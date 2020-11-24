Getting it started: Shay to make ETSU head coaching debut today against Abilene Christian in Gulf Coast Showcase

A really long offseason is finally ready to culminate in a new season for the East Tennessee men’s basketball team.
First-year head coach Jason Shay is admittedly a little anxious as the Buccaneers return to the court for the first time since last March, finishing that campaign with a 30-4 record and a Southern Conference championship.
“There always is as the season begins, I don’t know if it is going to be any different being the head coach,” said Shay, who replaced Steve Forbes, who left after last season for Wake Forest. “Obviously it is a new role for me, but there is always the anticipation and anxiety of the start of the season.
“There is anxiety because I have got a new title. I don’t know if that adds to it, but I want to do a good job, I want to give these guys my best effort and put us in the best position to win ball games.”
That will begin today in Florida, as the Buccaneers face Joe Pleasant-led Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase. It’s the first of three games in three days to open the COVID delayed season, with Shay anxious to see improvement through Friday.
“Do we get better from game to game, and really do we get better from possession from possession because things are not always going to be going our way and can we handle some adversity when things are not going our way,” Shay said. “Do we have that grit, do we have that perseverance to get back in the game and change the momentum of the game.
“That is the biggest thing I am looking for from possession to possession, from media timeout to media timeout, from game to game. Can we continue to improve on those areas? If we can do that we will give ourselves a chance to win.”
With just three players back from last season, Shay has spent nearly 70 offseason workouts and practices trying to figure out roles, with a starting lineup still up in the air last week.
“It is really not going to be about who starts,” Shay said. “It is about who finishes the game for us and trying to figure that out.”
There is talent, led by the brother duo of Lederrius Brewer, who set out last season after transferring from Southeast Missouri State) and Ty Brewer, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana. Both enter this season as all-SoCon preseason selections.
“Lederrius has been here for a year so he knows what to expect,” said Shay, of Lederrius, who averaged 13.6 points in two seasons at SEMO. “He can do it a lot of different ways, he can shoot the 3, can definitely get to the basket.
“I think defensively he has got long arms so he can be disruptive on the defensive end and use his athleticism. He needs to be that two-way player for us that we have had in the past.”
Ty can also score, averaging 9.9 points per game over two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, some of which came from fan-pleasing breakaway dunks.
“He has got the ability to shoot the ball, the ability to stretch the floor, but he can also get down there on the block and in the paint and score,” Shay said. “He has got good touch. He is another athlete that can run and jump. He has had several dunks in practice off his shot and will have a chance to maybe go get rebounds at a high level…He has got a high motor and he can track down balls outside of his area.”
There are other transfers, including Serrel Smith (Maryland) and David Sloan (Kansas State) – both of whom recently had their waivers approved by the NCAA – along with Silas Adheke (Northern Kentucky).
Five freshmen are also part of the plan, including the point guard duo of Marcus Niblack and Truth Harris. The lone returnees are Vonnie Patterson, Jordin Coffin and Charlie Weber, a trio that saw little playing time, combining to average just 5.5 points a game. Redshirt freshman Damari Monsanto is another one to watch.
“Rotation-wise, early we have always given everybody a shot to see where they are, can they contribute, can they put the scouting report into the game,” Shay said. “I would anticipate I will play 9 or 10 and as we get going we will evaluate and can that cut down or can we stay with that many guys.
“Playing three games over three days will probably help to play a number of guys rather than a limited rotation.”
Shay, whose Buccaneers have had to quarantine twice this fall due to positive COVID tests, has seen good and bad from his club leading up to the opener. He holds his breath whenever his team tests for the coronavirus, which last happened on Friday.
“Offensively I think we do a great job of moving the basketball. We have been unselfish, we have cut down on bad shot selection so that always helps with the offensive efficiency,’ Shay said. “We have got guys who can get in there and get a piece of the paint and that compromises the defense and they have done a good job of finding the open guys on the perimeter and moving it one more. I am not worried about our offense.
“Defensively we are getting better, we are doing a good job of rallying to the ball and trying to make up for defensive mistakes, which is going to happen throughout the course of the game. I am happy with where we are at as far as our help defend and sharing the basketball.”
ETSU was slated to leave on Tuesday morning for Florida, with plans for a late practice and then an early 11 a.m. tipoff with Abilene Christian, who finished 20-11 last season, and was the preseason pick to finish second in the Southland Conference.
ETSU was the preseason pick to finish third in the Southern Conference.
“It is a little scary when you are a new head coach and you have got a whole new team. We have been practicing, this will be our 61st practice since we were able to start back in July,” said Shay, during a zoom conference last Thursday. “They are tired of playing one another, they have got a scouting report on each other and then we have been going against ourselves in the way that we like to guard.
“We are going to see different philosophies in how other people just play so it will be a little anxiety going into that game because of the unknown. There is a lot of uncertainty.”
It is yet to be determined who ETSU would play over the final two days of the tournament after Akron, East Carolina and Indiana State all dropped out of the event due to COVID issues.
Upon returning to Johnson City, ETSU won’t play again until Dec. 8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center against North Carolina-Asheville.
“We will go down and learn a lot in Florida in playing a good field down there,” Shay said. “Then we will have some time to come back and work and get better and improve as we go into the Asheville game and those remaining games that are kind of clumped together.”
ETSU will open its home slate at Freedom Hall in front a COVID-limited maximum crowd of 618 against Alabama-Birmingham on Dec. 12. They will also host North Carolina A&T and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise before traveling to Alabama on Dec. 22.
The Southern Conference opener is on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina.
“I think we have been improving and that is all you can ask,” Shay said. “We have got to continue to improve. We have to still be more gritty, more stingy on defense. We have got to rebound the basketball and offensively we are coming along.
“Can we maintain on both of those areas on both ends of the floor and give that winning effort and not beat ourselves.”
