Two games, two shutouts.

Union High School’s defense was dominant again and the offense wasn’t too shabby either as the Bears rocked Richlands, 41-0, for a non-district football win at Bullitt Park on Friday night.

A week after limiting Lee High to 63 yards of total offense, Union (2-0) yielded just 57 total yards – 52 passing, five rushing – to the Blue Tornado.

Brent Lovell had two sacks, while Brayden Mosier brought down Richlands’ signal-caller once. Braxton Bunch and Paul Huff intercepted passes.

Meanwhile, Reyshawn Anderson was an ultra-efficient 15-of-18 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 28 yards.

Keith Chandler carried the ball nine times and scored four touchdowns as he tallied 97 yards. Kam Bostic (six receptions, 50 yards) and Huff (six catches, 86 yards, one TD) also had a notable performances.

A gauntlet of a schedule awaits Union in the ensuing three weeks with games against Science Hill (Sept. 8), Graham (Sept. 15) and Gate City (Sept. 22).

Richlands is 0-2.

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Holston dropped a 29-27 decision at Narrows last year in what was one of the most exciting games played by a Southwest Virginia team in 2022.

The rematch had an even more thrilling conclusion that was even more heartbreaking for the Cavaliers.

Hunter Owens threw a 52-yard Hail-Mary touchdown pass to Matt McGlothlin on the game’s final play as the ball was tipped by a Holston defender right into McGlothlin’s hands. Then, the Owens-to-McGlothlin tandem hooked up on the two-point conversion as the Green Wave (2-0) escaped Damascus with a win.

Owens finished 13-of-26 for 246 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The two-point conversion actually came from eight yards out following a delay of game penalty on Narrows.

Noah Tweed sored all four of Holston’s touchdowns as he had scoring runs of 56, 1 and 1 yards, along with an 84-yard kickoff return. The speedy junior was successful on a pair of two-point conversion runs as well.

Holston (1-1) finished with 158 rushing yards.

Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24

Mr. Goodspeed, indeed.

Patrick Henry speedster Camron Goodspeed showed off his jets as he gained 353 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns for the Rebels in their victory over the visiting Lebanon Pioneers.

Goodspeed also caught one pass for 21 yards.

PH (2-0) racked up 483 yards of total offense in the high-scoring affair.

Alex Brown rushed for 71 yards and passed for 52 more on 4-of-5 completions, while Grant Buchanan connected on a 41-yard field goal one week after drilling a 40-yarder against Virginia High.

Lebanon sophomore quarterback Mike Reece was 29-of-48 through the air for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

Toby Baker (193 receiving yards) and Maddox Knuckles (16 receiving yards) caught TD passes, while Luke Garrett had 107 yards worth of catches. Carter Dillon had the other touchdown for Lebanon (0-2), scoring it on the ground.

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

The Honaker Tigers wore camouflage uniforms on Friday night, but it was pretty easy to spot them since they spent most of the night in the end zone.

Todd Tiller’s high-scoring squad put up 40 first-quarter points and 53 first-half points and shared the wealth in crushing Castlewood.

Honaker (2-0) figures to accumulate several titles this season and they clinched one on Friday night – the Russell County championship.

Eight days after scoring all of their points in the first half in a 52-7 win over Lebanon, the Tigers got started early and often once again.

Seven players scored touchdowns, nine different players carried the ball, seven separate guys caught passes and three dudes completed passes for the Tigers, who racked up 422 yards of total offense.

Peyton Musick finished 10-of-10 through the air for 173 yards and three touchdowns, throwing a 56-yard scoring strike to Avery Musick 59 seconds into the game.

Avery Musick caught two TD passes from Peyton Musick. Parker Bandy, Aidan Lowe, Jaxon Dye, Malachi Lowe, Tyler Stephens and Nick Ball also got in on the scoring spree.

The Tigers actually didn’t throw an incomplete pass as Nick Ball and freshman Levi Honaker completed their only attempts in relief of Peyton Musick. Stephens carried the ball just two times for 66 yards and scored two TDs.

