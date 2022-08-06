 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Cross sets more milestones

Gavin Cross

 The Associated Press

In his second game as a professional baseball player, Gavin Cross added four more career milestones: his first extra-base hit, first two runs scored, first two RBI and first strikeout.

The former Tennessee High star finished 2-for-4 with a double for the Arizona Complex League Royals in their 11-4 triumph over the ACL Rangers on Saturday.

Cross collected a RBI single in the first inning and a RBI ground-rule double in the second against Rangers prospect D.J. McCarty.

He struck out in the third inning against McCarty and flied out in the seventh against reliever Michael Alfonso.

Cross scored via an error in the first inning and a wild pitch in the second inning.

The ninth overall pick in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft, Cross is hitting .429 through his first two games as a pro.

