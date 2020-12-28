GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City overcomes VHS, 56-44

GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils wound up with a 56-44 non-district girls basketball victory over Virginia High on Monday night and it was one of those hard-fought, early-season contests in which both coaches saw things they liked.
VHS boss Kevin Timmons admired the fight his team showed in going toe-to-toe with the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions as the Bearcats held a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
“I’m not a moral victory guy,” Timmons said. “But I am going to take some positives out of this.”
Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright could appreciate the championship moxie her club displayed, handling some adversity by closing the game on a resounding 20-3 run to finally put the bunch from Bristol away.
“To be honest with you, we needed that,” Houseright said. “We need people to push us and kudos to them … They played the whole entire game and pushed us to the max. They gave us all we wanted, but we were fortunate enough to take the win.”
Gate City (2-0) never trailed for the first 2 ½ quarters, but the Blue Devils never could get comfortable either as their largest advantage in that span was a seven-point lead in the opening moments of the second half.
However, VHS (1-1) ripped off a 16-4 run keyed by Dianna Spence to take a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Spence with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter gave the Bearcats their first lead of the evening.
However, Gate City owned the final eight minutes.
“We finally gathered ourselves together and were able to get points whenever we needed ‘em,” said Gate City senior guard Sarah Thompson.
Thompson scored seven of her 19 points in the final eight minutes, but also came up with key assists, timely rebounds and clutch steals during that stretch.
“Coach always tells me when my shots aren’t falling to get in the game another way,” Thompson said.
Junior post player Riley Houseright added 14 points for the Blue Devils.
“We found a way to win,” Kelly Smith Houseright said. “We just played ugly, sloppy, fouled too much, turned it over too much and didn’t finish. With all that being said, we found a way to win. … Even though we have a lot of kids back from last season, we still have a lot to learn and a lot of things to get better at.”
A free throw from Spence with 5:06 left and a runner from the junior with 2:44 remaining were the only points Virginia High scored in the final quarter.
“We ran out of gas a little bit,” Timmons said.
The Bearcats also played a large amount of crunch time without post player Madison Worley out with foul trouble. Worley, who scored a team-high 17 points, picked up her fourth foul with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter and didn’t check back in until 5:06 left in the game.
“She kept us going,” Timmons said. “It hurt when she went down with her fourth. I might have held her out too long, but the way the game was called I thought she might go out a little too early.”
Spence added 13 points for the Bearcats, who are scheduled to play Southwest District rival Lebanon on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Gate City continues to churn out the victories.
“Gate City’s a well-disciplined and well-coached team and it’s a great program with a great history,” Timmons said. “We loved the opportunity to come over here and play them and I think we competed for the most part. They’re the state champs until somebody else takes it away from them.”