Castlewood (0-2) got its lone touchdown in the third quarter as sophomore Wes Harvey made a 55-yard house call on a TD pass from Brayden Houchins. Jacob Farmer scored the two-point conversion for the Blue Devils, who have lost 11 in a row.

Honaker 40 13 7 0—60

Castlewood 0 0 8 0—8

Scoring Summary

H – A. Musick 56 pass from P. Musick (kick blocked)

H – Bandy 50 punt return (Marsh kick)

H – A. Musick 11 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick)

H – A. Lowe 15 run (kick failed)

H – Dye 5 run (Marsh kick)

H – M. Lowe 10 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick)

H – Stephens 18 run (Marsh kick)

H – Stephens 48 run (kick failed)

C – Harvey 55 pass from Bra. Houchins (J. Farmer pass from Bra. Houchins)

H – N. Ball 34 run (Marsh kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 10, C 4; Rushing Yards: H 238, C 55; Passing Yards: H 184, C 85; Penalties-Yards: H 3-35, C 3-11.

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

The Rye Cove Eagles are enjoying life in the fast Lane.

Quarterback Landon Lane helped the crew from Clinchport cruise to a 2-0 mark as he passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 81 yards and three scores in a non-district road win over the Northwood Panthers.

Lane hooked up with Luke Jessee on a 10-yard scoring strike and also found Logan Barnette for a 54 yard score. He added TD runs of 21, 25 and 7 yards – all in the first half – as Rye Cove had no trouble.

Barnette finished with four catches for 106 yards and also led a defense that posted its second straight shutout. Head coach Gary Collier’s club limited Northwood (0-2) to 40 yards of total offense, two first downs and also forced two turnovers.

The destination for Rye Cove next week is a showdown at home with Honaker (2-0) in a much-anticipated battle between two of the top teams in Region 1D.

Rye Cove 22 20 0 0—42

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RC – Jessee 10 pass from Lane (Dortch kick)

RC – Darnell 17 run (Lane run)

RC – Lane 21 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Barnette 54 pass from Lane (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 25 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 7 run (Dortch kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC 13, N 2; Rushes-Yards: RC 25-192, C 28-20; Passing Yards: RC 127, N 20; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 7-16-1, N 3-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: RC 1-1, N 2-1; Penalties-Yards: RC 7-40, RC 12-97; Punts-Average: RC 1-31, N 7-21.7.

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

The Sturgill system is off to a successful start for the Warriors of Chilhowie.

Ian Sturgill rushed for 182 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and Chilhowie improved to 2-0 under the direction of first-year head coach Reid Sturgill with a resounding victory.

Entering the season with 14 consecutive defeats, Chilhowie now has a winning streak and the Warriors left little doubt on Friday as they sprinted out to a 29-0 lead and finished with 504 yards of total offense.

Justin Gonzalez (16 carries, 124 yards) added two rushing touchdowns in the win, while Marcos Silverio, Noah Hill and Luke Mullinax also reached the end zone via the ground game. Rylan Williams caught a TD pass from sophomore Asher Chapman, who threw for 123 yards.

Hill had two catches for 92 yards.

J.I. Burton (0-2) got a strong performance from Union transfer Tyson Welch. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior quarterback threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns, kicked two extra points and unleashed a 61-yard punt.

Colin Hart and Braylon McConnell caught touchdown passes from Welch. The other TD for the crew from Norton came on Alex Colley’s 76-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter.

Chilhowie 15 14 14 13—56

J.I. Burton 0 7 7 6—20

Scoring Summary

C – I. Sturgill 3 run (Sturgill run)

C – Silverio 2 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – Hill 8 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – I. Sturgill 76 run (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – Hart 26 pass from Welch (Welch kick)

C – R. Williams 3 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – McConnell 79 pass from Welch (Welch kick)

C – Gonzalez 3 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – Gonzalez 17 run (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – Colley 76 kickoff return (pass failed)

C Mullinax 34 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 23, JIB 9; Rushes-Yards: C 39-381, JIB 30-37; Passing Yards: C 123, JIB 129; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 5-16-1, JIB 4-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, JIB 3-3; Penalties-Yards: C 5-53, JIB 8-48; Punts-Average: C 1-34, JIB 3-43.7

Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13

East’s game with the Volunteer Falcons was televised by Bristol’s WCYB TV-5 on Friday night and quarterback Drake Fisher proved he and his contingent of pass catchers were more than ready for primetime.

