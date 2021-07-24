GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Jonathan Lovelace, Thomas Walker

Thomas Walker advanced to the Region 1D championship game, but ran into Honaker, which won its second straight Class 1 state title, this time with an unbeaten record along the way.

“Who do you guard? [LeeAnna] McNulty had about 2,000 career points, they had another girl with a 1,000 and another girl that hit like 300 3-pointers in her career,” Lovelace said. “You just had to pick your poison and hope the others were off that night, but that wasn’t how it worked for us.

“They were a great team and I wasn’t shocked to see them win it.”

Lovelace resigned after the season for a variety of reasons, including the lengthy drive and needing to be closer to his church family, which numbers around 150, including many of his players and their families.

“One of the cool things about it is a lot of the kids and parents that I coached over there at Lee County, they drive to our church every Sunday,” said Lovelace, who has been replaced by JV assistant Allen Trent. “They made that their home church. I got to baptize a lot of my players and their brothers and sisters and moms and dads so it was pretty awesome.”

Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith expressed his appreciation for Lovelace’s efforts in an email after receiving his resignation.