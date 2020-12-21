GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spence leads VHS past Richlands as basketball returns

BRISTOL, Va. – Dianna Spence embraced the anticipation and ended any of the suspense.
Spence scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter and nearly finished with a triple-double as Virginia High opened the 2020-21 season with a 57-39 Southwest District girls basketball victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado on Monday night at the Bearcat Den.
Spence sank a deep 3-pointer just five steps inside the halfcourt stripe as the first-quarter buzzer expired for the Bearcats and that highlighted a decisive 17-3 run that bridged the first and second periods and turned a precarious10-9 lead into a resounding 27-12 advantage.
The first game in 299 days for the Bearcats was a unique experience with plenty of protocols in place amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Attendance was limited to 25 spectators, there were some cardboard cutouts featuring photos of some VHS supporters in the stands and the cheerleaders were projected on screens at both ends of the gym as they performed in another part of the school.
Virginia High certainly thrived in the atmosphere, setting the tone early and connecting on six 3-pointers in the first half alone.
“We came out with a lot of energy and were so fired up to finally get on the court,” Spence said. “No matter what the restrictions were we were excited to get out there.”
Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons was excited to see the versatility that Spence showcased as the 6-foot-1 junior also finished with 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal.
“She came to play,” Timmons said. “Hopefully, she’s setting the bar with how she wants to play this year. She’s hard to guard, because she handles the ball and shoots the 3. She really came with the energy on the boards as well.”
It was a solid performance for the Bearcats who also received a 14-point, four-steal showing from Maria Wilson, 10 points from Bre Owens and 12 rebounds from Madison Worley.
“Not bad at all,” Timmons said. “Overall, I’ll take it. Our effort was at a high level from our freshmen to our seniors.”
The only negative for the Bearcats was a knee injury suffered by Kloe Leonard early in the third quarter.
“She’s a senior with a ton of heart,” Timmons said. “We are going to be praying for her and hopefully, she gets back. She tore her ACL right before softball season last year. We hope she can get back in the lineup.”
Little went right for Richlands on Tuesday as the Blues were just 12-for-35 from the free throw line and committed 22 turnovers.
“You ain’t going to get the job done doing that,” said Richlands coach Aaron Lowe. “We just weren’t focused. I thought we were ready to play, but we weren’t ready to play and didn’t match their intensity.”
Nine different players scored for Richlands, but none cracked double digits.
“We thought we had a little depth and could run up and down the floor and that didn’t happen,” Lowe said. “We have a lot to work on.”
Virginia High will put in work in preparation for a matchup on Dec. 28 against Gate City, the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions. The Blue Devils beat VHS, 45-35, in the first round of last year’s Region 2D tournament.
“That’ll be a great test for us,” Timmons said. “If you want to be the best, you have to go see the best.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