The senior gunslinger went 22-of-43 through the air for 384 yards and five touchdowns as the Patriots (2-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Tennessee High.

Tyler Cross (four catches, 158 yards, one TD), Kaden Roberts (five catches, 95 yards, two TDs) and Corbin Laisure (six catches, 51 yards, two TDs) showcased their sure-handedness as well.

Donovan Smith Peters added a rushing touchdown.

Volunteer is now 0-3.

Marion 27, Wise County Central 12

For the first time in more than a year, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes got to celebrate a victory on the gridiron.

Reid Osborne threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score, while Marion’s defense was dominant in a non-district victory.

The ‘Canes (1-1) snapped a 10-game losing streak with their first victory since Aug. 26, 2022.

Osborne threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Parker Wolfe to put Marion ahead nine seconds into the second quarter and then hooked up with J.B. Carroll on a 20-yard TD aerial with 19 seconds before halftime as Marion seized control.

Osborne added a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

Kendrick Smith scored the final Marion touchdown with 8:45 remaining.

Marion held a 350-72 edge in total offense and the Warriors managed just four first downs.

Central (1-1) got its scores from Jude Davis and Sincere Haggins.

Wise Central 0 0 6 6—12

Marion 0 13 7 7—27

Scoring Summary

M – Wolfe 26 pass from Osborne (run failed)

M – Carroll 20 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

M – Osborne 5 run (Wolfe kick)

WC – Davis 9 run (kick failed)

M – K. Smith 32 run (Wolfe kick)

WC – Haggins 1 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 4, M 18; Rushes-Yards: WC 18-62, M 58-286; Passing Yards: WC 10, M 64; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 4-7-0, M 3-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 0-0, M 2-0; Penalties-Yards: WC 2-16, M 11-85; Punts-Average: WC 2-31, M 1-35.

Eastside 38, Hurley 32

Luke Trent’s night for the Eastside Spartans began with a big play and ended with a bigger one.

Trent scored the first touchdown of the night for the crew from Coeburn and added a walk-off TD in overtime as the Spartans survived for a road win over the Hurley Rebels.

Trent was at the receiving end of a 68-yard touchdown on a halfback pass from freshman Keldan Hamilton 18 seconds into the game.

The junior’s final touch was just as memorable.

After Hurley (0-2) failed to score on its overtime possession, Eastside (1-1) was whistled for a false start penalty and pushed back five yards to begin its OT try.

That didn’t hamper Trent as he took the handoff from Payton Adkins and hauled his way 15 yards into the end zone to cap an entertaining back-and-forth contest.

Hamilton finished with 135 rushing on 22 carries and two touchdowns, the TD pass to Trent and 10 tackles. His touchdown run with 1:12 left knotted the score, but a potential go-ahead two-point run by Trent was called back due to a penalty.

An Adkins pass on the ensuing two-point attempt was intercepted and the teams soon went to the extra session where Trent emerged as the hero.

Trent also had another touchdown run sandwiched between his bookend scores and finished with 84 yards on the ground.

Dayton Stanley added 11 tackles for the Spartans, who have already equaled their win total from a season ago.

Hurley was led by Landon Bailey (12 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns) and Canaan Shafer (16 carries, 91 yards), while Jayme Stacy made 13 tackles and Payton Hurley took a kickoff 92 yards to paydirt.

The Rebels finished with 308 rushing yards, but were penalized 15 times for 107 yards.

Eastside 12 6 0 14—38

Hurley 8 12 6 6—32

Scoring Summary

E – Trent 68 pass from K. Hamilton (kick failed)

H – P. Hurley 92 kickoff return (Bailey run)

E – K. Hamilton 2 run (kick failed)

H – Bailey 22 run (pass failed)

E – N. Hamilton 23 pass from Adkins (run failed)

H – Shafer 5 run (run failed)

H – Bailey 16 run (pass failed)

E – Trent 42 run (Stanley run)

H – Looney 5 run (run failed)

E – K. Hamilton 13 run (pass intercepted)

E – Trent 15 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 16, H 17; Rushes-Yards: E 41-241, H 49-308; Passing Yards: E 99, H 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 3-11-1, H 0-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-2, H 3-2; Penalties-Yards: E 5-40, H 15-107; Punts-Average: E 0-0, H 1-26.

Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21

West Ridge’s first win over Dobyns-Bennett on the gridiron won’t come this year.

The Wolves built an early 14-point lead, but it all went downhill after that for the bunch from Blountville in a loss to their Big East Conference neighbor.

A Trey Frazier touchdown run with 1:26 left in the first quarter and a Chase Gill TD early in the second quarter put West Ridge (2-1) up by a 14-0 count.

However, D-B (1-1) dominated the rest of the way in turning the game into a blowout as Will Hurd made some major noise with five touchdown passes.

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7

The Christiansburg Blue Demons built a 42-point halftime lead and racked up 396 yards of total offense in earning a road win over Abingdon.

Christiansburg (2-0) beat Abingdon (0-2) for the fourth straight time and the Blue Demons had eliminated the Falcons from the Region 3D playoffs a year ago.

Tyke Thompson gained 67 rushing yards for Abingdon, while Luke Honaker scored the team’s only touchdown in the third quarter. Gage King made six tackles in the loss.

Abingdon punted seven times.

Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7

Evan Scott and Andrew Smith scored defensive touchdowns as Lee High trounced Thomas Walker in a non-district battle.

Scott returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, while Smith picked off a pass and took it to the house in the third quarter.

Those were the highlights for a defensive unit that limited Thomas Walker (1-1) to 90 yards of total offense.

Grayson Huff rushed for 163 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns for Lee (1-1), while Aiden Bates also had a scoring run.

TW actually went up 7-6 behind a 48-yard touchdown pass from Darin Gulley to Landon Lowe, but that feel-good moment would be short-lived for the Pioneers. Gulley passed for 45 yards and rushed for 38 more.

Thomas Walker 7 0 0 0—7

Lee High 12 16 6 7—41

Scoring Summary

L – Huff 32 run (kick failed)

TW – Lowe 48 pass from Gulley (Querol kick)

L – Huff 70 run (run failed)

L – Huff 3 run (Huff run)

L – Scott 47 fumble return (Huff run)

L – A. Smith 43 INT return (kick failed)

L – Bates 5 run (Huff kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: TW 6, L 12; Rushes-Yards: TW 31-45, L 35-279; Passing Yards: TW 45, L 12; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 3-8-1, L 2-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 1-0, L 2-1; Penalties-Yards: TW 6-43, L 13-77; Punts-Average: TW 6-34.3, L 2-39.

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

Eastern Montgomery’s offense was repelled by Rural Retreat’s defense.

The Indians (1-1) limited the Mustangs to 139 total yards and forced four turnovers in rolling to a non-district road win.

It was Rural Retreat’s fourth shutout in the last 10 games and guys like Austin Umberger, Chaz Penwright, Alijeh Nunley and Trever Shelton contributed their share of hard hits.

Shelton also scored two touchdowns, catching a scoring strike from Caleb Roberts and scooping up a fumble and taking it to the house.

Gunner Hagerman also had two TDs, while Hunter Vaught and Anderson Newberry also reached the end zone.

Eastern Montgomery’s defense didn’t do much better as the Mustangs (0-2) surrendered 361 yards of total offense.

Rural Retreat 7 14 13 6—40

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RR – Hagerman 8 run (Hammack kick)

RR – Shelton 16 pass from Roberts (Hammack kcik)

RR – Hagerman 23 pass from Roberts (Hammack kick)

RR – Shelton 14 fumble return (Hammack kick)

RR – Vaught 8 run (kick failed)

RR – Newberry 1 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 15, EM 11; Rushes-Yards: RR 31-302, EM 31-97; Passing Yards: RR 59, EM 42; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 5-6-1, EM 6-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-0, EM 3-2; Penalties-Yards: RR 8-44, EM 9-57; Punts-Average: RR 1-48, EM 3-33.

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Six different players scored touchdowns for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack walloped Grundy for a non-district victory.

