FriendshipCars Virginia Invitational Presented by Big Shots Capsules

Jan. 20-23, at Virginia High School, Virginia Middle School

(Team comments by Kevin Schneider, Big Shots recruiting director)

Varsity boys

VIRGINIA

Blue Ridge School (Saint George): Coach: Chad Lemcke. Record: 12-4.

Players to watch: Kamren Martin (Jr., 13 ppg); Colby White (So., 11 ppg); Shanon Simango (Jr., 10.6 ppg, 8.5 reb, offered by Hampton); Camden Brewer (Sr., 10.5 ppg); Markus Robinson (Jr., 10.5 ppg, offered by Hampton). Note: Won last four 4 VISAA Division II state championships.

Schneider: “Chad Lemcke’s teams are well coached and balanced this year. They are a hot team to watch.”

Fort Chiswell (Fort Chiswell): Coach: Derrick Jackson. Record: 5-10.

Graham (Bluefield): Coach: Todd Baker. Record: 4-4. Players to watch: Markel Ray, Jamel Floyd.

Grace Christian School (Staunton): Coach: Chad Bishop. Record: 14-4.

Players to watch: Michael Patrick (Sr., committed to Hampden Sydney); Christian Leath (Sr.); Rylan Hardy (Sr.; NCAA Division III interest).

Grayson County (Independence): Coach: Marshall Doss. Record: 3-9.

Jefferson Forest (Forest): Coach: Jeff Monroe. Record: 8-3. Players to watch: Cooper Stamm

Northwood (Saltville): Coach: Danny Greer. Record: 4-7. Players to watch: Sam Rhea, Owen Doane.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson): Coach: Yerrick Stoneman. Record: 13-10.

Players to watch: Dontray Jones, Sr.; Dontae-Russo Nance (Jr., No. 25th on3 Basketball); Micah Robinson (Jr., 93th on3); Bronson Schmidt-Uili (Jr, 48th on3); Kaden Magwood (So.). Note: Stoneman has replaced the legendary Steve Smith, who retired after leading the Warriors to nine national championships and seven runner-up finishes. He won more than 1,200 games, have numerous NCAA Division I signees, along with 29 NBA draft picks.

Schneider: “Oak Hill is talented. Oak Hill has a lot of young talent. They are a young team, but they are full of nationally ranked players in the ‘24 and ‘25 class. They are always definitely a treat to watch at this event in Bristol.”

Oak Hill Academy (Red) (Mount of Wilson): Coach: Cliff Conley. Record: 12-9.

Players to watch: Jalen St. Clair (Soph., 18.7 ppg); Ashton Walker (Soph., 16.3 ppg); TJ Jackson (Soph., 13.5 ppg); M Botas (Sr., 12.7 ppg); Dylan Rice (Soph., 10 ppg).

Note: The OHA Red team is comprised of experienced 11th or 12 graders that normally are offered scholarships to NCAA Division II and Division III level schools.

Rural Retreat (Rural Retreat): Coach Dewayne Morris. Record: 4-10

Strasburg (Strasburg): Coach: Larry Fox. Record: 9-3.

Players of watch: Walker Conrad (6’7, fr.). Note: Strasburg defeated Bull Run District rival Central-Woodstock last week for the first time in six years.

Thomas Walker (Ewing): Coach: Clay Jeffers. Record: 4-10.

Twin Springs (Nickelsville): Coach: Tyler Webb. Record: 10-4. Players to watch: Connor Lane, Bradley Owens.

Virginia High (Bristol): Coach: Julius Gallishaw. Record: 9-4. Players to watch: Dante Worley, Aquemini Martin.

Virginia Prep Sports Academy (Lyncbburg): Coach: Jack Woodson: Record: 8-5.

Word of Life Christian (Springfield): Coach: Justin Cousins. Record: 7-7.

TENNESSEE

Cloudland (Cloudland): Coach: Spencer Nave. Record: 2-8.

Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga): Coach: Stephen Cook Jr. Record: 7-8.

Players to watch: Jordann Dumont (6’8, Sr,; Villanova commit). Note: Hamilton Heights alumni includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, Oklahoma City Thunder) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, Utah Jazz).

Schneider: “They are always a nationally ranked team.”

Tri-Cities Christian (Blountville): Coach: Tyrone Smith. Record: 13-10.

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville School (Asheville): Coach: Nick Whitmore. Record: 12-3.

Players to watch: Derin Saran (Sr., No. 3 PG in NC, offers from Radford, Stony Brook, Binghamton); Michae Mora (Sr.); Cedric Kenan (Soph.).

NC GBB National (Durham): Coach: James Zimmerman. Record: 8-4.

Players to watch: Isaiah Otyaluk (Jr.); Caden Bell (Jr.); Jujuan Nichols (Sr.); CJ Alston (Jr.).

Note: GBB stands for Good, Better, Best. Zimmerman played at North Carolina-Charlotte and played overseas for seven years.

