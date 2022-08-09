 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Cross Watch: Cross promoted to Low-A

Gavin Cross Watch

Gavin Cross has climbed the first rung of the minor league ladder.

The Kansas City Royals promoted the outfielder from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals to the Low-A Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday.

Cross hit .500 (5-for-10) with a home run and three RBIs in three games for the ACL Royals. He connected for his first pro homer on Monday night against Padres prospect Javier Chacon.

Located in South Carolina, the Fireflies are a member of the Carolina League and have 30 regular-season games re-maining. Pitcher Shane Connolly, who was a teammate with Cross at Virginia Tech, is on the team’s roster.

Ex-Kansas City infielder Tony Pena Jr. is Columbia’s manager, while Atlanta Braves fan favorite Glenn Hubbard is the bench coach.

John Habyan, a former pitcher for the Appalachian League’s Bluefield Orioles who reached the big leagues as well, is the pitching coach.

Cross did not play in Columbia’s 1-0 loss at Myrtle Beach on Tuesday evening.

