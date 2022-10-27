Generals march past Trojans; Lee High reclamation project going well

BRISTOL, Va. – Joey Carroll was hired to oversee a reclamation project 17 months ago and the gridiron architect is well ahead of schedule.

The second-year head football coach of the Lee High Generals guided his team to a 61-30 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle on Thursday night to add another building block to the foundation.

Senior Brayden Hammonds scored three touchdowns as Lee (6-3) clinched its first winning season since 2016 and the Generals have already secured a second consecutive VHSL Region 2D playoff berth.

This is a program that had lost 26 straight games entering October of last year, but has saw its fortunes change quickly.

A 2001 graduate of Lee, Carroll returned to his alma mater after successful stints leading the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and the Person Rockets of North Carolina.

The task was tall when it came to turning things around at his old stomping grounds, but the Generals are on the right track under Carroll.

“It’s so fun to play for him,” Hammonds said. “The practices, the games – he makes it fun.”

Lee High’s high-octane offense is certainly fun to watch.

Sophomore quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and junior Grayson Huff has surpassed the 1K mark in rushing yards.

That duo fared well once again on Thursday.

Huff rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries and two scores, while Pendergraft passed for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Hammonds and freshman Konner Early also had their highlight-reel moments too as they showcased their speed.

The sure-handed Hammonds caught five passes for 170 yards and the most impressive of his trio of TDs came with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter when he hauled in a slant from Pendergraft and zoomed 83 yards to the end zone.

After John Battle scored on the first play of the second quarter to cut Lee’s lead to 27-15, Early returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to the house.

The return included a nifty spin move to elude a defender and was the first of his two touchdowns.

Since a season-opening 48-7 loss to Union, Lee has scored at least two touchdowns in every game with that balanced offensive attack.

Thursday’s 61 points were a season-high and the most for the Generals since 2014.

“I’m surrounded by guys who can score,” Hammonds said. “That’s the best thing about it.”

Battle (1-8) has allowed more than 40 points on seven occasions this season and the defense struggled to get stops again on Thursday.

The Trojans received two touchdowns and 98 receiving yards from Broadie Bailey. Freshman Drake Houser gained 122 yards on 10 carries, most all of which came on two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

As for Lee, the Generals will try to continue a special season next week when they close out the regular season at Mountain 7 District foe Abingdon.

“It’s special to be a part of,” Hammonds said.

Lee High 27 21 13 0—61

John Battle 8 7 0 15—30

Scoring Summary

JB – Bro. Bailey 33 pass from Sills (Odum pass from Bro. Bailey)

L – Huff 9 run (Dinsmore kick)

L – Huff 12 run (kick blocked)

L – Hammonds 24 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Roop 7 run (Dinsmore kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 32 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

L – Early 70 kickoff return (Dinsmore kick)

L – Hammonds 83 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Hammonds 29 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Early 19 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Rutherford 10 run (kick failed)

JB – Houser 64 run (Bro. Bailey run)

JB – Houser 48 run (Cochrane kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 17, JB 11; Rushes-Yards: L 27-180, JB 27-160; Passing Yards: L 321, JB 132; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 12-16-0, JB 8-18-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 0-0, JB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 13-120, JB 8-70; Punts-Average: L 1-24, JB 3-21.