NC GBB Varsity (Durham): Coach: Quintin Austin. Record: 8-5.

Quality Education Regional Academy (Winston-Salem): Coach: Andre Gould. Record: 15-6.

Players to watch: Joshua Scales.

Winston Salem Christian National (Winston-Salem): Coach: Antonio Lowe. Record: 21-3.

Players to watch: Lewis Walker (Jr., No. 2 PF in North Carolina); Isaiah Washington (Jr.); Kany Tchanda (Jr., top 100); Kobe George (Jr., No. 5 PG in NC); Torrey Alston (Sr., Sam Houston State). Note: WCC alumni Jordan Wildy (Iona) and Daniel Nixon (George Washington) are NCAA Division I players. WCC has several women playing at the DI level, including Kiandra Browne (Indiana), Sandrine Clesca (Pittsburgh), Amira Williams (James Madison), Malaya Cowles (Wake Forest) and Ornella Niankan (Wichita State).

Schneider: “They are the No. 1 ranked team in North Carolin. They have over nine Division I players on their team, super talented. They will definitely be a team to watch.”

KENTUCKY

Wesley Christian (Allen): Coach: Shawn Ward. Record 8-16.

Note: Wesley Christian returns to the court this season after taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Circuit Riders won consecutive National Association of Christian Athletes national championships in 2019 and 2020.

GEORGIA

CBA (Carolina Basketball Academy): Coach: Greg Primus.

Players to watch: Ahmed Soumahoro (Sr.); Tito Deng (Jr.); Kevin Alabi (Jr.).

Moravian Prep: Coach: Jeremy Ellis. Record: 20-4.

Players to watch: Jalon Roc Lee (Jr,, offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Virginia Commonwealth, more); Jordan Marsh (Sr., 25 ppg); Isaac Ellis (Fr., top 50 nationally in freshman class); Michael Ojo (Siena).

Schneider: “I think Moravian Prep is probably the best shooting team in the nation. They hit 52 3s the other night to set a national record in one game. Jordan Marsh is averaging 25 points a game. Isaac Ellis is a star freshman who is top 50 (in his class) and a social media phenom, he will be one to watch.”

FLORIDA

The Rock School (Gainesville): Coach: Justin Harden. Record: 16-6.

Players to watch: Ryan Jones (Jr., No. 62 On3); Sammie Yeaney (Jr., No. 49 ESPN); Joshua Haynes (Sr., Appalachian State); Kameren Wright (Jr.), Evan Sterck (Soph).

Schneider: “They are one of Florida’s top teams. They have two top 100 bigs in Ryan Jones and Sammie Yeaney. Those two will definitely be two of the top players in the event to keep an eye on.”

MARYLAND

National Christian Academy White (Fort Washington): Coach: Angelo Hernandez. Record: 7-14.

Players to watch: Isaiah Coleman (sr.).

OHIO

ISA Varsity (International Sports Academy) (Willoughby, Ohio): Coach: Jamee Gerrick. Record: n/a

Notes: Alabama 7-foot sophomore Charles Bediako (Alabama) played for ISA before transferring to IMG Academy...AJ Montanaro, who is head coach of the ISA Prep team, has been a college assistant at several schools, including working under Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

MINNESOTA

Minnesota Preparatory Academy (Brooklyn Park): Coach: Lucas Patterson. Record: n/a

Players of watch: Jalyn Patterson (Soph.)

CANADA

Can-Amera Prep; Top Notch Prep (RJ): Top Notch Prep (Ethan): No information available

Post-grad

VIRGINIA

TPLS Christian Academy Black (Richmond): n/a

TPLS Christian Academy Blue (Richmond): n/a

NORTH CAROLINA

Flight 22 Prep (Wilmington): Coach: Dominique Owens or Nate Faulk. Record: 18-1.

Players to watch: Mikhail Pocknett (Sr.); Neeko Taylor (Sr.); Dontavious Pettway (Sr.); Seth Cullen (Sr.). Note: Former Flight 22 standout Rian Holland, who played at Wichita State, received a tryout by the Charlotte Hornets and is now playing overseas. Other alumni includes Cedric Simmons (North Carolina State, New Orleans Hornets) and Stillman White (North Carolina).

Schneider: “Flight 22 comes in 18-1. They are North Carolina’s number one post-grad team so they will be the team to watch. Several college coaches are coming in to watch them play.”

Greater Destiny Prep Academy (Grimesland):

Note: Alumnus Valentin Catt is a 6’10 sophomore center at Lamar University. Ten-year NFL veteran Terrance Copper serves as facility and strength coach.

Supreme Team Prep Academy (Forest Park, Ga.): Supreme has teams based in both Georgia and North Carolina

MARYLAND

Chen Odenton Prep (Odenton): Record: 5-12

GEORGIA

TD Prep (Atlanta): Coach: William Witherspoon. Note: Winthrop sophomore guard Toeneari Lane played at TD Prep.

