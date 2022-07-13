GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: Elite company: Former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross poised to join area first round picks

Gavin Cross of Virginia Tech will be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Sunday as he experiences a life-altering moment that’ll bring a new employer, a hefty signing bonus, high expectations and major media attention for the Tennessee High graduate.

There are a few dudes from around these parts who can relate.

Since the MLB Amateur Draft began in 1965, there have been six individuals with local ties picked in the first round of the regular phase of the event and they had differing experiences as pros.

Two of those guys became All-Stars: former Tazewell High School and Ferrum College fireballer Billy Wagner and ex-East Tennessee State University ace pitcher Atlee Hammaker.

A couple of them never appeared in a MLB regular-season game: catcher Trey McCall from Abingdon High School and pitcher Denny Wagner from Castlewood High School and Virginia Tech.

Left-hander Jimmy Gobble pitched in 247 games over seven seasons in the majors after being chosen by the Kansas City Royals in the first round in 1999 out of John Battle High School.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates gave up on 2016 first-rounder Will Craig – an infielder who played at Science Hill High School and Wake Forest University – after just 69 plate appearances in 20 big-league games. He is currently a free agent after closing out the 2022 season playing professionally in Korea.

Until 1987, there were multiple chances for MLB organizations to draft amateur talent, including a secondary phase of the draft in June and a winter selection process.

Ed Goodson (Fries High School/East Tennessee State University), Jeff Forney (Science Hill High School/Florida International) and Abingdon, Virginia, resident Stan Barrs were among the notable first-round picks in those other versions of the draft.

However, the main summer phase of the MLB Draft has always had the largest pool of top high school and college superstars to choose from and in recent years has become a major televised spectacle.

Cross is projected by most analysts to be a top-10 pick and that would be a first from the area in the regular phase of the MLB Amateur Draft.

Wagner currently holds the distinction of being the highest local draftee as the Houston Astros took the diminutive pitcher 12th overall in 1993 after he rewrote the NCAA Division III record book at tiny Ferrum College.

“We are absolutely delighted that Billy was available when the time came for our selection,” Houston’s director of scouting Dan O’Brien told reporters following the draft. “Left-handed power pitchers are a rare commodity and we feel very fortunate that we had the opportunity to pick someone with as much ability as he possesses.”

Wagner proved O’Brien correct as he would save 422 games – including a franchise-record 225 for the Astros – over 16 seasons with five teams and his vote totals for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame have climbed in the last couple of years.

If Hammaker had been informed he’d eventually be drafted when he entered ETSU in the fall of 1976, he probably would have thought one was talking about the National Basketball Association Draft.

He arrived in Johnson City, Tennessee, as a star hoopster from Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

“I had no intention of playing baseball,” Hammaker said. “The basketball coach didn’t have enough basketball money for the scholarship, so they gave me some baseball money and I joined the team. It was a 16-game schedule, so it wasn’t much of a commitment to play for ‘em. I didn’t want to do it, but I did and did real well.”

It took more coaxing for Hammaker to stand on the mound in 1978.

“New [ETSU] baseball coach Charley Lodes kept hounding me,” Hammaker said. “He’d come in the Mini-Dome and say, ‘Just throw for me for 10 minutes and I’ll tell you if you’re wasting your time.’ Finally, [hoops coach Sonny Smith] said ‘Just get him out of your hair, he’s been annoying.’ So, I went in the batting cage with my basketball uniform on, threw for about five, 10 minutes and he said, ‘You’re an idiot, if you keep playing basketball.’ Because of his prodding, he told me to come out and I played my sophomore year and had a pretty good year.”

He was preparing for his third season of hoops one day at Memorial Center when Smith approached him.

“He told me a Cincinnati Reds scout had called him and that they’d really love me to go to Alaska, which was the No. 1 summer baseball league at the time, and play,” Hammaker said. “I said, ‘What?’ and he told me it would be a good break for me from basketball and to give it a try. I went 4-0 in Alaska and then got selected to Team USA and started hearing I would be a first-round pick. So, I quit basketball and focused on baseball.”

The Kansas City Royals ended up choosing Hammaker with the 21st overall pick in 1979.

