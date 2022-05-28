Gate City beats VHS in softball

Abby Davidson pitched a four-hitter and Makayla Bays scored two runs as Gate City earned an 8-1 victory over Virginia High on Saturday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D softball tournament.

The game began on Thursday but was suspended due to rain with Gate City leading 8-0 in the top of the fourth inning. It resumed two days later and the Blue Devils took care of business.

Carrie Patrick, Aidan James, Anna Stacy and senior Fasaiyah Fils-Aime had Virginia High’s hits. Stacy scored in the top of the seventh inning to account for the Bearcats’ only run.

Clarksville 7, Daniel Boone 2

Daniel Boone, the final representative of Northeast Tennessee at the TSSAA Spring Fling, saw its season come to an end with a Saturday morning loss.

The Trailblazers (38-10) finished third in the state in Class 4A.

Farragut later won the 4A title, while Lexington was the 3A champ.

BASEBALL

Upperman 2, Covington 0

Upperman earned the TSSAA Class 3A state championship by defeating Covington, which advanced to the finals with a win over Tennessee High.

Farragut (Class 4A) also won a state title, while Watertown beat Pigeon Forge for the 2A crown.