 46-33

“This group is different in so many ways,” Timmons said. “The players have a lot of given talent, but they’ve got to believe in themselves first.

“We need some toughness and consistency. We’re going to keep stressing that to the players, and hopefully it will get through the minds.”

Cross learned toughness and competition from her father, Adam, and older brothers, Gavin and Garrett.

Adam played in the minor league system with the Atlanta Braves after starring at Tennessee High. Gavin is a sophomore pitcher and outfielder at Virginia Tech, while Garrett is a junior baseball player at THS.

“Dad didn’t play basketball, but we have backyard games and he makes me work hard,” Kendall said.

Senior forward Tori Ryan contributed 13 points and interior defense for THS, while senior guard Riley Fritts (nine points) contributed defense along with 5-6 sophomore Madison Blair and 5-7 senior Annie Hayes.

Bright thinks the best is yet to come from her first-year point guard.

“Kendall will come early and stay late to work on her shots. Her success is well deserved,” Bright said.

Cross is anxious for more challenges.

“I feel like I truly stepped it up tonight, but there’s a lot more to work on,” Cross said.

