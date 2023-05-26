Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASEBALL

Region 1D

Chilhowie (15-8) at Honaker (11-7)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the third meeting between the teams this season and marks the third regional tournament matchup in six seasons for these programs. Honaker cruised to a 17-1 win over Chilhowie in the 2018 Region 1D semifinals, while Chilhowie eliminated Honaker in the regional semifinals in 2021 by a 7-2 count and in the regional quarterfinals last season by a score of 8-1. … This spring, Chilhowie earned 10-1 and 5-4 regular-season wins over Honaker. “They improved tremendously from our first meeting to our second,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “They have a young team and they got a lot better. I expect to see a different team this time around as well. They are hot right now and playing with a ton of confidence. It will be an interesting matchup for sure.” … Dawson Tuell (8-1, two saves, 1.16 ERA) pitched a three-hit shutout as Chilhowie took a 5-0 win over Thomas Walker in Wednesday’s opening-round game. “I thought we handled the long road trip to Thomas Walker very well,” Robinson said. “Our team was prepared and focused and ended up beating a very good pitcher [in Thomas Walker ace Cameron Grabeel]. … Honaker swept the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles in its final season in the league. The Tigers join the Hogoheegee District (where Chilhowie will be a league foe) this fall. … Jax Horn (.457), Connor Musick (.392), Matt Nunley (.382), Jake Hilton (.364), Logan Boyd (.286), Nick Ball (.265) and Eli McGlothlin (.263) are the top hitters for Honaker. Horn (0.89 ERA), Musick (6-1, 2.20 ERA), Nunley (2-1, one save, 2.16 ERA) and Hilton (1.31 ERA, two saves) have pitched well for a team that has won seven straight. “Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going into the Region D playoffs,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said.

Up Next: The winner plays either J.I. Burton or Rural Retreat on Monday at 2 p.m. in the regional semifinals at Emory & Henry College.

Rural Retreat (17-6) at J.I. Burton (12-9)

Noon

The Skinny: This is a highly-anticipated rematch as Rural Retreat recorded a 5-4 win over J.I. Burton in last year’s regional quarterfinals. Noah Bandrimer and Justin Gilman of the Indians combined to pitch a four-hitter and Gilman also had three hits and two RBIs. … Gilman (3.45 ERA) and Bandrimer (.379 batting average) are back in the fold for Rural Retreat. Kaiden Atkinson (.394), Tucker Fontaine (.353) and Caleb Roberts (1.69 ERA) have also had standout seasons for the Indians. “This group has been able to play well in many games and find a way to win some games,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “Hopefully we can use our experiences through the season to help us in the playoffs.” … J.I. Burton hopes to continue its recent surge as the Raiders won the Cumberland District tournament. A 0-4 start was part of some early-season struggles. “A lot of people left us for dead and here we are,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group and how they show up ready to work every single day. They aren’t satisfied and want more.” … Dauntae Keys (.438, three home runs, 26 RBIs), Brayden Dutton (.404, 15 RBIs, 21 runs, 17 stolen bases), Noa Godsey (.403, 19 RBIs), Clay Hart (.368), Isaiah Sturgill (.348, four homers, 17 RBIs), Miguel Madrigal (.343, 15 RBIs) and Bryson Keys (.339, 14 RBIs) are the catalysts for the Raiders.

Up Next: Chilhowie or Honaker awaits the winner in Monday afternoon’s semifinals at Emory & Henry College.

Twin Valley (0-16) at Eastside (16-5)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This much is known: It’s an annual rite of spring for the Eastside Spartans to be among the top teams in the region and head coach Chris Clay’s club is in contention once again in 2023. In fact, Eastside has an all-time record of 7-3 in regional quarterfinal contests. … The Spartans won the Cumberland District regular-season title and have a high-powered offense. Senior Eli McCoy has a slash line of .516/.612/.844 and is one the area’s top athletes as he’s also a touchdown-grabbing wide receiver and a rebound-getting post player. … Tanner Perry (.478/.593/.580) can also terrorize opposing pitchers. … Eastside’s stadium is scheduled to undergo major renovations once the season is completed. … Twin Valley has had a tough go of it as the Panthers have not won a game in any of the major male sports this school year, going winless in football, basketball and baseball.

Up Next: The winner plays Lebanon (21-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Emory & Henry College.

