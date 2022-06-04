Gavin Cross delivers for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – He slowly waves the bat in front of him, ankle-high, as he stares down his opponent. Once the pitcher comes set, Virginia Tech’s most prominent draft prospect rises into his upright, open stance and quiets the hands, readying himself to coil and attack.

Gavin Cross has this down. Be it March, April, May or June, the Virginia Tech center fielder is a dangerous hitter with a steady routine and a concrete plan.

But those who know him say the grander the stage, the more he seems to lock in, and that was evident again on Friday night.

Cross went 5 for 6 with a homer, a double and five RBIs to lead the top-seeded Hokies to a 15-9 victory over Wright State in the opener of this NCAA Blacksburg Regional. In a game that was sometimes messy and often nervy for the hosts, Cross was a stabilizing force.

In his first at-bat of this tournament, Cross hit a 432-foot home run that soared over the video scoreboard in right field. It was his 15th blast of the season but just the beginning of his huge night in a game the Hokies could not afford to lose.

“I don’t think the moment is ever too big for him,” Tech coach John Szefc said. “I think No. 1, he’s good enough. And No. 2, he’s played in big situations, so I don’t think he’s going to run into a situation where the moment’s too big.

“I think you’ll see him play this game for a long time — in a lot bigger ballparks than this one in front of a lot more people.”

Oh, count on that. A third-year sophomore, Cross has a chance to unseat Joe Saunders as the highest MLB Draft pick in program history next month. Saunders went 12th overall to the Angels in 2002. In its latest draft rankings, Baseball America pegged Cross as the 10th-best prospect available this year.

Heady stuff for a guy who went undrafted out of Tennessee High in Bristol, Tennessee. But Friday night provided more evidence to support BA’s billing, as Cross raised his average to .345 and pumped his season RBI total to 46.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has fast hands and a rhythmic swing. Do a lengthy Cross examination, and you’ll find he gets his power from his hips. They turn inward during a deliberate leg kick that he developed with Tech’s coaches shortly after his arrival on campus.

“It was just something that we thought could make my swing more consistent and help me hit breaking balls better and slug,” Cross said. “It was planned. We tried to do it. It took me six or seven months to figure it out, and after the COVID year, I started feeling really comfortable. It just kind of stuck.”

Opponents can’t seem to get a fastball by him, and rarely do they fool him with breaking stuff. Cross can drive the gaps, turn on inner-half heat, clear the wall the opposite way and elevate pitches at the bottom of the zone.

And then there’s his temperament, which is perfect for an atmosphere like this. Cross jovially signed autographs for fans before the game, then set the tone for this regional in the first inning with one mammoth clout.

Yep, Gavin Cross has this down. And his stock just keeps going up.