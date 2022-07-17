Gavin Cross drafted by Kansas City Royals in first round

BRISTOL, Va. – Gavin Cross is baseball royalty in these parts and it’s only fitting he’ll begin his professional career with the Kansas City Royals.

The 21-year-old outfielder who starred at Tennessee High and Virginia Tech was chosen by the American League club with the ninth overall selection in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Sunday night.

Surrounded by a large group of friends, family and former teammates for a draft day celebration at The Inn at Nicewonder Farms & Vineyards, it was 8:09 p.m. when baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the pick on the MLB Network and ESPN telecasts.

Wearing a dark blue sport coat and sitting on a sofa in front of a television screen flanked by his parents, two siblings and girlfriend, Cross had received a phone call moments before the selection was made notifying him of the development.

“It’s such a relief,” Cross said. “I don’t think my heartbeat has ever been that high. … You grow up and you want to be a first-round pick and this is just surreal. I’m blessed to be here with my family and friends and everybody that’s helped me get to this point.”

Cross became the highest local draftee in the history of the regular phase of the MLB Draft and slot value for the No. 9 pick in terms of a signing bonus is $5,200,200.

He was also the highest draft pick in the history of Virginia Tech’s program as well and the first position player for the Hokies chosen in the first round since Franklin Stubbs went to the Los Angeles Dodgers 19th overall 40 years earlier.

Cross had been linked to Kansas City for months leading up to the draft with ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Edward Sutelan of The Sporting News predicting him to go there in their final mock drafts.

“I have a really good relationship with Kansas City,” Cross said. “I was thinking there could be a chance it would be them, but the draft can be crazy and there are guys picked all the time where you don’t expect. I was hopeful and I am glad they gave me the chance and opportunity. It’ll be special and I hope to contribute to their franchise for a long time.”

Cross has hit his way to top prospect status, batting .393 in four years at Tennessee High, .340 over the course of three seasons at Virginia Tech and a team-leading .432 in 14 games for the Team USA Collegiate National Squad in 2021.

“I think many fans were afraid that the Royals would draft a reach at No. 9 to sign a risky, high-upside high school player to an underslot deal, so to see them select a polished college bat like Gavin Cross is a bit of a relief,” said Max Rieper of RoyalsReview.com. “The Royals have said they want to place more of an emphasis on plate discipline, and Cross will add to that philosophy nicely. He seems to have a mature approach to the plate, and will not need a lot of seasoning in the minors to develop his bat.”

Cross has always risen to the occasion, starring in big moments and coming up with clutch hits at opportune times. He doesn’t succumb to pressure or easily get rattled, which should serve him well in pro ball.

“I just like to go out there, compete and have fun,” Cross said.

The Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A), Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A) and Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies (Low-A) are Kansas City’s full-season farm teams.

“I can see him starting out in Low-A or possibly even High-A ball this year, with perhaps an entire season in Double-A next year before he begins knocking on the door to the big leagues,” Rieper said. “The outfield picture in Kansas City is pretty fluid in the near future, so there shouldn’t be anyone blocking his path to the big leagues and the Royals will need another bat to add to the young core they are developing.”

Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore was an Atlanta Braves scout when Adam Cross, Gavin’s dad, played in Atlanta’s minor league system in 1995 and 1996.

Moore’s son, Robert, played alongside Gavin Cross last summer on Team USA. Dayton Moore was in attendance at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium when Cross crushed a grand slam during one of the exhibition games the collegiate national squad played.

“Robert’s a great kid and I’ve met Dayton a couple of times and he’s a great guy,” Cross said. “I’m ecstatic and overwhelmed to be a part of the organization.”

Kansas City had selected local players in the first round before as ex-East Tennessee State University pitcher Atlee Hammaker (21st overall, 1979) and former John Battle High School hurler Jimmy Gobble (43rd overall, 1999) were chosen by the team and made their MLB debuts with the organization.

Kansas City here Cross comes as he’s expected to fly out to Kauffman Stadium this week to take a physical, meet with team personnel and have a press conference.

On Sunday evening, he was relishing an achievement years in the making.

“I just want to take a deep breath and hang out right now,” Cross said. “I’ll probably take some swings [Monday], but I’m going to enjoy tonight and relax. … It’s a life-changing moment.”