Gate City takes 33-28 win over VHS in benefit game

BRISTOL, Va. – Gate City Blue Devils head football coach Jeremy Houseright entered Friday’s VHSL Benefit game against Virginia High with one basic goal.

“We just wanted to get better from last week,” Houseright said.

Mission accomplished.

Behind a powerful offensive line and the relentless work of senior running back Ethan Fleming, GC took a 33-28 win over the Bearcats at Gene Malcom Stadium.

“Ethan will be the first one to tell you that we had some good blocking,” Houseright said. “The game starts up front and we preach that to our guys.”

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Fleming is familiar with that Houseright sermon. He followed the blocks of seniors Brett Baker, Cameron Dolan and Cryus Gibson to rush for over 125 yards and a score on just 10 first half carries Friday.

“My linemen absolutely killed it,” Fleming said. “You could have run a Mack truck down the middle and still been untouched. I give my linemen credit for every big run.”

VHS took a 6-0 lead at the 7:04 mark of the first quarter when senior Taj Streeter scored on a fumble recovery.

That’s when the GC thumpers went to work, setting up TD runs by Fleming and junior quarterback Luke Bledsoe.

“We were low on seniors and overall numbers last year, but we’ve got a bunch of seniors now and we’re going all out for each other,” Fleming said.

The highlight for VHS came on back-to-back touchdown passes from 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Brody Jones to senior speedster Patrick Poku.

Poku’s first strike came in the final seconds of the first quarter when he blazed behind the secondary and Jones hit him with a 69-yard strike. Seven minutes later, Poku converted a short swing pass into an 88-yard touchdown.

But with 5:22 left in in the first half, Jones left the game with an apparent injury and never returned. VHS coach Derrick Patterson declined to give any details on the status of his highly recruited team leader.

With Jones out of the mix, the Bearcats used three other quarterbacks with limited success. Meanwhile, GC pounded away at the heart of the VHS defense.

“We made a couple big plays early, but we were real inconsistent,” Patterson said. “I thought we a little bit further ahead than what we showed, but we didn’t play real well up-front on either side of the ball. Really, they just wore us out.”

Senior Brendan Cassidy, freshman Corey Byrd and sophomore Elijah Hurd added TD runs for GC before VHS finally added a score with 2:39 left in the game.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do on defense,” Patterson said. “The issues can be fixed, and that’s on us as coaches.”

VHS opens the season next Friday at Southwest District rival Tazewell, while GC will host Richlands.

“This win is a huge confidence boost,” said Fleming, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle. “I’m ready for more carries.”

Look for Houseright to have the same goal against Richlands.

“Games are won in trenches,” Houseright said. “Our guys are starting to take and run with that approach. We’re pretty pleased right now, but we’ve still got to work to do.”

Gate City 13 6 7 7-33

Virginia High 13 7 0 8-28

Scoring Summary

VHS – Streeter 5 fumble recovery (kick failed)

GC – Fleming 1 run (kick failed)

GC – Bledsoe 19 run (Lawson kick)

VHS – Poku 69 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

VHS – Poku 88 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

GC – Cassidy 5 run (kick failed)

GC – Byrd 80 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Hurd 32 run (Lawson kick)

VHS – Edwards 3 run (Denny run)