Region 3D

Magna Vista (14-9) at Abingdon (18-4)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Another spring, another banner season for the Abingdon Falcons. ... AHS once again claimed the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles and are five wins away from a third consecutive trip to the VHSL Class 3 state finals. … Jett Humphreys (.435 batting average; 8-2, 1.39 ERA) and Beckett Dotson (.382, 27 RBIs; 7-1, 1.56 ERA) have been terrific two-way players for Abingdon. Jack Ferguson (.410) and Elijah Parks (.359) have been stellar as well. … Abingdon’s only losses have been to Science Hill, Jefferson County and Lebanon (twice). The Falcons suffered a major blow before the season began when reigning VHSL Class 3 state player of the year Ethan Gibson went down with a season-ending arm injury. “But he’s continued to be a leader in our program and jumped right in as an assistant coach,” said Abingdon boss Mark Francisco. “Overcoming that obstacle and having different kids step up for us to continue to have success has made it a special season. We are blessed to have great kids that truly buy into the team concept, which I think is rare today. The support we have from our community is unique and our kids are so appreciative of the environment they create.” … The second-seeded Falcons welcome No. 10 Magna Vista, which advanced with an 8-7 first-round win over Carroll County as a seventh-inning error brought in the go-ahead run for the Warriors. “This has been an amazing year for our program,” said Magna Vista coach Sam Suite. “We have had guys step up and make the big-time play time after time. We are a young group, but this team plays with heart and they have each other’s back. Family is the best way to describe this group.” … Caleb Denton, Simeon Moore and Blaine Peters homered in the win over Carroll County. The Warriors will try to spring the upset. “Abingdon is a top-notch program,” Suite said. “They are at the top of our region every year and for good reason. They are well-coached and they don’t make many mistakes defensively.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Tunstall or Hidden Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D

Patrick Henry (11-10) at Honaker (11-12)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams are very familiar with one another as Patrick Henry posted 5-3 and 6-5 wins over the Honaker Tigers during the regular season. … PH ace pitcher Sophia Wright pitched a one-hit shutout on Tuesday in a 3-0 triumph over Twin Springs in an opening-round game. She brought her season strikeout total to 138 and has been superb down the stretch. Those players behind her have made a difference. “Defensively our team has progressed so much since March,” said Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts. “They all work daily to improve their skills fundamentally.” … Abbey Widener and Marah Woodlee led PH at the plate. Meanwhile, Shaina Addair has played at a high level since returning from an injury. … Madalyn Dye has had a fine freshman season as her stat line features a .492 batting average, 24 runs, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and five home runs. Gracie Shelton (.471) and Anna Dye (.429) can swing the bat and Riley Hart has four triples and two home runs. Honaker is 2-4 in games decided by two runs or less. “We have been in a lot of tight games and we have cost ourselves a few with mental mistakes,” said Honaker coach Donovan Helton. “Although it is coming together here at the end and that is what you look for in a scrappy team.”

Up Next: Either Eastside or Rural Retreat faces the winner in Monday’s 2 p.m. semifinal showdown at Emory & Henry College.

Rural Retreat (13-10) at Eastside (12-11)

1 p.m.

The Skinny: Rural Retreat is in the regional tournament for just the second time in program history, while Eastside is the defending Region 1D champs. … Rural Retreat won the Hogoheegee District tournament as the fourth seed, winning three games in three days. The Indians topped Chilhowie (11-6), Lebanon (5-3) and Patrick Henry (2-0). “Our season has been a roller-coaster,” said Rural Retreat coach Johnny Dix. “We’ve battled injuries, we lost some games because of what we call bone-head mistakes.” … Rural Retreat senior Jenna Mutter is a Brevard College signee and is one of the standouts for the Indians. “Rural Retreat is hot right now,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “They are fundamentally sound, scrappy and play hard.” … Braelyn Hall is one of the top two-way players in Southwest Virginia and the numbers back it up as she’s pitched to the tune of a 1.10 ERA and has a batting average of .439. Shortstop Taylor Clay (.402) and first baseman Emma Sartin (.391) have also smashed opposing pitching for the Spartans.

Up Next: Honaker or Patrick Henry awaits the victory in Monday’s semifinal clash at Emory & Henry College.

Twin Valley (7-15) at Rye Cove (22-0)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: The Rye Cove Eagles are enjoying the best season in program history and a big crowd will be in attendance this afternoon as they look to remain unbeaten. … Rye Cove recorded a 21-0 win over Twin Valley in the opening round of last year’s Region 1D tournament. … Ace pitcher Eden Muncy (15-0, 0.219 ERA, 185 strikeouts; .514 batting average, five home runs, 16 RBIs) has been lights out. The junior transferred to Rye Cove after spending her first two seasons at Thomas Walker. Kenzie Hood (6-0, 0.69 ERA; .574, 34 RBIs) and Gracie Turner (.500, five homers, 28 RBIs) are also having all-state-caliber seasons. … Rayne Hawthorne (.368, one home run, five doubles, 21 RBIs), Leya Vanover (.356, 17 RBIs, nine stolen bases) and Kiarra Gross (.250) have been the catalysts for Twin Valley. Ashleigh Davis is the ace pitcher and has accumulated 112 strikeouts. “The girls have really grown since the beginning of the season and have started to show their true potential and how well they can play,” said Twin Valley coach Brittany Russell Belcher. … Belcher was a former softball standout at St. Paul High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. She has worked tirelessly in her role as head coach of the Panthers. “We are excited to make an appearance in the region again,” Belcher said. “The past few years are the first time in Twin Valley history that any softball team has gotten to make a region appearance. Softball just really hasn't been big in Buchanan County for the last while, so we have worked hard at Twin Valley to build a program since I have been there for the last nine years. The girls have really worked hard to make this possible.” … Rye Cove will rely on a familiar formula as the Eagles try not to overlook their opponent. “One pitch, one at-bat, one inning, one game at a time,” first-year head coach Nick Hood said.

