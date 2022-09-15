Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night.

Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10 kills), Gracey McKinney (13 digs, six kills) and Olivia Light (six kills) also contributed for the Bears (16-1, 3-0).

John Battle (10-3, 1-1) was led by Jacqueline Hill (seven digs, six aces, six kills), McKenzie Smith (14 digs, 12 assists), Allison Smith (15 digs) and Molly Little (10 kills).

John Battle won the JV match 25-19, 25-20.

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 0: Hannah Goodwin had 15 kills and nine digs and Chloe Adams tallied 21 assists, 12 digs and five kills in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 non-district win over the Tigers.

Josie Sheets contributed 17 assists, nine kills and digs, and Hannah Manns clubbed seven kills and six digs for the Warriors (7-4).

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0: Casey Wampler and Madison Haynie had 10 kills each in the Wolves’ 25-21, 25-12, 25-23 victory over the Pioneers.

Faith Wilson dished out 32 assists and added 11 digs and Kari Wilson had 16 digs. Rylee Haynie added nine kills and Parker Fischer tallied seven kills.

Carroll County 3, Patrick Henry 1: Avery Maiden had 13 kills, 16 digs and two aces and Lauren Stauffer tallied 13 digs, seven kills and three blocks in the Rebels’ 25-22, 26-28, 25-12, 25-17 non-district loss to the Cavaliers.

Baleigh Belcher dished 29 assists and also had 18 digs and three blocks in the loss.

Northwood 3, Council 0: Kiara Buskill had seven kills and Michaela Snodgrass added seven kills, seven service points and five aces to lead the Panthers past the Cobras 25-20, 25-6, 25-11.

Karlee Frye tallied 10 points, eight assists and four digs. Sydney Carter added 12 assists, eight points, six kills, six aces and three blocks.

J.I. Burton 3, Rye Cove 0: Madeline Love had 10 service points and 10 kills and Emma Gibson tallied 23 digs, 11 service points and 11 assists in Rye Cove’s 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 Cumberland District loss to the Raiders.

Naquila Harless had 14 digs and nine points and Allison Vincent contributed 14 points and seven digs.

Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1

Madison Blair slammed 17 kills and 14 digs to lead Tennessee High to a share of the Three Rivers Conference regular season championship with a 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 win at Volunteer.

Sophie Meade also had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs, while Ashton Blair had a triple-double with 30 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills. Sydnee Pendland had 30 digs and Bree Adams dished out 17 assist.

Marley Johns (seven kills) and Kira Adams (six kills) also contributed for the Vikings (18-4, 8-0), who can clinch the TRC crown on Tuesday against Sullivan East at Viking Hall.

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Jenna Hare had 15 kills and four aces and Kyndl Hodge dished out 31 assists to lead the Patriots to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 Three Rivers District win over the Longhorns.

Kylie Hurley had 16 digs and Carly Bradford added 14. Meghan Johnson had eight kills and Hannah Hodge added six.

Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 2

23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10

Emmah McAmis led the Warriors with 28 digs and 15 kills, while Emilee Mullins contributed 27 assists and 14 digs. Chloe Well (12 digs, 12 service points), Leah Newberry (11 digs, nine points, Sophie Fleming (18 digs) and Abbie Jordan (seven kills) also produced for the Warriors.

Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0

Reagan McCoy had 10 kills and three aces and Braelyn Hall added 16 assists and nine digs to lead the Spartans to a 25-8, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24 Cumberland District win over the Titans.

Haley Day had 23 digs and Emmaleigh Banks tallied 15 digs.

Twin Springs was led by Ryleigh Gillenwater with 12 digs and eight kills and Kenzi Gillenwater added seven kills. Kaylee Keith added seven service points, six digs and six assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 2 , David Crockett 1: Lana Lavinder had an assist and the game-winning goal in Tennessee High’s girls soccer win over the Pioneers.

Aryanna Patterson scored Tennessee High’s first goal on an assist from Lavinder. Bridget Flaherty had eight saves for the Vikings (7-1-1), which travels to Unicoi County on Tuesday.

LATE WEDNESDAY

Rural Retreat 3, George Wythe 0: Maggie Minton had 10 service points, six digs and five aces and McKenzie Tate added 13 digs in the Maroons’ 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 non-district loss to the Indians.

Jasmine Faulkner had eight kills, Haley Faulkner tallied out nine assists and three blocks and Samara Sheffey added eight digs for the Maroons (4-11).