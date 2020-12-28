GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City overcomes VHS, 56-44

GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils wound up with a 56-44 non-district girls basketball victory over Virginia High on Monday night and it was one of those hard-fought, early-season contests in which both coaches saw things they liked.

VHS boss Kevin Timmons admired the fight his team showed in going toe-to-toe with the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions as the Bearcats held a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

“I’m not a moral victory guy,” Timmons said. “But I am going to take some positives out of this.”

Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright could appreciate the championship moxie her club displayed, handling some adversity by closing the game on a resounding 20-3 run to finally put the bunch from Bristol away.

“To be honest with you, we needed that,” Houseright said. “We need people to push us and kudos to them … They played the whole entire game and pushed us to the max. They gave us all we wanted, but we were fortunate enough to take the win.”

Gate City (2-0) never trailed for the first 2 ½ quarters, but the Blue Devils never could get comfortable either as their largest advantage in that span was a seven-point lead in the opening moments of the second half.