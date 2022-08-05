Gavin Cross begins pro career with a hit

How did Gavin Cross begin his professional career?
With a hit, of course.
The former Tennessee High star connected for a first-inning single in his first professional at-bat on Thursday night for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals in their 4-3 loss to the ACL White Sox.
Starting in center field and hitting third in the batting order, Cross hit a liner to right field off Yohemy Nolasco with one out.
Cross popped out in the third inning and flew out in the fifth inning in going 1-for-3.