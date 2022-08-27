Gibson leads Union over Ridgeview for VHS volleyball title

BRISTOL, Va. – Defense is Union High School senior Gracie Gibson’s specialty and the reigning Mountain 7 District libero of the year relies on a pretty straight-forward approach.

“You don’t have to have perfect technique,” Gibson said. “You just have to have hustle and heart and you’ll be good to go.”

Playing in her fifth match of the day and admittedly exhausted, Gibson still tallied 17 digs as Union earned a 26-24, 25-17 victory over rival Ridgeview on Saturday in the title match of the Sunset Slush Summer Slam volleyball tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

The Bears (6-0) trailed 24-19 in the first set of the finals, but reeled off seven straight points. In pool play, Union had gutted out a 26-24, 25-16 win over Lebanon by scoring the final five points of the first set.

The bunch from Big Stone Gap won all five matches it played on Saturday in earning that hard-earned tournament title.

“It’s a good day,” said Union coach Kim Mathes-Moore. “Both teams were gassed [in the finals], but it was worth it. The fight I saw in my team – we’re getting to the point where we can handle the pressure.”

Gibson certainly doesn’t back down from a challenge.

She was the goalkeeper back in the spring for Union’s Region 2D championship soccer team.

“Gracie gives 100 percent every single game and she’s usually all over the place,” Moore said. “She was giving it all she had. Gracie’s a hustler and she showed why she was the district libero of the year last year.”

Brooke Bailey doled out 23 assists for the Bears and her career total has climbed over 2,000 in that statistical category.

“Brooke Bailey is the glue of our team,” Moore said. “She puts it all together. She makes the right plays at the right time and is one of the best setters I’ve ever coached.”

Jordan Shuler’s nine-kill, 10-dig stat line and Isabella Blagg’s six kills were also vital for Union in the finals.

Ridgeview had recorded a 25-23, 25-11 semifinal win over Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central, but couldn’t beat another league foe in the finals.

“It was a tough one,” said Ridgeview coach Holly Hyden Fleming. “You don’t want to play all day and then lose the fifth [match]. The first set we gave away and had it won. I know we were fatigued, but in that situation you have to push through.”

Sophomore Makinley Owens (19 assists), junior Caiti Hill (22 digs) and sophomore Leah Sutherland (seven kills) led the way for the Wolfpack (6-1) in the title match.

“Volleyball’s a game of momentum and when the momentum swings on the other side of the court, there’s not much you can do,” Fleming said. “Union’s an experienced team.”

It was a typical matchup between two squads from the best volleyball league in far Southwest Virginia.

“Listen, I respect all Mountain 7 teams,” Moore said. “I’ve been in it too long. You have to show up to play every single night and it’s not a cakewalk.”

Host Virginia High went 3-2 in the event.