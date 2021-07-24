GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker

“That’s when Coach Miller told us that our game was off,” McNulty said. “There were a lot of tears and a lot of confusion. It was the beginning of COVID everywhere. We didn’t know what was happening or what would happen next.”

The Tigers, who were honored as Class 1 co-champions, followed the familiar path back down Interstate 81 to Russell County the following morning.

“That was a long trip, really long,” McNulty said. “But after a time of mulling things over, we got back in the gym and decided to do everything we could to advance back to state.”

According to Honaker player Lara McClanahan, McNulty set the tone for the Tigers on and off the court.

“LeeAnna was an amazing teammate and friend,” McClanahan said. “My first year on varsity was scary because I was nervous and really didn’t know how I would do. LeeAnna took me under her wing and gave me the confidence I needed. She also taught me lessons about sports and life that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Honaker completed its state championship this past season with an 81-56 decision over Riverheads. The versatile 5-foot-10 McNulty set the pace with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.