“It was a dream come true and I think the Lord for that,” Hammaker said. “After getting drafted, I knew I had to put in the work. In college I only threw fastballs and sliders and in the minor leagues I really learned how to pitch.”

He played a dozen seasons in the majors and had his most success with the San Francisco Giants, earning All-Star honors and leading the National League in ERA in 1983 and pitching for the club in the 1989 World Series.

Gobble holds the distinction of being the youngest local guy selected in the first round as he was still more than a month shy of his 18th birthday on draft day in 1999.

“I was 17-years-old, didn’t have a cell phone and didn’t honestly know what to expect,” Gobble said. “My mom and dad [Wanda and Jim] hung around the phone and I went fishing with some of my high school teammates. I told them I’d come back about one or two o’clock and see what had happened.”

Upon on his return, Gobble learned that the Royals had reeled him in as a first-round supplemental pick with the 43rd overall selection.

“I walked in and my mom hugged me and my dad told me Kansas City had drafted me,” Gobble said. “I knew I was going somewhere between the first and third round, but I didn’t know where. I was fairly confident with the high school season I had, the numbers I put up and what I had done the summer before. All that stuff was just a culmination of doing the right things in the right place in the right situation.”

Gobble signed for $725,000 and was assigned to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League squad in Haines City, Florida. Four years later, he’d make his MLB debut

“I was put on a plane and had never flown, been away from home or been on my own,” Gobble said. “It was a lot for a young kid, but it really helped me grow up and realize a lot of things.”

McCall was also 17 when the Philadelphia Phillies chose him 18th overall in 1985. He was on the links instead of a river bank when he got the news.

“I was actually playing golf with some of my high school coaches,” McCall said. “We had come in to get some lunch and I was told I needed to call home. I called and was told that I should probably come home.”

McCall hit .202 in five minor league seasons and never advanced past the Single-A level. He is now the head coach at Emory & Henry College.

One thing all first-rounders experience is the extra weight that comes with being a top pick. Teams want to see a return on their investment and fans expect a quick ascension through the minor leagues.

“You’re darn right you feel the pressure,” McCall said. “The expectations are there no matter what you tell yourself. The only way around it is to go play to the best of your ability. I was blessed to have some great coaches and instructors who had played in the big leagues or just been career minor leaguers. They were just good men who taught you how to deal with it.”

Billy Wagner, Trey McCall, Jimmy Gobble, Denny Wagner, Atlee Hammaker and Will Craig will soon welcome Gavin Cross to the local first-rounders club.

“I have not seen Gavin in person but have watched him play online and on TV,” McCall said. “He has a sweet and rhythmic swing. Not this grip it, rip it or strikeout swing that you see today. He could be a guy who hits for average, power and drives in runs. Defensively, he just makes plays. He has great instincts for tracking the ball. I could see him being an outfielder or even a first baseman based on the needs of the organization.”

First-Round Fraternity

Local players chosen in the first round of the regular phase of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft:

2016 – Will Craig, Science Hill High School/Wake Forest University, third baseman, 1st round (22nd overall), Pittsburgh Pirates. Signing Bonus: $2,253,700.

1999 – Jimmy Gobble, John Battle High School, pitcher, 1st round supplemental (43rd overall), Kansas City Royals. Signing Bonus: $725,000.

1997 – Denny Wagner, Castlewood High School/Virginia Tech, pitcher, 1st round supple-mental (42nd overall), Oakland Athletics. Signing Bonus: $362,500.

1993 – Billy Wagner, Tazewell High School/Ferrum College, pitcher, 1st round (12th overall), Houston Astros. Signing Bonus: $550,000.

1985 – Trey McCall, Abingdon High School, catcher, 1st Round (16th overall), Philadelphia Phillies. Signing Bonus: $92,500.

1979 – Atlee Hammaker, East Tennessee State University, pitcher, 1st round (21st overall), Kansas City Royals. Signing Bonus: $65,000.

Notable first-rounders in other phases

June Secondary Phase

1985 – Jeff Forney, Science Hill High School/Roane State Community College/Florida Atlantic, outfielder, 1st round (19th overall), Cincinnati Reds

1968 – Ed Goodson, Fries High School/East Tennessee State University, shortstop, 1st Round (3rd overall), San Francisco Giants