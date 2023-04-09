BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two subjects dominated the discussion at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

The future of dirt racing at BMS and Thursday’s compelling dirt Late Model event at Volunteer Speedway in nearby Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

According to the anti-dirt faction, the 3,400-pound NASCAR Cup cars are simply too heavy, too bulky and too slow for the high-banked Bristol half-mile track.

Meanwhile, drivers and fans are still raving about the closing laps of the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Volunteer. An overflow crowd of over 10,000 stood and watched as Larson and Jonathan Davenport repeatedly swapped the lead with daring passes.

On most nights, there is far more action in major league dirt racing compared to NASCAR. Just consider some of the snooze-fests in the Cup Series.

For the past three years, BMS has been transformed into the nation’s finest dirt track. There has been all sorts of sliding, wrecking and fussing as the superstar drivers attempt to conjure more speed and maintain control.

The early issues with dust and bumps have been resolved, yet the complaints grow louder.

Folks want their concrete version of Bristol back, and they want it now.

These folks forget why clay conversion was made in the first place in 2021. Television executives and track officials needed to generate improved television ratings and fill empty seats.

Will a return to concrete at BMS suddenly bring back a new wave of fans?

Consider the comments of defending Cup champion Joey Logano after winning Saturday’s NASCAR’s Truck race.

“Bristol is the best track we have,” said Logano, who also conquered BMS in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race. “But I think there are a lot of other tracks that can use an adjustment, not Bristol.

“People can complain about whatever surface they want, but the bottom line is that the racing is really entertaining for the fans here.

“There are some tracks I’d much rather have dirt on because they put on lousy races.”

According to Larson, the truck and Cup races at BMS are not a representation of “real dirt racing.”

Real or night, would you rather watch a driver slide his car into a corner on a hard-to-read dirt surface or cruise around multiple lanes in a follow-the-leader parade decided by fuel strategy.

And why do we need a “real dirt race” anyway. NASCAR Cup racing should be unpredictable and extreme. Right? These are some of the best racers in the world. Right?

Do you want grit or a show? Or do you simply like to complain?

For years, there was a huge divide between the worlds of dirt racing and NASCAR.

To a degree, the past three dirt weekends have bridged that gap.

But judging from the “dirty” comments this weekend, some fans and drivers still miss their old Bristol.