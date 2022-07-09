GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: A five-tool player, Tennessee High grad Cross will be a first-round pick

Those who have known him the longest say that Gavin Cross has been gripping a baseball bat since he was old enough to walk and he’s never stopped swinging.

He began smacking the ball off a tee as a tyke at the Avoca Youth League facility located along Volunteer Parkway.

Shortly thereafter came success on the travel-ball circuit as he competed against some of the top players in the region and beyond, many times standing out as the best player on the field.

Cross was fantastic for four years at Tennessee High and put up some sublime statistics.

He ripped a RBI single in his first career at-bat with the Virginia Tech Hokies and by the time his three-year tenure at the Atlantic Coast Conference program was done he owned dozens of accolades.

Cross was the top performer on Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad last summer, a star among stars.

The path of his own personal hit parade has led him to the cusp of becoming the highest local selection ever in the summer portion of Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft, which begins July 17.

He’s been linked mostly to the Minnesota Twins (No. 8), Kansas City Royals (No. 9) and Colorado Rockies (No. 10) by the army of draftniks who project picks on the World Wide Web and will likely get a signing bonus upwards of $5 million.

“No question Gavin Cross is a top-10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, according to the scouts I have talked to,” said Lou Pavlovich of the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. “What sets him apart is his consistency as a hitter, outfield play and speed.”

Since playing his last game for Virginia Tech on June 12 (a NCAA Tournament Super Regional loss to Oklahoma), Cross has been making the most of some rare summer time off.

He’s still working out, but has also played some golf, relaxed at the lake, hung with his family and even purchased a new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2.

He attended the Major League Baseball Draft Combine last month at San Diego’s Petco Park, going through medical exams and meeting with representatives from big-league teams.

“I’m just kind of enjoying things and letting it all soak in,” Cross said. “It’s pretty surreal and I don’t have any crazy expectations. I think I’ve put myself in a good spot and I’m looking forward to whatever happens.”

Cross is what scouts call a five-tool player, meaning he is above average and even exceptional when it comes to hitting for average, hitting for power, running, fielding and throwing.

They are mechanisms of his game that have always been there and he’s fine-tuned them since he first picked up a bat as a toddler.

“I was always impressed by how naturally and easily baseball came to him,” said Daniel Hicks, his teammate at Tennessee High. “He could do everything with ease … He just naturally had the strength and talent that he needed to be successful.”

I. Hitting for Average

Gavin Cross used one bat during his entire high school career – a 31-ounce, 33-inch white Marucci CAT 3 – that had been gifted to a middle school travel-ball team coached by Gavin’s father, Adam, after winning a tournament in Chattanooga.

“Because none of our kids could hardly swing the bat at the time, I just threw it in my truck,” Adam Cross said. “At some point in time, when Gavin grew into a 33-inch bat, I said ‘Here you go, now I don’t have to buy one.’ ”

In his hands it became like a brush for a renowned painter, a sword for a samurai or a lightsaber for a Jedi.

Cross pounded out 138 hits and drove in 129 runs with that trusty bat during his high school career.

“Best hitter I’ve ever coached,” said Tennessee High boss Preston Roberts. “Hits to all fields, obviously power, a great two-strike approach.”

This is a dude who struck out just 31 times and walked on 71 occasions in 463 plate appearances as a high schooler.

“Pitching to him was always a battle,” said Caden Elliott, a former ace at Daniel Boone High School. “I feel like about every time I faced him, it was a seven-pitch battle. I won a few times, he won a few times. … He is a super smart hitter, knows the zone and has a beautiful swing.”

At Virginia Tech, Cross hit .369, .345 and .328 in each of his three seasons while using a 34-inch Rawlings Velo bat.

“I think just consistency was the biggest thing I improved on in college and there’s still room to be more consistent,” Cross said. “Swinging at the right pitches and learning the game about what certain coaches and certain pitchers are trying to attack you with. I grew in every facet of the game and physically I got in the weight room and got stronger.”

While wielding a wooden bat with Team USA last summer, he compiled a .432 batting average in 14 games of a tour featuring stops at ballparks in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia. He collected hits against college baseball’s elite pitchers and even some professional hurlers when the Collegiate National team played the Olympic squad.

“That was awesome,” Cross said. “Playing in different parks was fun and that made a big impact obviously as far as separating myself in the draft and gave me confidence that I could build on.”

II. Hitting for Power

Of the 19 homers Gavin Cross hit while playing for Tennessee High, there was a moonshot from the 2019 season that former Viking Daniel Hicks remembers the most.

“We were in South Carolina and I don’t remember exactly who we were playing, but they were throwing a guy who was sitting 93-95 [miles-per-hour] and committed to a [NCAA Division I school],” Hicks said. “No one was touching him. Gavin proceeded to hit a ball over the batters eye in center. I think he was one of the only guys to get a hit that game.”

There was that bomb against Dobyns-Bennett that landed in the playground area that sits beyond the fence at the Haynesfield Elementary School field where THS plays its home games.

Cross didn’t go yard during his first season at Virginia Tech, but blasted 11 homers in 2021 and went deep 17 times this past season. Many of them came at crucial junctures.

“The most memorable one [in 2022] was probably in Charlotte when me, Nick Biddison and Tanner Schobel went back-to-back-to-back in the ACC tournament,” Cross said.

Virginia Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin remembers a clout in Charlottesville.

