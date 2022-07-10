GAVIN CROSS: PATH TO THE PROS

When former Tennessee High slugger Gavin Cross of Virginia Tech gets selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on July 17, the world will know about it.

After all, the event is being televised by MLB Network during All-Star Week in Los Angeles.

Reporters from multiple newspaper and television outlets will file stories about the significance of the achievement.

Bloggers and social media users are sure to weigh in with hot takes about what it means for the big-league organization that drafted Cross and predictions on how quick he can reach the majors.

It was a much different scenario in the summer of 1967 when catcher Nick Graybeal became the first Tennessee High graduate ever selected in the MLB Draft, going in the fourth round with the 74th overall pick to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I was already out of high school and there was a little blurb in the newspaper about it and I did an interview with John Thomas of WOPI [radio],” Graybeal said. “I didn’t see anybody after that really and then I left for South Dakota. I wasn’t even sure if anybody even knew it or not.”

It was part of a memorable summer for Graybeal, who hit .356 with four homers in leading the way for Tennessee High’s run to the 1967 TSSAA state championship. Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Dave Sparks frequently referred to him as Nick the Stick.

As a freshman, he caught a no-hitter from ace pitcher Eddie Hill of the Vikings. Hill was signed by the Minnesota Twins as a free agent in 1964 (the year before the modern-day draft began) and pitched in the minors.

“He threw hard,” Graybeal said. “He threw a real heavy ball.”

The professional talent evaluators took notice of Graybeal soon thereafter.

“I had been in contact with the [Phillies] scout for some time, a couple of years,” Graybeal said. “He called me and told me I had been drafted. He wouldn’t tell me what round I was drafted in though. It was hard to find anything out, but The Sporting News had a list and I noticed that I was in the fourth round.

“It was exciting to know that they thought that much of me. To be honest, I certainly didn’t deserve anything like that.”

The teenager was assigned to the Huron Phillies of the short-season Northern League and his teammates there included future big leaguers Toby Harrah and Andre Thornton.

It was certainly a bit of a culture shock for Graybeal going from Northeast Tennessee to South Dakota.

“Gosh, yes,” Graybeal said. “You’ve never seen flatter country in your life. There were a few little hills and valleys, but not much. Huron had about 10,000 people, but at least 10 percent of ‘em would come to the ballgames.”

He hit .200 with seven RBIs in 31 games for Huron, but injuries would hamper his season and put a premature end to his pro career.

Five years after Graybeal was drafted, THS first baseman Eddie Roberts was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 29th round and in 1977, outfielder Mark McKinney of the Vikings went to the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round.

Two pitchers from Tennessee High’s 1992 squad were drafted.

Chris Phipps was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 31st round and spent four seasons playing professionally.

The Cleveland Indians went with Joey Malone in the 50th round, but he did not pursue a pitching career and played basketball at Wofford College instead.

Adam Cross, Gavin’s father, had a three-year stint with the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres organizations after signing as a non-drafted free agent out of East Tennessee State University in 1995.

Boodle Clark and Marcus Nidiffer are THS alums who inked undrafted free agent deals and played in the minors in the 21st century, while pitcher Chase Cunningham had a successful career for independent league clubs.

The most recent THS draftee was Mitch Stophel, a pitcher from King University who the Chicago Cubs took in the 25th round in 2017.

“Coach [Blaine] Brown at King had let me know what he had heard from multiple scouts. Also, my area scout from the Cubs had called me on the first night and said they were going to draft me on the third day if hadn’t been taken yet. So, I had expected it,” Stophel said. “I was at my parent’s house with my mom and dad. We were sitting on the couch listening to the draft. Shortly after I was drafted my area scout called me.”

Stophel went 2-2 with a 7.27 ERA and was on two championship teams in his two seasons as a Cubs farmhand.

“It’s a grind,” Stophel said. “Professional baseball isn’t what a lot of people think it is, but I am beyond blessed to have gotten an opportunity to play at a high level. It’s an experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world, but it’s not an easy road by any means. I met a lot of great people from all over the world and I was able to travel all across the country and see a lot of awesome places.”

The Colorado Rockies are one of the teams that could possibly draft Gavin Cross according to some predictions.

In 2003, the organization selected former THS pitcher Eli Rose in the 44th round out of Cleveland State Community College. He certainly had a unique draft-day experience.

“I found out that I had been drafted while sitting in a plastic surgeon’s office in Cleveland, Tennessee,” Rose said. “They were checking out how my jaw was healing after being hit in the face with a line drive while pitching. Back then, the MLB Draft wasn’t a big show. It was done via conference call that you could listen to online. The receptionist at the doctor’s office was nice enough to turn it on and she cheered for me when my name was called.”

All those guys mentioned above experienced a rush of being selected by a MLB organization.

“Leading up to the draft can be a very exciting time for a player who’s being considered,” Rose said. “I can only imagine the buzz around being a projected first-rounder, especially with how big a spectacle the draft is nowadays. It’s really cool to hear a former Viking is projected to be a first-round pick. I hope Gavin has a good support system, keeps his head on straight, and makes it to the show.”

Tennessee High’s first draft pick from 55 years ago has kept up with the soon-to-be first-rounder who once played for the Vikings.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been following Gavin,” Graybeal said. “I’ve tried to watch as much of him as I can.”