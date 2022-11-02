George Wythe cross country teams bound for state

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

GW teams state-bound

George Wythe’s girls and boys cross country teams both clinched state tournament berths on Wednesday during the VHSL Region 1C championships at Blacksburg High School.

GW’s girls beat Galax by 30 points in taking the girls team title on Wednesday as Camryn Hardin’s second-place showing in 21:36.2 led the way. Kaleigh Temple (fifth, 22:04.2) and Kara Temple (seventh, 22:20.4) also had top-10 finishes for the Maroons.

Kasey Rosenbaum of Auburn won in 21:26.

George Wythe’s boys were edged by Eastern Montgomery two points in pursuit of the team ti-tle. Brett Buchanan led the Maroons with a fourth-place finish (18:31.9), while Connor Martin (10th, 19:44.9), Oscar Montgomery (14th, 20:11.1) and Eli Tomiak (15th, 20:13) also placed in the top-15 for the Maroons.

The VHSL Class 1 state meet is Nov. 12 in Salem.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seahawks shoot past Wasps

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Jacob Dar added eight points and eight rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 88-47 exhibition game loss at North Carolina-Wilmington.

Jake Moynihan added seven points for the Wasps, who trailed 47-25 at halftime. Jalen Leftwich dished out four assists and Kevin Grau Rodriguez added three.

Marshall Klug had seven points and four rebounds for Emory & Henry, which will play at ETSU on Monday, and opens its regular season on Nov. 11 by hosting Bluefield State.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King picked to place 7th in CC

The King University women’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the Conference Carolinas preseason coaches poll.

King, which begins its second season under head coach Michael Phelps, finished in a tie with Belmont Abbey for seventh place.

UNC Pembroke was picked to win its sixth regular season title but first since rejoining the conference. They were followed by Barton and Francis Marion, who were separated by a total of three votes. The Braves got three first place votes, Barton received five and Francis Marion garnered four.

King, which finished 13-13 last season, will be led by junior Brianna Dunbar and sophomores Alexa Gramann and Ashley Allen. The Tornado opens its season on Nov. 11 by playing Limestone in the Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge in Spartanburg, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Expanded Alpha Invitational returns

Defending Class 6A state champion Dobyns-Bennnett will host the Alpha Invitational for a second year on Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex at the former Sullivan North High School.

The Alpha Invitational will expand this year with an eight-team public school bracket and a four-team private school bracket featuring multiple state champions from six different states as well as three-point and slam dunk contests.

Included in the public school field are Breathitt County (Jackson, KY), Daniel Boone, Hopewell (Huntersville, NC), Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA), Morgantown (Morgantown, WV). Volunteer and the host Indians.

The four private schools include Brentwood Academy, Moravian Prep (Hudson, NC), Knox Webb and Word of God (Raleigh, NC).

According to a press release, there are numerous players to watch in the event, including Lexington’s Cam Scott, a 6-5 five-star shooting guard and the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2024, and social media sensation Isaac Ellis, a freshman point guard at Moravian Prep who has already received an offer from West Virginia.

For more information, visit http://www.AlphaInvitational.com.