 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Gavin Cross Watch

  • 0
cross

Gavin Cross

 The Associated Press

Gavin Cross achieved another milestone on Tuesday night, connecting for the first grand slam of his professional career.

Cross of the Low-A Columbia Fireflies crushed a 2-1 pitch from reliever Fernando Olguin in the top of the fourth inning and it landed beyond the wall in right-center field to highlight a 9-0 victory over the homestanding Carolina Mudcats.

It was measured at 430 feet and was the first slam hit by the Fireflies this season.

Cross entered the game in a slump, having gone 2-for-24 in his previous seven games, but he broke out in a big way.

The Tennessee High graduate finished 2-for-4 with two runs, four RBIs and a walk on Tuesday.

It was another notable grand slam for Cross.

He blasted a four-bagger for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad on July 8, 2021, in an exhibition game at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium. On April 6, 2021, while playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies he hit a grand slam in a game at East Tennessee State.

People are also reading…

Cross was a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft.

Starting in center field, Cross caught the final out of the game hit by Robert Moore. Moore was his Team USA teammate and is the son of Royals president Dayton Moore.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

McClung to play two games with Team USA

McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts