 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Gate City, Union sweep to Mountain 7 semis

  • 0
Prep Volleyball logo

Gate City, Union sweep to Mountain 7 semis

Peyton Taylor was on point with 26 assists and six aces as the Gate City Blue Devils rolled to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-11 victory over Richlands in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

On a night when the Mountain 7 District won all four first-round matches against Southwest District opponents and dropped just one set, Gate City had perhaps the most dominant effort.

Makayla Bays (19 kills, nine digs), Abby Hill (six kills) and Rylee Blevins (19 digs) also played well.

Union 3, Graham 0

Isabella Blagg had 18 kills and seven digs and Jordan Shuler tallied 11 digs, six kills and two aces to lead the Bears to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 Region 2D tournament quarterfinal victory over the G-Girls.

People are also reading…

Brooke Bailey (33 assists), Gracey McKinney (six kills, four digs), Olivia Light (seven digs, four kills, two aces) and Gracie Gibson (10 digs) also contributed for the Bears, which improved to 27-3 on the season.

Graham (8-15) was led by Sarah Jacobs (10 kills, five digs), Elsie Jacobs (16 assists), Lilly Gray (eight digs) and Madison Parnell (three blocks, two digs).

Saturday’s All-Mountain 7 District semifinals in Big Stone Gap will feature Gate City vs. Ridgeview (6 p.m.) with John Battle vs. Union to follow.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts