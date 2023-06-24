Gavin Cross and Thomas Francisco are two of the top hitters to ever come out of the area and competed against each other while they were in high school.

They have shared the field this week in the Midwest League and each had two hits on Friday night at John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport, Iowa.

Francisco, a former Abingdon High School, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Peoria Chiefs posted a 10-0 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Cross, a Tennessee High graduate, went 2-for-4 with a double.

In his third season in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system, Francisco is hitting .249/.302/.333 with one home run and 28 RBIs.

The first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals last summer, Cross has a .220/.324/.432 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

The series resumes today.