Up Next: The winner plays either Lebanon or Grundy on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at Emory & Henry College.

Grundy (8-14) at Lebanon (12-7)

5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: The Price has been right once again for Lebanon as head coach Dennis Price’s team won the Hogoheegee District regular-season title for the second straight year. … Two more wins and Lebanon will reach the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. The only time the Pioneers didn’t qualify during that span was 2020 because there was no VHSL spring season due to the pandemic. … Pitcher Erin Rasnake, shortstop Morgan Varney and catcher Madison Hill have been lineup mainstays for the Pioneers. Varney was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year and is one of the finest defensive infielders in the area. She can hit too. … Grundy has fared well under first-year head coach Bryan Looney. Maddie Owens, Madeline Deel, Tiffany Deel, Sophia Belcher, Emily O’Quinn, Maddie Stiltner, Taylor Bostic, Savannah Clevinger, Kaylee Compton and Rylie Church have been vital to Grundy’s success.

Up Next: Rye Cove or Twin Valley faces the winner in Monday’s semifinals in Emory.

Region 2D

John Battle (10-13) at Richlands (9-9-2)

8 p.m.

The Skinny: Originally scheduled to be played Thursday, a rain delay occurred one pitch into the contest. The game was soon thereafter postponed. … Both of these teams have experienced some ups and downs. … Richlands had its biggest win last Saturday with a 4-3 win over Tazewell in the finals of the Southwest District tournament as Arin Rife struck out 15 and Erica Lamie smacked two home runs. The Blue Tornado have played a tough schedule, competing in tournaments in Kingsport, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee. … Milligan University commit Jordan Roulett-Wheeler (.370, five home runs), senior Saylor Baldwin (.373, five home runs), junior Raniah Gaitor (.361, three homers), Eden Wallace (.328, four homers), Taylor Childress (.318) and Madison Bowery (.286, three homers) are among the leaders for John Battle’s high-powered offense. Roulett-Wheeler and Childress have shared the pitching duties. “I think the season has gone well,” said first-year John Battle head coach Tom Harmon. “We have improved greatly from the beginning. We have been down late in several games but haven’t given up and kept fighting. The girls have played with determination. I am pleased with this season, especially the last half and am very proud of each and every player. I also feel blessed to have had a great coaching staff.” … Seven of Battle’s 10 wins have come at home. The Trojans are on the road against a quality opponent. “They always seem to have a good bunch of players and a good program,” Harmon said.

Up Next: The winner clashes with Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Gate City (21-2) in Tuesday’s semifinals in Tazewell.

Region 3D

Abingdon (10-10) at Northside (15-9)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon has lost eight of its last nine games after a 9-2 start, but will look to turn things around as the postseason has arrived. … The Falcons and Northside have met before in the playoffs, most notably when the Vikings from Roanoke notched a 1-0 win over Abingdon in the 2010 VHSL Group AA state finals. … Kendel Yates (.431 batting average, .526 on-base percentage), Lauren Baker (.382 batting average; 2.80 ERA), Brenna Green (.353), Kiley Brooks (.353) and leadoff hitter Muriel Dillow (.352 batting average, .463 on-base percentage) are among the leaders for the Falcons of Abingdon. “This season we started off really strong and later on due to injuries and other obstacles have had some things we are still working on overcoming,” said first-year Abingdon coach Chelsea Campbell. “I wanted to make our regular-season schedule as difficult as I could to prepare for region play. We already play in a super competitive district in the Mountain 7, but picking up powerhouse teams like Lord Botetourt, Tennessee High and Christiansburg was important to get them prepared. All we can do this week is work hard and stay focused and play like a team.” … Northside finished as runner-up in the Blue Ridge District tournament and are led by ace pitcher Baylee Compton. Carsyn Michaels, Zoey Mason and McKenzie Taylor are also stars for the school from the Star City. “Northside looks to be a strong team,” Campbell said. “Their pitcher is going to come out of the gate strong and seems to be comfortable in that leadership role. She has had a great couple of years on the mound and we just have to relax and learn to be selective on our pitches. Our defense is really going to have to come together and work this week to battle through in the region tournament. Defense is the most important part of the game and I have expressed that all year to these girls, they know what they need to do.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Carroll County or Tunstall in Tuesday’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1D

