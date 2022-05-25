Gate City downs Marion

Ryan Jessee went the distance on the mound, striking out nine in spinning a six-hitter as Gate City High School earned a 6-4 victory over homestanding Marion on Wednesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D baseball tournament.

Carter Babb drove in two runs for the Blue Devils, while John Little collected two hits.

Bradley Thomas had three of Marion’s six hits and also drove in a run.

Lebanon 9, Holston 1

Nick Belcher had two hits and Jake Stamper drove in two runs as Lebanon hammered Holston in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

The Pioneers scored seven runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach. Nathan Phillips went the distance on the mound and crafted a four-hitter.

Rural Retreat 7, Chilhowie 3

Brady Smith had the big hit as Rural Retreat clinched a Region 1D tournament berth with a win in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tourney.

Smith’s two-out, three run double in the third inning gave the Indians a lead they never relinquished. It was one of two hits he had on the day.

Chilhowie left 11 men on base, including leaving the bases stranded in the sixth inning.

Eastside 6, J.I. Burton 4

Eastside freshman Gunner Gross had a Cumberland District tournament to remember.

On Tuesday, he got his first varsity win in a wild 17-16 semifinal win over Castlewood.

On Wednesday, he got the final five outs for his first varsity save as the Spartans beat Burton in the title game.

Jeremy Sexton and Adam Burke each had two hits in the victory, while Jaxsyn Collins and Christopher Steele tallied two RBIs apiece. Collins was the winning pitcher.

Caleb McCurdy drove in two runs for Burton. The Raiders had beaten Rye Cove 5-4 in Tuesday’s late-ending semifinals when Cameron Sergent scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rye Cove 11, Castlewood 9

Rye Cove clinched a spot in the Region 1D tournament with a wild win over Castlewood in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament.

Less than 24 hours after suffering a 5-4 loss to J.I. Burton, the Eagles bounced back in a big way.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 12, Thomas Walker 2

Rheagan Waldon, Gracie Turner and Mackenzie Hood each had two RBIs as Rye Cove trounced Thomas Walker in the third place game of the Cumberland District tournament.

The Eagles took advantage of two errors and nine walks to clinch a spot in the Region 1D tournament. Hood and Lexie Rhoten combined to pitch a two-hitter and Rye Cove scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to implement the mercy rule.

Gracie Greer and Kallie Woods had Thomas Walker’s hits and scored the team’s two runs. The Pioneers were without ace pitcher Eden Muncy as their season came to a close.

Lebanon 6, Rural Retreat 0

Sophomore Erin Rasnake tossed a four-hit shutout as Lebanon blanked Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the Hogohegee District tournament.

Mally Jessee had two hits, Madison Hill drove in two runs and Lily Gray also tallied a RBI for the Pioneers.

Jenna Mutter had two hits for Rural Retreat.

Eastside 13, J.I. Burton 5

Taylor Perry set the tone with a three-run homer in the first inning as Eastside overpowered J.I. Burton in the championship game of the Cumberland District tournament.

Leci Sensabaugh went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Spartans, while Savannah Stanley added three hits.

Burton received two hits apiece from A’nyah Hollinger and Mackenzie Franklin.

Patrick Henry 4, Northwood 2

Abigail Street pitched a six-hitter with seven strikeouts and also aided her team’s cause with two hits as the Rebels notched a win over Northwood in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Makayla Hall also had two hits for the Rebels, who pushed across three runs in the first inning.

Northwood received two hits from Cami DeBusk.

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon 7, Patrick Henry 0

The well-balanced Lebanon Pioneers remained unbeaten with a win in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Grayson Olson had two goals in the win, while Carter Dillon, Juan Hernandez, Eli Taylor, Landon Hess and JayJay Johnson also found the back of the net. It was the first goal of Johnson’s varsity career.

Rural Retreat 1, Holston 0

Parker Stone had the only goal of the match as Rural Retreat edged Holston in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.