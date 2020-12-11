GIRLS HOOPS: VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year, DI signee Breanna Yarber has transferred to Sullivan Central from Patrick Henry

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A NCAA Division I signee who was the most recent VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state player of the year has moved from Southwest Virginia to Northeast Tennessee.

Breanna Yarber made her debut for the Sullivan Central Cougars on Friday in a Three Rivers Conference game against Elizabethton after transferring from Patrick Henry.

Yarber was the Hogoheegee District, Region 1D and Class 1 state player of the year during the 2019-20 season and inked with Campbell University of the Big South Conference.

She averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks last winter as the star of a PH team that compiled a 25-3 record, won a regional title and advanced to the state semifinals.

Wearing No. 3, she came off the bench and checked on for the first time in the first quarter for the Cougars.

Her former team, PH, has not practiced yet in preparation for the 2020-21 season. The VHSL is supposed to begin play Dec. 21.

Check back later for more on Friday’s game and Yarber’s debut