Ryan O’Quinn rushed for three TDs and also threw two touchdown passes to lead the way.

O’Quinn was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards, while gaining 44 ground yards on six carries.

Luke Collins, Branson Honaker, Jaalan Deel (five carries, 86 yards), Chace Fuller (five carries, 59 yards) and Bentley Brockhoff also got in the action as the Wolfpack improved to 2-0.

Grundy (0-2) managed just 127 yards of total offense and punted seven times. Ayden Whited scored the lone touchdown for the Golden Wave. Jonah Looney had six catches for 51 yards in the loss.

Grundy 0 0 0 7—7

Ridgeview 24 16 8 8—56

R – R. O’Quinn 1 run (conversion failed)

R – Collins 36 pass from R. O’Quinn (conversion failed)

R – R. O’Quinn 8 run (conversion failed)

R – Honaker 4 pass from R. O’Quinn (conversion failed)

R – R. O’Quinn 14 run (Honaker pass from R. O’Quinn)

R – Deel 25 run (Stevens pass from R. O’Quinn)

R – Fuller 37 run (Fuller run)

R – Brockhoff 5 run (Gayle run)

G – Whited 21 run (Roberts kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 7, R 17; Rushes-Yards: G 25-28, R 24-235; Passing Yards: G 99, R 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 12-19-1, R 6-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, R 1-0; Penalties-Yards: G 2-20, R 5-59; Punts-Average: G 7-31.8, R 1-43.

Twin Springs 42, Unaka 0

Colten Kilgore is fast and efficient.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior rushed for 200 yards on just 10 carries with three touchdowns on Friday night, while catching three passes for 57 yards and a score as the Titans overwhelmed Unaka.

Kilgore has 18 carries for 381 yards – a sublime 21.2 yards per carry – and seven touchdowns in two games this season in being the sparkplug for a squad that has won both its games via blowout.

The defense was dandy for Twin Springs (2-0) as well, limiting Unaka to 165 yards of total offense and forcing four turnovers. It was the first shutout for the Titans since blanking Castlewood on Oct. 26, 2021.

Senior Thomas Calhoun had three sacks, while Chase Daugherty returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Twin Springs 6 22 7 7—42

Unaka 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

TS – Kilgore 52 run (kick failed)

TS – Kilgore 47 run (Gilmer run)

TS – Kilgore 44 pass from Dingus (Myers kick)

TS – Daugherty 28 fumble return (Myers kick)

TS – Kilgore 55 run (Myers kick)

TS – Pendergrass 14 run (Myers kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: TS 15, U 8; Rushes-Yards: TS 32-271, U 33-163; Passing Yards: TS 70, U 2; Comp,-Att.-Int.: TS 5-10-0, U 1-7-1; Fumbles-Lost: TS 1-1, U 3-3; Penalties-Yards: TS 8-81, U 12-117; Punts-Average: TS 1-40, U 4-24.

Gate City 24, Middlesboro (Ky.) 18

Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe rushed for 107 yards to lead the way for the Blue Devils as they moved to 2-0 with a win at Legion Field.

Walker Hillman added 95 rushing yards in the win as the Blue Devils (2-0) finished with 301 yards of total offense.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 54, Twin Valley 0

After getting its first win in nearly two years last week, Twin Valley had no such luck in its attempt to make it two in a row.

The Twin Valley Panthers (1-1) play at the Northwood Panthers (0-2) next Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

THS wins two of three

The Tennessee High Vikings won two of their three matches on the first day of the Choo Choo Classic at Ooltewah High School.

Bradley Central beat the Vikings 25-23, 25-23, while THS bounced back with wins over White County (25-13, 25-14) and CSTHEA Patriots (25-23, 25-12).

The Vikings rallied from an 11-5 deficit in that first set against the Patriots.

Sophie Meade (24 kills, 14 digs), Faith Hayes (16 kills), Ashton Blair (16 kills), Erin Littleton (15 kills, five aces), Bree Adams (59 assists, 23 digs) and Sydnee Pendland (26 digs) were the stat leaders.

THS (11-6) plays again today in the event, beginning at 10 a.m.