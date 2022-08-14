 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Cross Watch

cross
The Associated Press

Gavin Cross was struggling with only one hit in 12 at bats for the Low-A Columbia Fireflies in the Carolina League.

The struggle ended Sunday night as the former Tennessee High star went 3-for-5 with his first Low-A home run in Columbia’s 5-4 win against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Cross’ home run came off Angel Hernandez with two-out and a runner on in the fifth inning and gave the Fireflies a 4-3 lead over the Pelicans.

Cross, batting third, gave Columbia a 1-0 lead in the first inning as a ground out scored a runner from third.

Cross was the ninth overall pick out of Virginia Tech in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

