Gavin Cross Watch

Gavin Cross achieved another milestone on Tuesday night, connecting for the first grand slam of his professional career.
Cross of the Low-A Columbia Fireflies crushed a 2-1 pitch from reliever Fernando Olguin in the top of the fourth inning and it landed beyond the wall in right-center field to highlight a 9-0 victory over the homestanding Carolina Mudcats.
It was measured at 430 feet and was the first slam hit by the Fireflies this season.
Cross entered the game in a slump, having gone 2-for-24 in his previous seven games, but he broke out in a big way.
The Tennessee High graduate finished 2-for-4 with two runs, four RBIs and a walk on Tuesday.
It was another notable grand slam for Cross.
He blasted a four-bagger for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad on July 8, 2021, in an exhibition game at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium. On April 6, 2021, while playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies he hit a grand slam in a game at East Tennessee State.
Cross was a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft.
Starting in center field, Cross caught the final out of the game hit by Robert Moore. Moore was his Team USA teammate and is the son of Royals president Dayton Moore.