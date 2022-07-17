GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: Cross could make Virginia Tech MLB Draft history as well

Gavin Cross could become the highest Major League Baseball draft pick in Virginia Tech history on Sunday night.

ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel said on a video conference Tuesday that there is an 85% chance the Virginia Tech center fielder will be chosen anywhere from the eighth overall pick to the 14th overall pick.

The earliest Major League Baseball draft pick in Tech history was former major league pitcher Joe Saunders, who was chosen by the then-Anaheim Angles with the 12th overall pick in the 2002 draft.

Cross is poised to become only the fourth person to ever be drafted out of Virginia Tech in the first round of the major league amateur draft. Franklin Stubbs went in the first round in 1982, while Brad DuVall went in the first round in both 1987 and 1988. No Hokie has gone in the first round since Saunders in 2002.

The first two rounds of the 20-round draft will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and the MLB Network. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday, with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Cross could help make Tech draft history in another way.

This is expected to be the first time that three Hokies are chosen in the top five rounds of the baseball draft in the same year. Cross, shortstop Tanner Schobel and catcher Cade Hunter are all expected to go that high.

Cross, Schobel and Hunter helped the Hokies go 45-14 and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

Cross hit .328 with 14 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 70 runs and 12 stolen bases as a junior this year. He shined for the USA Baseball collegiate national team last summer.

"Cross is deceptively quick in the outfield — is actually a decent center fielder," McDaniel said. "[He] will probably start his pro career in center field. I don't think he ends up there. … I think he ends up in right field."