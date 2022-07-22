 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Cross agrees to terms with Kansas City Royals

cross

Former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star Gavin Cross was drafted by the Kansas City Royals as the ninth overall pick.

 BHC File Photo

Gavin Cross agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals on Friday as his professional career has commenced.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star was selected by the American League team in the first round with the ninth overall pick last Sunday in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Cross received a $5,202,900 signing bonus, which was the slot value assigned to the ninth overall pick before the draft began.

A 21-year-old outfielder, Cross slashed .340/.412/.609 with 28 home runs and 93 RBIs in 124 games over three seasons at Tech.