Lebanon (14-1-1) at Honaker (14-2)

7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Both teams advanced to tonight’s Region 1D finals without taking the field … Grundy forfeited its match to Lebanon, while Holston did the same thing against Honaker in the semifinal round. … Honaker has relied on a balanced attack all season with five kids tallying double-digit goal totals: Zane Johnson, Landen Marsh, Jaxon Dye, Thomas Ball and Jaylon Hart. In total, 14 different players have scored. "We have played fairly consistently throughout the year," said Honaker coach Wilburn Johnson. "Even in a couple of games we didn't have our best games, we still played with a lot of heart and gave great effort." ... Carter Dillon (24 goals), Grayson Olson (21 goals), Eli Taylor (12 assists, nine goals), Landon Hess (eight goals), Emmitt Breeding (12 assists) and Juan Hernandez (11 assists) are the leaders for Lebanon. Goalkeeper Gaven Gibson has 14 shutouts, while Hayden Ferguson and Colton Barton are standout defenders as well. … This should be a top-notch match between Russell County rivals.

Up Next: The winner hosts a state quarterfinal game, while the loser goes on the road.

Region 3D

Christiansburg (11-4-1) at Abingdon (14-4)

The Meadows

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Pickett Johnson has been a goal-scoring machine for the Abingdon Falcons. He had seven goals in the Mountain 7 District tournament as AHS downed Union (5-1) and Wise County Central (5-0) en route to the title. … Christiansburg has already beaten Abingdon by scores of 8-0 and 5-0 this spring.

Up Next: Cave Spring or Magna Vista awaits the winner in the semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1D

Lebanon (1-12) at Honaker (6-5-1)

5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Julia Barton is the name to remember for Honaker and Lebanon’s defenders will try to slow her down. She scored five of Honaker’s six goals in 4-0 and 2-0 regular-season wins over Lebanon. … Barton (14 goals), sophomore goalkeeper McKenzie Lowe, junior defender Kate Jessee, sophomore forward Kiley Musick (10 goals) and junior midfielder Kedryn Hess have been among the standouts for Honaker. The Tigers have been tested with a rigorous schedule. “We have been playing some powerhouse teams,” said Honaker coach Alicia Musick. “My girls have gone up against reigning [Class 1] state champions Eastern Montgomery and [Class 3] teams like Carroll County. Even though we came out of those games with a loss, that level of competition has truly prepared us for the playoffs. My girls know what that intensity of play is like and are now used to it. I think that will give us the edge in the playoffs.” … Freshman Chloee Dillon and sophomore Cecilia Yates lead Lebanon in scoring. Riley Musick is in her first season as the goalkeeper for the Pioneers and is averaging 10.8 saves per game. “We are a lot better than what our record shows,” said Lebanon coach. Brian Dillon. “We have lost several close games this season. A bounce or a different touch on the ball, some games may have turned out different. But I’m proud of all the hard work and dedication the girls put into getting better this season. We are a young team. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Up Next: The winner hosts a state quarterfinal match, while the loser goes on the road.

Region 3D

Hidden Valley (9-5-3) at Abingdon (15-4)

The Meadows

4 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon senior Riley Cvetkovski is one of the area’s best athletes. She helped the Falcons’ girls track and field team win the Region 3D title on Thursday and this afternoon she’ll be on the soccer field in a win-or-go-home regional tourney match. Cvetkovski has scored 33 goals this season. … Abingdon finished runner-up to Wise County Central in both the regular-season and tournament in the Mountain 7 District. “We have been very pleased with the season after starting off with good competition in Western North Carolina, the best of the Mountain 7 has given us some very good challenges,” said Abingdon coach Jordan Blackson. “I give Central a lot of credit for their season and games against us. Our girls work very hard and prepare well. We have some good players who contribute and have success moving the ball and finishing. Our backline has come up big for us with some players fitting into new roles as well.” … Teams from the Roanoke area are always strong and the Falcons will face a challenge today. “Hidden Valley is no stranger to us in my coaching tenure, going back to Conference 32,” Blackson said. “Cory Carroll does a great job coaching them and preparing them for the postseason. They play in a great women's soccer conference in the River Ridge District. I've got a ton of respect for what they have done. I feel that we have prepared well and we will need to compete for every ball and keep the ball going forward.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Magna Vista or Staunton River in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.