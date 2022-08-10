Gavin Cross Watch: Cross gets first hit in Low-A

Gavin Cross certainly had an eventful night in his first game for the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.

The former Tennessee High star went 1-for-4 with a single, run scored, stolen base, strikeout and RBI groundout in Columbia’s 7-4 Carolina League loss to the homestanding Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Cross started in center field, held down the third spot in the batting order and wore jersey No. 9 the day after he was promoted after hitting .500 (5-for-10) in three games for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.

After striking out swinging in the top of the first inning, Cross connected for a single to lead off the fourth inning on a full-count pitch from Chicago Cubs prospect Tyler Santana.

He promptly stole second base and then scored on a two-run homer by Carter Jensen.

Cross popped out to first base in the sixth inning against Santana and then drove in Jean Ramirez on a RBI groundout against Myrtle Beach reliever Johzan Oquendo in the eighth inning.

The Kansas City Royals selected Cross ninth overall in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft and Baseball America currently has him ranked as the second-best prospect in KC’s farm system.