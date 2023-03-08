Brayden Rainey experienced every high school football player’s dream in December by playing in the state finals.

A 6-foot-2 sophomore, Rainey saw time at defensive end for the George Wythe Maroons in their 49-27 loss to Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 title game at Salem Stadium.

“What I remember most is the atmosphere,” Rainey said. “It was so loud on every play that it made it feel like the Super Bowl.”

Rainey gets to experience every high school hoopster’s dream today by playing in the state finals as GW (26-3) faces Lancaster (28-0) at 2:30 p.m. in the Class 1 championship contest at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Rainey and Holden Luttrell are the only guys on GW’s basketball roster who played football and the duo gets the rare opportunity to be a member of not one, but two state finalists in the same school year.

“Success breeds success,” said George Wythe hoops coach Tony Dunford. “Those kids are tough and both have really stepped their games up in the postseason.”

Rainey and Luttrell are poised not to settle for a second-place trophy this time around either.

A hand injury kept Luttrell out of action in the football finals.

“I was still there and dressed out,” Luttrell said. “I don’t know how to describe that feeling, but it was an awful feeling after the game knowing that it was really over. After everything happened, I was talking to Brayden and said, ‘We aren’t losing in basketball, we’re going all the way,’ and I think that motivated us to where we are now.”

Luttrell sank a 3-pointer and Rainey recorded nine rebounds in Monday’s 45-42 state semifinal win over Auburn, avenging a loss to the Eagles in the Region 1C title game.

“What stood out to me the most was the way we kept our composure, kept calm, made clutch free throws and got defensive stops when it was most important,” Rainey said.

Rainey is averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Luttrell, a sophomore guard, missed several games while recovering from that injury suffered on the gridiron, but has returned to provide a spark off the bench for the Maroons.

George Wythe features one of the most balanced attacks in the state’s smallest classification and one of the youngest rosters as well with just one senior and two juniors. The Maroons are averaging 72.4 points, 15.0 assists and 13.5 steals per game.

What has impressed Luttrell about this squad?

“How determined we’ve all been,” he said. “Most of us have been dreaming about this when we were growing up playing together and it shows.”

George Wythe won the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 3 in Bristol with a convincing win over John Battle, just hours after the football squad beat Grundy in the state semifinals.

Rainey and Luttrell made the drive down Interstate 81 and were in the stands at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den that night to watch the basketball team they would soon join claim a tournament title.

“Yes, sir,” Luttrell said. “I always want to support my boys with or without me.”

Rainey and Luttrell will be with their boys today as they aim to win a state championship.

“George Wythe is having a lot of success right now academically and athletically,” Dunford said. “We have many talented kids here and we are proud of all of them. Our kids are talented, but have great habits and work ethic. … I’m so happy for our players, staff, school and community. I’m grateful and blessed to be along for the ride.”