Junior varsity

Virginia: Virginia Acres, Virginia High; Tennessee: Cloudland; Canada: Can-Amera, Top Notch Prep Gellar

****

FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational Big Shots.net / Va. Invitational

VARSITY BOYS

Thursday, Jan. 19

At Virginia High School

Tickets: $8

Main Gym

G1: Graham vs. Twin Springs, 5:30 p.m.

G2: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Asheville School (NC), 7 p.m.

G3: Virginia High vs. Northwood, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

At Virginia High School

Tickets: $7

Main Gym

G4: NC GBB National (NC) vs. Minnesota Prep, 4 p.m.

G6: Hamilton Heights (TN) vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 5:30 p.m.

G9: Winston Salem Christian National (NC) vs. The Rock School (Fla.), 7 p.m.

G12: CBA (GA.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA), 8:30 p.m.

Small Gym

G5: Word of Life Christian (VA.) vs. Wesley Christian (Ky), 4 p.m.

G7: Flight 22 Prep (NC) vs. TD Prep (GA), 5:30 p.m.

G10: Tri-Cities Christian (TN) vs. Virginia Prep, 7 p.m.

G13: Quality Education Regional (NC) def. National Christian Academy White (MD), 8:30 p.m.

At Virginia Middle School

G8: Supreme Team Prep Academy (NC) vs. Greater Destiny Prep Academy (NC), 5:30 p.m.

G11: ISA (OH) vs. Top Notch Prep (RJ, CAN), 7 p.m.

G14: Top Notch Prep (Ethan, CAN) vs. NC GBB Varsity (NC), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

At Virginia High School

Tickets: $10

Main Gym

G15: Hamilton Heights (TN) vs. Wesley Christian (KY), 10 a.m.

G18: Thomas Walker vs. Rural Retreat, 11:30 p.m.

G21: Virginia High vs. Strasburg (VA), 1 p.m.

G24: Graham vs. Jefferson Forest (VA), 2:30 p.m.

G27: Can-Amera (CAN) vs. Winston Salem Christian National (NC), 4 p.m.

G30: NC GBB National (NC) def. Blue Ridge (VA), 5:30 p.m.

G31: The Rock School (FL) vs. Moravian Prep (GA), 7 p.m.

G35: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Tri-Cities Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Small Gym

G16: ISA vs. Top Notch Prep (Ethan, CAN), 10 a.m.

G19: Top Notch Prep (RJ, CAN) vs. NC GBB Varsity (NC), 11:30 a.m.

G22: TPLS Christian Academy Black (VA) vs. Chen Odenton Prep (MD), 1 p.m.

G25: Virginia Prep vs. National Christian Academy White (MD), 2:30 p.m.

G28: Word of Life Christian (VA) vs. Oak Hill Academy Red (VA), 4 p.m.

G31: Minnesota Prep vs. CBA (GA), 5:30 p.m.

G33: Quality Education Regional (NC) vs. Grace Christian School (VA), 7 p.m.

G36: Greater Destiny Prep Academy (NC) vs. TD Prep (GA), 8:30 p.m.

At Virginia Middle School

G17: Virginia Acres JV vs. Can-Amera JV (CAN), 10 a.m.

G20: Virginia Acres JV vs. Top Notch Prep JV, 11:30 a.m.

G23: Can-Amera JV (CAN) vs. Top Notch Prep JV, 1 p.m.

G26: Cloudland JV vs. Virginia High JV, 4 p.m.

G29: Cloudland vs. Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.

G30: Grayson County vs. Northwood, 5:30 p.m.

G34: TPLS Christian Academy Blue (VA) vs. Supreme Prep Team Academy (NC), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

At Virginia High School

Tickets: $7

Main Gym

G37: Virginia Prep vs. Grace Christian School (VA), 9 a.m.

G38: CBA (GA) vs. Can-Amera (CAN), 10:20 a.m.

G40: Hamilton Heights (TN) vs. Winston Salem Christian National (NC), 11:40 a.m.

G41: Moravian Prep (GA) vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 1 p.m.

G43: Word of Life Christian (VA) vs. Minnesota Prep, 2:20 p.m.

G45: Wesley Christian (KY) vs. NC GBB National (NC), 3:40 p.m.

Small Gym

G38: Top Notch Prep (RJ, CAN) vs. National Christian Academy White (MD), 9 a.m.

G39: Top Notch Prep (Ethan, CAN) vs. Quality Education Regional (NC), 10:20 a.m.

G41: ISA (OH) vs. NC GBB Varsity (NC), 11:40 a.m.

G42: Greater Destiny Prep Academy (NC) vs. TPLS Christian Academy Black (VA), 1 p.m.

G44: Supreme Team Prep Academy (NC) vs. Chen Odenton Prep (MD), 2:20 p.m.

G46: TPLS Christian Academy Blue (VA) vs. TD Prep (GA), 3:40 p.m.