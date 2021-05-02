GENE 'PAPPY' THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE: 30 nominees announced for 2021

Wess was a two-year team captain in basketball, where he twice earned all-district and all-region honors.

Shannon Wohlford

John Battle

Wohlford was a powerful force in athletics and academics for the Trojans.

With a 4.0 grade point average, Wohlford earned the title of class valedictorian and was recognized as a Washington County Community Scholar. He shared his thirst for learning by serving as a mentor to elementary students in the “Battle Buddies” program.

In athletics, Wohlford was selected as a second-time All-Mountain 7 District running back as a senior and rushed for 184 yards in his final game. He has also been a four-year state qualifier in indoor and outdoor track.

Justin Zhang

Northwood

Justin Zhang is the definition of brains and brawn.

The brawn comes into play on Friday nights as he is a star defensive lineman and battles in the trenches for the Panthers. The brains are evident by his 4.2 GPA and his success on the school’s Scholastic Bowl team.