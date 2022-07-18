Gavin Cross had three of his Virginia Tech teammates selected in the MLB Draft's first 10 rounds

It was another historic day for Virginia Tech as two Hokies were chosen Monday on the second day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

Outfielder/first baseman Nick Biddison was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick, while catcher Cade Hunter was taken by Cincinnati in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick.

Coupled with the Sunday night selections of center fielder Gavin Cross and shortstop Tanner Schobel, Tech set a program record for the most picks in the top five rounds of the same draft. The previous high was two picks in the top five rounds in 2020.

Cross, Schobel, Biddison and Hunter helped Tech go 45-14 and make the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

Cross was chosen by Kansas City with the ninth overall pick Sunday, becoming the highest draft pick in Tech baseball history.

Late Sunday night, Schobel was chosen by Minnesota with the 68th overall pick. He was chosen in the competitive-balance round that followed the second round.

"It's awesome," Schobel said Monday morning in a phone interview. "It's something you can only dream of growing up, and for it to be a reality is really cool.

"I was super excited with the outcome."

Schobel was only a sophomore this year, but he was eligible for the draft because he has already turned 21. He hit .362 with 18 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, 74 RBIs and 68 runs this year.

Schobel intends to turn pro and bypass his final two college seasons.

"I'm pumped," he said. "I'm going to miss Virginia Tech. I love the coaches and I love my teammates."

Schobel called Cross on Sunday night to congratulate him after Cross was picked, and Cross did the same after Schobel was chosen.

"Putting in all that hard work over the last couple years has really paid off for both of us," Schobel said.

Biddison hit .351 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 65 runs as a senior.

Hunter hit .330 with 14 doubles, 17 homers, 66 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 46 runs as a junior.

The draft concludes Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.