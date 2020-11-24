Getting it started: Shay to make ETSU head coaching debut today against Abilene Christian in Gulf Coast Showcase

Shay, whose Buccaneers have had to quarantine twice this fall due to positive COVID tests, has seen good and bad from his club leading up to the opener. He holds his breath whenever his team tests for the coronavirus, which last happened on Friday.

“Offensively I think we do a great job of moving the basketball. We have been unselfish, we have cut down on bad shot selection so that always helps with the offensive efficiency,’ Shay said. “We have got guys who can get in there and get a piece of the paint and that compromises the defense and they have done a good job of finding the open guys on the perimeter and moving it one more. I am not worried about our offense.

“Defensively we are getting better, we are doing a good job of rallying to the ball and trying to make up for defensive mistakes, which is going to happen throughout the course of the game. I am happy with where we are at as far as our help defend and sharing the basketball.”

ETSU was slated to leave on Tuesday morning for Florida, with plans for a late practice and then an early 11 a.m. tipoff with Abilene Christian, who finished 20-11 last season, and was the preseason pick to finish second in the Southland Conference.

ETSU was the preseason pick to finish third in the Southern Conference.