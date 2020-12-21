GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spence leads VHS past Richlands as basketball returns

Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons was excited to see the versatility that Spence showcased as the 6-foot-1 junior also finished with 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal.

“She came to play,” Timmons said. “Hopefully, she’s setting the bar with how she wants to play this year. She’s hard to guard, because she handles the ball and shoots the 3. She really came with the energy on the boards as well.”

It was a solid performance for the Bearcats who also received a 14-point, four-steal showing from Maria Wilson, 10 points from Bre Owens and 12 rebounds from Madison Worley.

“Not bad at all,” Timmons said. “Overall, I’ll take it. Our effort was at a high level from our freshmen to our seniors.”

The only negative for the Bearcats was a knee injury suffered by Kloe Leonard early in the third quarter.

“She’s a senior with a ton of heart,” Timmons said. “We are going to be praying for her and hopefully, she gets back. She tore her ACL right before softball season last year. We hope she can get back in the lineup.”

Little went right for Richlands on Tuesday as the Blues were just 12-for-35 from the free throw line and committed 22 turnovers.