“The home run he hit in the seventh inning off [Matt] Wyatt in the [University of Virginia] series was so big for us,” Elbin said. “It gave us the lead in the rubber match and allowed us to clinch a big-time series win against our rivals on the road.”

III. Running

Gavin Cross has some serious wheels.

He once stole 41 bases in a season for the Tennessee High Vikings and was 28-of-32 on stolen base attempts at Virginia Tech.

“It was like a grown man on the basepaths playing against little kids when he was in high school,” Roberts said. “He could do whatever he wanted.”

Cross stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds these days and one could picture him filling the lane on a fastbreak in basketball or being the trigger man for a spread offense on the football field.

However, baseball and golf were the only sports he played in high school.

“He had a short-lived football career,” Adam Cross said. “He played in middle school and was the quarterback. Long story short, he got hit a couple of times and even had a little mild concussion He decided that baseball was the way to go. ... I’d randomly get texts from [former Tennessee High football coach] Mike Mays when Gavin was sitting in his advanced PE class with a football helmet on. Needless to say, it’s all worked out.”

IV. Fielding

Caden Elliott of Daniel Boone thought for sure it was an extra-base hit as he made contact in a game against the Tennessee High Vikings a few years ago.

It might have been if any other player in Northeast Tennessee was playing center field but Gavin Cross.

“I remember hitting one of the hardest balls in my life to the deepest part of the field, so I put my head down thinking it was a double out of the box,” Elliott said. “Gavin ended up running it down and I was stunned. There’s nobody I’ve ever played that could do that except for him. His instincts are incredible.”

That play is also seared in the memory of Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts.

“A Willie Mays-type catch,” Roberts said. “I still don’t know how he caught that ball.”

That certainly wasn’t the only time that Gavin Cross has flashed the leather.

He can play all three outfield positions and played some first base as well at Tennessee High.

Cross made just one error during the 2022 season for the Hokies.

“I think he can play center field at the next level if he continues to progress,” said Virginia Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin. “He’s a long strider who can cover some ground and his arm really plays.”

V. Throwing

When Gavin Cross originally headed to Virginia Tech, he was seen as a potential two-way player and he did pitch in one game for the Hokies.

However, he settled in as a hitter instead of a pitcher and doesn’t have yearnings to get back on the mound.

During his senior season at Tennessee High he helped the Vikings win the TSSAA Region 1-AAA title and reach the sub-state round with his arm and his bat.

He pitched a three-hitter, but was on the losing end of a 2-0 decision to the Farragut Admirals – led by current University of Kentucky hurler Ryan Hagenow – in that sub-state game.

“Gavin had an 88 mile-per-hour fastball from the left side,” Roberts said. “But his best pitch was his change-up. It was devastating to hitters.”

VI. There’s More

You can tell a lot about a player sans the stats, even though many in the analytic-driven world of modern-day baseball would disagree.

Those who know Gavin Cross say there is more to his skillset than just the five tools that scouts swear by.

“I believe Gavin has a sixth tool and it’s mental makeup. He has an incredible baseball IQ,” Roberts said. “When he was a player for me it was like having an extra assistant coach. He was incredibly instinctive on the field.”

Cross also has a knack for coming up in big moments and rising to the occasion when it matters most. Mr. Clutch, if you will.

Virginia Tech played a game at East Tennessee State University in 2021. Returning to the region and playing against the school his dad attended, Cross hit for the cycle.

That Team USA tour last summer included a stop at DeVault Stadium in Bristol and nearly every person in attendance was there for the sole purpose of seeing Cross swing the bat. He hit a grand slam.

Virginia Tech played a game at historic Fenway Park against Boston College this season and Cross went 2-for-4 to key a victory for the Hokies.

In his first NCAA tournament at-bat last month against Wright State, he crushed a two-run homer.

“There were multiple occasions throughout the last two seasons — in 2022 especially — where Cross just seemed cool, calm and collected in big pressure at-bats,” said Chris Hirons, a writer for TechSideline.com.

Cross has an innate ability to not be overwhelmed by the moment and to not get too high or too low. It’s a mentality one must have in a sport that’s season is a grind and features more failures than successes at the plate.

“I don’t get too flustered, because I always know there’s another at-bat or another game,” Cross said. “I just try to stay level-headed.”

That isn’t a problem for a kid that is pretty laid back and unassuming.

He might be a player of national renown, but he hasn’t forgotten his small-town roots.

“It’s hard to be that good at baseball and still be a great guy,” Hicks said. “What sets him apart is how humble and down to earth he is. I was a role player for much of my high school career and Gavin would treat me with the same respect as he did the everyday starters.”

Cross will not be in Los Angeles as the city hosts the MLB Draft, eschewing the glitz and glamour of southern California for a private gathering with his family and close friends.

His pulse might quicken and his palms might get sweaty as the picks begin and the wait starts for a phone call from a front-office executive from a big-league team.

He’ll probably be asked a familiar question in the aftermath.

What is the biggest thing Gavin Cross brings to the table for a MLB organization?

“Just a guy that’s going to be consistent and take quality at-bats and do whatever he can do to try to help the team win,” Cross said. “Whether it’s taking an extra 90 [feet on the basepaths] or making a defensive play. I’m just going to go out there and compete.”

Cross has never stopped working and never been satisfied as his stature in the game has grown and he’s getting ready to get rewarded in a big way.

“I always saw Gavin as someone who would make it,” said former Tennessee High teammate Ryan Gibson. “If anyone was going to make it out of Bristol it would be him.”