The Skinny: George Wythe is in the VHSL state finals for the fourth time in program history. The Maroons beat Gate City to win the 2008 Group A, Division 2 title, while finishing as 1A runner-up to Radford in 2017 and Group AA runner-up to Martinsville in 1985. … George Wythe has relied on a balanced attack all season with sophomore Reed Kirtner (13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists per game), junior Ty Campbell (11.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.4 apg), freshman David Goode (11.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.5 apg), Treyvon Rainey (9.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.3 apg) and Shane Huff (8.4 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.0 spg) among the statistical leaders. “We have the ability to play different styles, but prefer playing fast,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “We have several players who could have 20-plus points on any given night.” … GW’s first loss of the season came in December to Radford, a 56-42 setback in the finals of a tournament in Fort Chiswell. Radford plays John Marshall for the Class 2 state title on Saturday in Richmond. “It was a grind, but likely our worst shooting game all season,” Dunford said. “We were 5-for-23 from 3 or something close. Obviously, Radford’s defense had a lot to do with that, in particular Elijah Kelly.” … GW advanced in the state tournament with wins over Twin Springs (85-55) and Auburn (45-42). The Maroons finished 4-2 against defending Class 1 state champ Auburn this season. “If playing against that team six times doesn’t prepare your team, nothing will,” Dunford said. “Auburn is such a physical and smart team that anytime you can play against an opponent like them, it will only make you better.” … Lancaster has won all 28 of its games this season by double digits. The Red Devils routed Northumberland (81-25), Essex (62-32) and Middlesex (64-50) to win the Region 1A tournament and have state tourney wins over Franklin (70-53) and Altavista (69-40). … Lancaster is 52-2 in Dwayne Pinn’s two seasons as head coach. The Red Devils lost to Washington & Lee-Montross in last year’s state semifinals. … Lancaster won state titles in 2018 and 2012. The Red Devils have had postseason battles with squads from far Southwest Virginia as well, beating Eastside in the 2018 title game and 2016 state quarterfinals, Honaker in the 2017 state quarterfinals and Virginia High in the 2012 state semifinals. … Lancaster has the edge in experience as George Wythe has just one senior.