Gavin Cross begins pro career with a hit

gavinCross

Gavin Cross

 The Associated Press

How did Gavin Cross begin his professional career?

With a hit, of course.

The former Tennessee High star connected for a first-inning single in his first professional at-bat on Thursday night for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals in their 4-3 loss to the ACL White Sox.

Starting in center field and hitting third in the batting order, Cross hit a liner to right field off Yohemy Nolasco with one out.

Cross popped out in the third inning and flew out in the fifth inning in going 1-for-3.

