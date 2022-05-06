Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Misty Miller, Honaker

Ninety wins and three straight state championships, all accomplished over the last four seasons by the Honaker girls basketball team.

The one constant during that impressive run has been Misty Miller, who has spent the last 11 years at her alma mater building one of the top girls basketball programs in Virginia.

“I just feel very blessed. I have had the privilege of working with some great girls, that is where it comes from,” said Miller, who has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier as the girls basketball coach of the year. “We have had a lot of good talent come through our program and they are willing to work hard and I think that was a big key to it. Just staying focused on the team effort and working hard on defense, I just feel blessed to have had the talent and the girls that I have had to work with.”

Honaker used that defense to force 36 turnovers in the Tigers’ 63-29 destruction of Buffalo Gap in the Class 1 state championship game in Richmond in March. A nine-point game at halftime turned into a 34-point blowout, as the Tigers followed the advice of Miller, finishing the season with a 27-3 record.

“Even the first half of the championship game I think nerves got to us a little bit knowing that we were playing on that big stage,” said Miller, whose Tigers outscored the Bison 36-11 after the break. “We had a lot of youth and at halftime that is what I said. I said we are not playing our style of game and we picked it up in that third quarter defensively and I think that is really when they made their run was the start of that third quarter.”

Just being on that court was the completion of a successful three-year run. Honaker was hours from playing Surry County in the Class 1 state title game in 2020 when the Tigers were tabbed state co-champs after the final game was canceled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honaker returned last season, finished 14-0 and won the Class 1 title by defeating Riverheads 81-56 on the Tigers’ home court. The chance to get back to Richmond and play at Virginia Commonwealth finally came in March, and the Tigers were ready.

“Several years ago we made it to the state championship and we lost, we were state runners-up,” said Miller, whose Tigers lost to Chilhowie in the Class 1 state title game in 2014. “I have always told the groups that came after that what a feeling it was to walk into VCU and get to play on that floor. That just magnifies the excitement so to be able to go back after two years ago not getting to play the game, it felt like it was a complete circle, it felt good to actually be able to play on that floor.”

Honaker was missing three talented seniors off last year’s state champs, including LeAnna McNulty, who is now playing at Pikeville, but Miller felt the pieces were there to have continued success.

“I knew we had a lot of great talent. To lose the three seniors that we did, that was a big loss, all three girls were a big part of our program for four years and they carried just a role,” said Miller, who graduated from Honaker in 1999, leading the Tigers as point guard to the state semifinals once and twice to the state quarterfinals. “We had a lot of young talent and a lot of talent coming back.

“We knew the talent was there, everybody just had to step up and play a different role than what they had been used to and they did just that. Everybody stepped in and played exactly what they needed to do to make the team successful.”

It worked, led by the senior duo of Lara McClanahan and Kylie Vance, along with Tailor Nolley and McNulty’s sister, Alayna, a rising freshman for the Tigers.

Honaker started the season with a 5-3 record, falling once to Class 2 Marion and twice to Ridgeview. After the second loss to the Wolfpack on Dec. 22, the Tigers never lost again.

“We knew playing those double-A schools would help us in the end even if we took a loss. I think being able to handle their pressure and play the defense. In the second game with Ridgeview we were starting to become ourselves more than what we had at the beginning of the season,” Miller said. “Every day they just continued to get just a little bit better at defense and to be a little more aggressive. I think that was a big key when we could play against those bigger schools and start to do what we had been working on and they executed it in the game.

“I really feel like the second game with Ridgeview was a turning point for us. From that point on they really came into that idea of being a great defensive team, probably one of the best defensive teams I have had.”

Honaker won its final 22 games, including a win over Marion, which won the Southwest District crown.

“I think it was a big confidence builder for the girls,” Miller said. “They saw the hard work they were putting into it was really paying off and we could see the ground we were gaining from what we started at the beginning of the season. I think that was a big accomplishment for them when they saw just how far they were coming throughout the season.”

Honaker was rarely threatened the remainder of the campaign, never winning by less than 17 points, winning its eight postseason games by an average of 30.5 points a game.

Complacency could easily have become an issue, but Miller – who had a standout career as a point guard at Virginia Intermont College – didn’t allow that happen. Ditto for her staff, which includes her father Darrell Davis, husband Brandon Miller, in addition to Steve McNulty and Chris Anderson.

“I always try to give them a quote at the beginning of each practice. We had a team meeting before we started and every day we just wanted to get a little bit better. They kept their eyes on the prize of what they wanted to do and they kept working hard,” Miller said. “We just kept preaching that you need a little bit more intensity each day and continue to just get a little bit better.

“We tried to focus on that each day in practice and each game, that defense was going to be our key and if we could continue to get a little better at it, that we could reach that goal and that is what we kept our focus on.”

While the seniors will be missed, Miller is confident in what lies ahead. McNulty, Nolley and Miller’s daughter, Kalli Miller, are playing travel ball, while the remainder of the squad will soon begin open gyms and camp schedules in preparation for a run to a possible fourth straight state championship.

That would be the second most in Virginia state history, trailing only Princess Anne, which won eight straight titles from 2014-21.

“I still have a lot of good talent, a lot of youth. Our last talk there in the locker room at VCU, I told them ‘why not’, it is really up to how hard you want to work,” Miller said. “Again, people are going to have to step up and play a role that maybe they didn’t play this season, but I feel like we have a lot of good talent that if they work hard I feel like we can be very competitive.”

