GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker

HONAKER, Va. – Honaker basketball star LeeAnna McNulty said she felt joy on Feb. 21 as the Tigers won the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship.
That long-awaited conquest was only part of the story for the two-time VHSL Class 1 player of the year and 2021 Bristol Herald Courier player of the year.
In addition to endless weekend road trips for travel ball tournaments and countless lonely nights in the gym, McNulty was shaped by a pair of challenges at the start and end of her junior season.
Flash back to the afternoon of June 16, 2019. That’s when McNulty felt a sudden pop in her left knee as she pulled up for a jump shot during camp at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.
“It felt like my kneecap went over and back,” McNulty said.
Five days later, an MRI test confirmed that McNulty had a torn ACL. Thus began an odyssey that continued for one year and two months.
“It’s weird to say, but I’m thankful for that experience now,” McNulty said. “It opened my eyes to what was really important in life.”
The road to recovery included six months of physical therapy covering three days a week. The process was both painful and frustrating.
“My surgeon eventually pulled me out of therapy because I wasn’t making the progress that I needed to make,” McNulty said.
McNulty returned to her personal laboratory inside Honaker’s A.P. Baldwin gymnasium.
“My mom would come with me each morning, and I would run about three miles. That was my rehab for three weeks leading up to my first game back.”
McNulty returned to the court with a brace on her knee and a renewed sense of determination.
“I played the season out and did the best I could. Then I went back to physical therapy to strengthen the knee.”
A few weeks later, McNulty was back on the travel ball grind that she began in elementary school with her father, Steven, and coach Chris Boyd. The team was dubbed the Southwest Virginia Heat.
“From about fourth grade until my senior year, I played pretty much year-round on different teams in various states,” LeeAnna McNulty said. “It was just what we did. If you want to be good at the game, you have to make that commitment.”
Steven McNulty knows good basketball. He scored over 1,700 points at Honaker as a post player and his jersey is now retired.
What sort of advice did Steven give his gifted daughter?
“Dad keeps things simple. He always said that you are gonna reap what you sow in in terms of hard work,” LeeAnna said.
Stories abound regarding the work ethic of LeeAnna.
For example, there was those Friday nights in the fall when McNulty would be polishing her hoop fundamentals with her father at the exact time the Honaker Tigers football team competed just a few miles away.
LeeAnna McNulty picked up the nickname of “Mother Hen” for the way she guided and looked over her teammates.
“I liked to offer small words of encouragement and keep everyone on task. That’s just my personality. I’ve always known what I wanted in life.”
There was no way that McNulty and the Tigers could have prepared for the bizarre scene that unfolded on March 12, 2020 at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Less than three hours before Honaker was scheduled to face Surry County for the Class 1 title, the game was cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Virginia.
“All we saw and heard on the six-hour trip up to Richmond was the coronavirus, but we didn’t think anything about it,” McNulty said.
After watching the Gate City girls claim the Class 2 championship at VCU, the Honaker contingent headed back to the team hotel for a brief rest.
Just as the Tigers were preparing to return to VCU for their state showdown, head coach Misty Davis Miller gathered her players for a meeting.
“That’s when Coach Miller told us that our game was off,” McNulty said. “There were a lot of tears and a lot of confusion. It was the beginning of COVID everywhere. We didn’t know what was happening or what would happen next.”
The Tigers, who were honored as Class 1 co-champions, followed the familiar path back down Interstate 81 to Russell County the following morning.
“That was a long trip, really long,” McNulty said. “But after a time of mulling things over, we got back in the gym and decided to do everything we could to advance back to state.”
According to Honaker player Lara McClanahan, McNulty set the tone for the Tigers on and off the court.
“LeeAnna was an amazing teammate and friend,” McClanahan said. “My first year on varsity was scary because I was nervous and really didn’t know how I would do. LeeAnna took me under her wing and gave me the confidence I needed. She also taught me lessons about sports and life that I will carry for the rest of my life.”
Honaker completed its state championship this past season with an 81-56 decision over Riverheads. The versatile 5-foot-10 McNulty set the pace with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
“The feeling after that game made all the extra work and all those mornings of getting up at 4 in the morning to go play travel worthwhile,” said McNulty, who finished her run at Honaker with 1,949 career points and 1,131 rebounds.
The next step is the basketball program at the University of Pikeville in Pikeville, Kentucky.
McNulty has a state championship ring and her framed picture is high on the wall of Baldwin Gym along with the rest of her teammates.
“But the friendships and the memories mean the most to me,” McNulty said.
And McNulty is still driven by her recollections of that painful injury in Charleston and the heartbreak in Richmond.
“Life isn’t easy or fair, and people don’t see what goes on in the off-season and during the week. But that’s all part of my story.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544