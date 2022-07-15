GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS | RISING WATTERS: Bland County’s best expected to join Gavin Cross as regional players selected in MLB draft

Crossing paths a summer ago in the Cape Cod League and again last month at the Major League Baseball Draft Combine in San Diego, Gavin Cross and Jacob Watters were able to chat a bit.

An outfielder from Virginia Tech who starred at Tennessee High, Cross will be a first-round pick on Sunday when the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft begins.

A pitcher from West Virginia University who was a multi-sport standout at tiny Bland County High School in Virginia, it’s a little murkier to predict in what round Watters might get selected as he’s ranked the 133rd best prospect available by Baseball America and No. 152 by MLB.com.

Cross and Watters will likely have similar emotions when names start flying off the board and the anticipation builds.

“Obviously, I’m a little nervous,” Watters said in a recent telephone interview. “But really excited for the most part and ready for it to happen.”

It’ll be life-altering experiences for a couple of talented 21-year-olds with local ties.

GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: A five-tool player, Tennessee High grad Cross will be a first-round pick Those who have known him the longest say that Gavin Cross has been gripping a baseball bat since he was old enough to walk and he’s never stopped swinging.

Watters has taken a unique route to reach this point.

***

Watters began his baseball career as a 4-year-old playing tee ball in a YMCA-sponsored league in Hurricane, West Virginia, and a couple of years later was pitching off a mound to kids two to three years his senior.

His family moved from West Virginia to Rocky Gap, Virginia, in 2006 and his love for sports grew. After all, there weren’t many other options for extracurricular activities in the small community.

“That’s right,” Watters said. “You’re either playing sports or riding around in your truck or jeep or whatever it is and coming back home.”

Watters made himself right at home on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond for the Bland County Bears from the day his high school career began.

In a zany 64-57 first-round VHSL playoff football win at Patrick Henry in 2015, Watters rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more. Not bad for a ninth-grader.

“Watters ran the option that night like he was born to do it,” said Mark Palmer, Patrick Henry’s coach at the time. “We had no answer for him; we attempted to load the box, he threw the ball on us. We couldn’t stop him on the run or the pass. I knew that night he was special and if he stayed away from injuries he had a big future. It was only later I found out he was even better at baseball.”

He was pretty darn good basketball player too, scoring 1,576 career points and winning 2019 Region 1C player of the year honors.

There was no specialization here as Watters was a dude for all seasons.

“I felt like playing the different sports really helped me to be a better athlete on the baseball field before I even got to college,” Watters said.

Watters had some impressive outings on the mound at Bland County – a 19-strikeout masterpiece against Northwood as a freshman and a perfect game against Mount View of West Virginia as a senior come to mind – but scouts didn’t flock to the team’s games as the Bears didn’t win many games.

He gained some attention at a Prep Baseball Report showcase event in Charleston, West Virginia, the summer before his senior year. La Salle, Concord and the University of Charleston were the only schools with serious offers for Watters late in the recruiting process.

“He only ended up at WVU because we started talking about them on the way back from a camp and visit at Indiana State,” said Barry Watters, Jacob’s father. “So, he messaged them and they wanted him on campus for a prospect camp in late-October. After a couple innings in 40-degree weather they were really interested and offered him a preferred walk-on spot. Since every piece of sports apparel he owned had WVU on it, he didn’t take long to commit and sign.”

While Watters might have been a fan of West Virginia University, the coaches for the Mountaineers were a fan of Watters and his electric right arm after that chilly workout.

“I was pumped,” said Steve Sabins, WVU’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. “He came and was an 88-91 mile-per-hour guy with an average breaking ball. There was work to be done, but he had some things we liked. The rest is history.”

***

The fastball Watters throws has been clocked at 100 miles-per-hour and after spending his first two seasons at West Virginia as a reliever started 11 games this season.

“It was a really big step, actually,” Watters said. “I’d been a reliever the entire time in college, so it was kind of nerve-racking when they tossed me the ball, but I was excited at the same time. I just had to figure it out as I went. It had its ups and downs, but I learned not to put too much pressure on myself.”

He went 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 2022 and the unquestioned highlight was a performance on May 7 against the Texas Longhorns in which he struck out 15 batters over 6 1/3 innings.

“That’s one of those games where you’re kind of in a groove with everything,” Watters said. “Not thinking about anything, locked in the entire time.”

It certainly boosted the national profile for Watters and helped his draft stock soar.

“The outing against Texas showed the world that he is capable of being dominant against one of the best offenses in college baseball,” Sabins said. “Their lineup was stacked with eight right-handed hitters and it showed me that elite right-handed hitters could be overmatched by Jake.”

Earlier this summer, Watters had a 3.00 ERA in two appearances for the Chatham Anglers of the prestigious Cape Cod League.

“I felt like I threw really well up there,” Watters said. “I had a lot of confidence after that.”

There was also the chance to show his skills in front of representatives of all 30 MLB teams at June’s draft combine.

“That was really fun and a cool experience,” Watters said. “I had never been out to the West Coast and it was just a really good time being at Petco Park with 300 of the top players in the draft.”

***

Watters comes from a baseball family.

His second cousin, Jason Michaels, played at the University of Miami and spent 11 seasons (2001-2011) as an outfielder in the major leagues for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Houston.

His great grandfather, John Michaels, had a stint in Cincinnati’s minor league system. His father, Barry, played at Concord and his grandfather, Bob Watters, was a member of the baseball team at West Virginia State.

Jacob Watters is making his own mark.

“He’s an amazing guy on and off the field,” said Josh Heath, a West Virginia teammate. “I faced him in some intrasquads and his fastball was hard to hit. He has a pretty good curveball too.”

Watters must cut down his walk numbers – he’s issued 79 free passes to go along with 139 strikeouts in 94 innings during his collegiate career – but a 6-foot-4, 230-pound fame, elite athleticism and a triple-digit fastball has scouts salivating.

“He has experienced a wide array of roles and situations, which have allowed him to gain experience and develop,” Sabins said. “The development that Jake experienced during his time at WVU is hard to fathom. He made massive strides due to his willingness to learn and work ethic.”

The first two rounds of the MLB Draft will be held Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m.

Rounds 3-10 are Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and Rounds 11-20 are set for Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.

University of Virginia pitcher Avery Mabe (George Wythe), North Carolina hurler Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County), Milligan University third baseman Justin Greene and the East Tennessee State University quartet of pitcher Cade Carlson, pitcher Hunter Loyd, shortstop Cam Norgren and pitcher Nathanial Tate appear on MLB.com’s draft tracker.

Outfielder Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford), third baseman Will Spears (Delgado College), outfielder Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) and pitcher Kerry Wright (Houston) of the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners are among those listed as well.