GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: From Bristol to Blacksburg to the big leagues. Kevin Barker did it. Gavin Cross hopes to.

Being a radio and television analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays keeps Kevin Barker plenty busy, but he still finds time to check in on the baseball program at Virginia Tech.

He can’t help but notice on those occasions when scanning information on his old school the numerous highlights and exploits of superstar slugger Gavin Cross.

“I follow Virginia Tech on Instagram,” Barker said in a recent telephone interview. “And he’s all over it.”

Barker once navigated the path from Bristol to Blacksburg to the big leagues and that is the goal for Cross, who’ll take the first step in the final leg of that journey on Sunday when he gets chosen in the first round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

They played high school ball decades apart on different sides of State Street – Barker graduated from Virginia High in 1993 and Cross received his diploma from Tennessee High in 2019 – but the similarities are striking between the two men.

Barker and Cross both played center field at Virginia Tech and hit from the left side.

Both were seen as potential two-way guys at the college level, but became solely hitters.

They each got a hit in their first at-bats as Hokies.

Each guy departed Blacksburg after three seasons to turn pro.

Cross hit .340 over the course of his college career, while Barker batted .331.

Barker finished his time at Tech with 140 runs, 17 triples and 32 home runs, while Cross tallied 132 runs, 13 triples and 28 homers.

Cross was twice a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree, while Barker was the Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year in 1996.

Cross earned first-team status on the Perfect Game All-American squad in 2022, while Barker was a second-team All-American choice by Baseball America in ‘96.

Those aforementioned achievements were accomplished in part through a work ethic that has never waned.

While Cross is just beginning to write the next chapter in his life, the book on Barker’s baseball career was full of several interesting plot twists.

***

Kevin Barker still recalls the first time he met legendary Virginia Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman.

“He came to a game against Abingdon and I was pitching that same day. I might have hit a home run too,” Barker said. “We were standing under a giant tree and Chuck was telling me that he was impressed with how I played and he would do everything in his power to make me a Hokie. My dad [Bill] was still playing a little hard to get, but I just wanted to tell Chuck, ‘You already got me by just showing up today.’ “

Florida State had started showing some serious interest in Barker and Kevin’s father implored his son to give the Seminoles a closer look. That wasn’t going to happen.

“I’d always had my heart set on Virginia Tech,” Barker said. “Virginia boy, coming from a farm in Mendota. … I was fortunate enough to get a full ride, but I would have taken less to go there.”

He was recruited primarily as a pitcher after going 8-1 with a 0.20 ERA and striking out 103 batters in 60 1/3 innings of work in his lone season at Virginia High after transferring from John Battle.

His batting average hovered around .270 – not spectacular by any means – in helping the Bearcats win the 1993 VHSL Group AA state championship.

Barker made his presence known in Blacksburg immediately, but not with his curveball.

“I was taking batting practice on the field and I was hitting it about as twice as far as everyone else,” Barker said. “Coach Hartman said, ‘I know what you came here to do, but you aren’t going to pitch.’ I might have pitched an inning at Virginia Tech, I don’t really remember. He saw potential in me, had a need in the outfield and the rest you could say is history.”

Those prodigious clouts weren’t reserved for batting practice either.

“Barker put tons of baseballs over the scoreboard at English Field,” said former Virginia Tech pitcher Jon Hand. “If he were a right-handed batter, he would’ve probably shattered the home run record because the wind howls out to left. He was a good dude.”

Hand admired the country boy’s honesty.

“I do remember pitching against Kris Benson at Clemson in ‘96. I forget how many he struck out, but I pitched really well and we still lost,” Hand said. “I screamed at the guys in the dugout to mix in a baserunner and give me some time to rest. Barker walks up to me and points out at Benson and says in his Southwest Virginia drawl, “Guy’s good.’ “

As he entered his junior season, Barker had emerged as one of the best players in college baseball and professional scouts critiqued each at-bat.

“I am sure Gavin went through the same thing, but going into that junior season it was my time to shine and there was a little bit more pressure,” Barker said. “We weren’t the Hokies of 2022, we were the Hokies of 1996 and the stadium was a lot smaller and there were times when there were more scouts than fans there. … Chuck really pushed me.”

Gavin Cross holds Virginia Tech coach John Szefc in high regard, much like Barker does Hartman. The winningest coach in Virginia Tech history, Hartman passed away in 2020 at the age of 85.

“He was like a second dad to me,” Barker said. “I can remember one time he gave me the bunt sign and I don’t know if I saw the bunt sign and ignored it or didn’t see it all and went ahead and swung. I do know I grounded out and he benched me the rest of the game. He said, ‘If I do it to you where you’re at this year, they’ll know I’ll do it to anybody.’ He was still pushing me, driving me and expecting a lot out of me.”

There was speculation the Detroit Tigers might select Barker in the first round of the 1996 MLB Amateur Draft, but in another case of the unpredictably of the event he slid to the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round with the 73rd overall pick.

He was assigned to the Ogden Raptors of the rookie Pioneer League and continued his memorable ‘96 by hitting .317 with 56 RBIs. He also made the move from the outfield to first base.

“Kevin shows up and makes an immediate impact—was clearly one of the best players in the league right away,” said Adam Faurot, an infielder on that Ogden team. “I was most impressed with his confidence and an early, easy opposite-field bomb he hit at a time when home runs were few and far between.”

By 1999, Barker was in the big leagues with the Brewers.

***

Barker went 2-for-5 and drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning in his MLB debut on Aug. 19, 1999 at the Houston Astrodome in Milwaukee’s 6-5 win.

He was the opening-day starter at first base the following year, but things soon went awry.

Barker was demoted to the minors in May 2000 after just 40 games and 100 at-bats that season in which he hit .220.

“You only get one chance at a first impression and with [manager] Davey Lopes and that crew, I guess that my first impression wasn’t good enough,” Barker said. “I can say it different ways, but Davey Lopes didn’t do me any favors and there’s a reason that he didn’t last long as a manager. … I needed an organization that would give me a little bit of time to figure out some things.”

Barker made it back to the majors for a seven-game stint with the San Diego Padres (2002), a dozen games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2006) and 29 games in primarily a pinch-hitting role with the Cincinnati Reds (2009) and finished his 126-game MLB career with a .249 batting average and six home runs.

“I take full credit for my career and am not going to blame anybody,” Barker said. “I hit .249. If you hit .249 today, you’d be hitting clean-up for the Blue Jays. When I played, it was different. … When that P gets off your name and you’re no longer a prospect, it’s really hard to start all over again. I made it back because I had some power, did some things in Triple-A and got the opportunity and chances with some other organizations. Sometimes it takes a little luck and you have to have some people on your side that will give you some opportunities and other times there are just situations that aren’t good for you.”

Barker continued playing until 2011 and hit 248 career homers in the minors. He was respected among his teammates.

“He was the definition of a professional hitter,” said pitcher Brian Sanches, who played with Barker in 2004 with the Double-A Reading Phillies. “Every at-bat meant something to him. Kevin was a teammate that you could count on to show up every day and give you everything he had.”

***

Now 46-years-old, Barker is the star of a popular radio show in Toronto, dissecting the Blue Jays daily and offering insight into the happenings around Major League Baseball alongside co-host and esteemed Canadian journalist Jeff Blair.

Perhaps someday soon, he’ll be talking about Gavin Cross and his impact on the game over the airwaves.

Barker and Cross don’t know each other and have never met, but they have plenty in common.

Bristol to Blacksburg to the big leagues.

Barker’s been there and Cross is headed that way.

“He’s going to get a big paycheck being a first-rounder,” Barker said. “I’m sure he’s earned it.”