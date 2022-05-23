Gavin Cross makes all-ACC baseball first team

Back in February, Virginia Tech was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division in the ACC baseball coaches’ preseason poll.
But the Hokies not only captured the Coastal crown for the first time but also earned the top seed in the ACC tournament. They won a school-record 19 ACC games and emerged as a national power.
No wonder Virginia Tech’s John Szefc was named the ACC coach of the year by his peers Monday.
“We didn’t really know [in February] how we were going to be,” Szefc said Monday in a phone interview. “I knew we had a pretty focused-type group and I knew we had some good experience coming back, but I couldn’t have told you were going to be as successful as we’ve been.”
Seven members of the Hokies (40-11, 19-9) made either the All-ACC first, second or third team Monday.
The Hokies, who rose to No. 2 in the Top 25 polls Monday, are heading for their first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years. The team has won 30 of its last 35 games.
Tech was represented on the All-ACC first team by center fielder Gavin Cross, left fielder Jack Hurley, shortstop Tanner Schobel and pitcher Drue Hackenberg. This is the first time Tech has had at least four first-team all-conference picks since 2003, when the school was in the Big East.
Cross, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick in July, is batting .319 with 13 homers, 38 RBIs and 60 runs scored. The former Tennessee High star is tied for the league lead in triples (five).
“He’s probably the epitome of what our team is. He kind of shows up, comes to work every day and if he doesn’t feel 100%, you wouldn’t know,” Szefc said.