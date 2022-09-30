Gate City powers to another victory over Pioneers

GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils entered the football season searching for their first winning record since 2014.

Following Friday night’s performance at Legion Field, that prize is within sight.

Behind 295 yards rushing, Gate City improved to 4-2 with a 28-14 win over the Lebanon Pioneers. It was the fourth straight win for the Blue Devils and victory number 600 for the program.

According to GC coach Jeremy Houseright, the turnaround goes back several months.

“It started back in the summer with our workouts,” Houseright said. “The kids made a commitment to each other and went to work. Now, they are starting to see the fruits of their labor. I’m tickled to death for them.”

Senior running back Ethan Fleming delivered another strong performance for GC. Running low and bouncing off hits, he collected 138 yards on 19 carries.

As the rain picked up to start the second half, the GC running game featured another element with five-foot-eight, 210-pound freshman Mason Hickman.

To the delight of the GC fans, Hickman banged up the middle for 30 yards on his first carry.

“It was just a simple dive play. The hole opened up, and I hit it” Hickman said.

Hickman is better known for his exploits at middle linebacker, but he’s doubled as a fullback since youth league.

“I’ve had a few carries before on short yardage situations, and I was ready tonight when they called plays for me,” Hickman said.

What’s the running style for Hickman?

“I just go as hard as I can and try to run through people,” Hickman said. “Fleming runs really hard too, so it’s fun to be in the backfield with him. I’d love to have some more carries.”

Hickman finished with 65 yards on six carries.

“We’re getting better in practice and games each week, and it’s a great feeling,” Hickman said.

Houseright said there was a reason for Hickman’s emergence.

“That was a package we put in just in case the weather got bad,” Houseright said. “Mason hit the hole hard, and we had good blocking.

“Several guys ran the ball well for us tonight. We’ve got some things that we can work on there.”

Quarterback Luke Bledsoe added 57 yards rushing on eight carries for GC.

First-year Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor saw progress with his team which features a mix of young prospects with 14 seniors.

With 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman Mike Reece passing 110 yards and two scores, the Pioneers were tied 14-14 at halftime.

““We did some good things in the first half, but we made a couple of miscues and gave up a big play. That hurt us.” Taylor said. “Our kids fought for four quarters and made progress from last week. That’s all you can ask for against a good team like Gate City.”

Both of the scoring connections for Reece went to 5-11, 155-pound freshman Toby Baker over the middle of the field.

The offense for Gate City in the first half came down to three big plays. With the Blue Devils trailing 7-0 at the 7:17 mark of the second quarter, Fleming busted up the middle for a 51-yard scoring run.

Four minutes later, Bledsoe found an opening for a 34-yard run on a 4th and 1 situation at mid-field. That set up a 14-yard TD run from Fleming.

Bledsoe displayed his versatility at the 5:27 mark of the third quarter when he hit senior Brendan Cassidy for a 33-yard score on a fourth down and nine situation.

Hickman provided some insurance on a two-yard scoring blast with 11:44 left in the game. Hickman also led GC in tackles, while 5-11 sophomore linebacker Robert Stevenson paced the Lebanon defense.

The Pioneers were held to 75 yards rushing.

Following a long tradition, the GC fans went on the field after the game to celebrate.

“We’ve got an open week coming up and hopefully we can sharpen up something and keep getting better,” Houseright said.

Lebanon 0 14 0 0-14

Gate City 0 14 7 7-28

Scoring Summary

LEB – Baker 19 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

GC – Fleming 51 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Fleming 14 run (Lawson kick)

LEB – Baker 16 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

GC – Cassidy 33 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

GC –Hickman 2 run (Lawson kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 11, GC 12; Rushes-Yards: L 29-75, GC 41-295; Passing Yards: L 158, GC 67; Comp-Att.-Int.: L 15-25-0, GC 4-7-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 0-0, GC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 1-5, GC 5-30; Punts-Average: L 4-29, GC 3-35